Kay: Prince William demands that Prince Harry ‘distance’ himself from Omid Scobie

Here are some photos of Prince William at last night’s Tusk Conservation Awards. William always goes solo to Tusk Trust events, and I always find that fascinating. I guess his wife really does not give a sh-t about animals or conservation. Judging solely from the photos, William seemed especially animated, like he was trying to ensure that photographers got photos of him looking engaged or smiling. As I’ve been saying for a while now, Omid Scobie’s Endgame would drop like a bomb into the heart of the royalist media. You can tell how upset they are about it by the thick and fast denials (which are blatant lies) and the careful effort to ignore certain parts of Scobie’s book, especially the parts about Rose Hanbury, Christian Jones, Dan Wootton, etc. Speaking of, one of William’s preferred Mail columnists, Richard Kay, got a thorough briefing by the sound of it.
A dream of rapprochement: Until this week, it was just possible to imagine a rapprochement of sorts. Not the warm brotherly affection of old, of course, but a recognition that the best way to secure the future of the monarchy lay in reconciling William and Harry. There had been talk, admittedly unconfirmed, that Harry and Meghan might be asked to spend part of the Christmas holiday with the Royal Family. And the word from California was that if such an invitation was forthcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be minded to accept.
Scobie’s “attacks” on Kate: He describes the princess as ‘cold’, a ‘Stepford-like royal wife’, while claiming her willingness to support the institution into which she has married has earned her the cruel nickname ‘Katie Keen’. In the same breath, he accuses the mother of three of being a ‘part-time working royal’ compared with the number of duties carried out by other members of the family. He also lambasts her for ‘advocating for mental health causes while ignoring Meghan’s cries for help’. It is not difficult to imagine how Prince William will react to this hatchet-job and harsh depiction of his wife. Indeed, how would any husband respond to such demonstrably unfair claims? Far from seeking a fraternal reconciliation, such claims from his sister-in-law’s cheerleader-in-chief that his grandmother, the late Queen, liked Kate because she was ‘coachable’, unlike the ‘strong-minded’ Princess Diana, can only deepen the rift between the brothers.
William’s big mad: For William, the issue is Mr Scobie’s past role as a mouthpiece for the duke and duchess. In interviews the author has insisted he is not their friend, and he has not interviewed them for the book. What the prince wants to know about Endgame, which is published today, is whether these sour attacks have come directly from within Harry and Meghan’s circle. As one of William’s friends, who was also once close to Harry, told me last night: ‘It is a matter of trust. The challenge should be for Prince Harry to very publicly distance himself from this.’
William has spent the better part of the past four years briefing against Harry and Meghan, smearing them and throwing them under the bus constantly, while also insisting that he “f–king hates” them and he will only see Harry at Charles’s funeral. But suddenly, for the purpose of this limited exercise, we’re supposed to believe that William and Harry really could have reconciled and now Endgame has destroyed that, but only because of the Kate sections? LMAO. How is Richard Kay not embarrassed to write this drivel? Or should I say, how is he not embarrassed to put his name on Kensington Palace’s email?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
You distance yourself from all those newspapers writing crap daily about your brother and his wife, b*tch
Right!!!???!!!
I mean, these f*ckrs are such f*ckng troglodytes. Do they think we’re as stupid as they are? Do we not recognize institutional gaslighting?
Word, Kingston.
YUP.
until william publicly distances himself from Richards Kay, Eden and Palmer, Russel Myers, Dan Wootton, Piers Morgan, etc etc – then he can shut the eff about Omid calling Kate “cold.”
THIS 💯
The British Media are going through some things, aren’t they? Between Harry’s suit being ok’d for trial, and Omid coloring outside their lines…
Richard Kay’s article, and those of Eden and the rest this week re: the revelations from Scobie’s latest, all remind me of an old American idiom: “Hit dogs holler”…
I remember that time when William distanced himself from Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan; that time when he distanced himself from Piers Morgan’s numerous vitriolic assaults on pregnant Meghan; that time when Jason knauf cooperated with the daily fail against Meghan; that time when Camilla Tominey smeared Meghan’s cookbook project by associating it with terrorists; that time when Tominey lied about Meghan making Kate cry; that time when a royal biographer rewrote his book “band of brothers” only for the purpose of calling Harry & Meghan “damaged goods”; that time when Roya Nikka made fun of Harry’s mental health, which was later attributed to William; that time when a royal reporter called Archie a brat; that time when a BBC personality called Archie a chimp; that time when jabba joked about dangling Archie of a balcony; that time when a TV personality called for Harry and Meghan to be thrown off said balcony…shall I go on with the snark?
If I could upvote this comment a 1000 times I would. William is a huge hypocrite!
Seriously, anyone who defends H &M or reveals the truth, appears to be fodder for royal hate and attacks. W is a hypocrite, a bad tempered man who married his predatory stalker, who together have made a mockery of being royal, and publicly turned the brf into a low level soap opera. Two incredibly lazy people who expect respect and adulation for doing nothing. He has grifter inlaws, a bone lazy wife whose main skill seems to be attacking anyone who she perceives to be a threat to her self imagined superiority and of course spending money on herself. Perhaps W & K could lift their games and actually do something substantial to help others that does not add to their already overinflated egos. Diana helped so many people and was loved by many for her genuineness, W has learned nothing from her.
The entire narrative for the last few years is that William hates Harry and will never forgive him. We are to believe that they had been on the verge of reconciling until this book? Um, okay.
^^ For real! 💯 Who are they trying to kid, by this point!? Notice how Kay says his fantastical lies about a ‘brotherly Christmas reconciliation’ are ‘unconfirmed.’ 🙄 First off, the BM and BRF are always clout-chasing after the Sussexes, and jumping on their coattails for attention, and in the attempt to try and gain relevance and starshine. The gig is up, and the well been done dried up. Kay needs to give up his palace retainer and go away. This ridiculous pandering is skin-crawlingly embarrassing. 😳 Kay is way beyond ever being able to make ‘fetch happen’ for KP’s woebegone nonces! 🤡💩💀🤐
It’s the same garbage that was peddled prior to the Oprah interview, the Harry & Meghan documentary, and Spare. Wash, rinse, repeat. Either these royal reporters are incredibly lazy, or are mere palace stenographers. Of course, both can be true. Scobie is just head and shoulders above them all.
He does that thing Kate does of trying to look extra happy which somehow always comes across as fake. Sureeeee….you’re unbothered. Lol
“The challenge should be for Prince Harry to very publicly distance himself from this.”
The challenge should be for Willy, Kay and the rest of the Rota rats to suck a d!ck.
It’s the emotional blackmail for me
Its the institutional gaslighting for me.
Harry spoke about this in their Netflix docu.
Came here to say what @Kingston already said.
🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 GirlNinja!
@Girl_Ninja 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
🤭
Girl_Ninja, I think that’s no challenge for the Rota. That’s what they do for a living. It’s called “servicing” the Monarchy.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
And Harry has distanced himself from it all-he took his wife and child put a damn ocean and continent between it all 4 years ago!
He looks like he’s trying desperately to not shit his pants in the top pic.
In that bottom picture where his hands are spread: “And then she brought something out that was about this big, and told me to turn around.”
*cough*
LOL Do like your user name.
Someone should ask Kay, how does he know that bully boy wants Harry to distance himself from Omid? Is it a source or bully boy himself?
Pegs problem is jealousy of Harry. Also he hates that Harry is now free to tell the truth. Peg is a control freak who has lost his scapegoat and now that freed scapegoat must pay. Peg will try to do anything he can to unalive his brother the freed scapegoat. Pegs hate is eating him alive.
Ulcers are the least he deserves.
It never ceases to amaze me that the rats always emphasize that any attacks on Charles and William’s wives is a red line. But when Harry makes his wife, Meghan, a red line from their attacks Harry is a traitor, a defector, a liar, a villain, etc. The Hateful Four started this mess and now they want Harry to clean it up? Go to hell.
On a different note, William’s face when he’s listening and trying to appear engaged and intelligent always make him look like the evil phony that he is.
It looks so fake. like a character playing a role. And they call Meghan the actress
BELIZEEMPOWER, I think Kay is lying, because he knows quite well that Scobie’s description of Kate is probably the only part of that book with which william agrees. His public attitude towards Kate makes it clear he holds her in very little esteem.
And – to your first paragraph – the wildest part is they are incapable of seeing the hypocrisy of everything they say. Where was the rest of the left-behind Windsors coming to the Sussex’s defense? Why was it always crickets from them when the rat rota was harassing Meghan on an hourly basis? It’s only Harry who is expected to come to his trash brother’s defense or Meghan who is to be left unprotected.
Pegs is an incandescent, garbage human being.
William has clearly inherited his Uncle Andrew’s facial ‘acting’ skills.
“It is not difficult to imagine how Prince William will react to this hatchet-job and harsh depiction of his wife. Indeed, how would any husband respond to such demonstrably unfair claims? ”
These folks have a bachelor’s degree in dehumanizing people of color (with a concentration in Meghan Markle) and a master’s degree in gaslighting.
They can understand Will’s “fury,” but not Harry’s…. gimme a break.
This x 💯!!! And a PhD in abuse!
And there ain’t nothing ‘demonstrably unfair’ about it.
It’s reported in the court circular, so how is it “demonstrably unfair”? This is not news! They sincerely think people are too stupid to be able to recognize that Kitty does the absolute bare minimum, and much less than ACTUAL senior citizens.
Sooo…is Pegs’s hair photoshopped on or is he wearing one of Katie Keen’s trimmed and tidied gopher wiglets?
That is what’s left of his real hair but I bet if he ever goes to Adelaide Cottage he sneaks up to her room and tries on all of her massive wig collection.
Harry getting away from these people was the best thing he ever did. This family and system are abusive. The press and palace still feel they can’t dictate someone thousands of miles away.
They have no control and it’s killing them. They don’t like Meghan because of what she represents. Independence, hustle, determination and fearlessness. The problem is they blamed her not realizing Harry was always like that himself.
I don’t get why they don’t get that Harry is not a child who has to answer to them or submit to their demands. Until someone has proof to show otherwise, Omid Scobie operates on his own, why don’t they step to him?
Maybe Omid ALSO has 400 more pages, ready to go, locked in a safe somewhere….
And Omid’s reach, digging, and ability to NGAF probably extend way beyond Harry’s — whose goals for his own book were quite different.
LOL, this ‘rift’ hasn’t reached the bottom yet? It’s been described as ‘insurmountable’ and ‘beyond repair’ several times, but it magically seems to deepen every week. At this rate, one of the brothers is going to have to go live on the Space Station in order to get away from the other one! I vote for 🥚
^^ 🤣🤣😂🙃🤪 The vote is unanimous! 👍🏽✊🏽👊🏽
🥚🍆🍔 🚀 🌫 🌌
LMAO!
LMAO!
This is old news, Big Willy, but listen up, Harry quit 4 years ago and you are NOT his boss, nor ever were. So you have no right to demand anything from you now or in the future.
I am starting to think the entire mess of BRF is a way of keeping the “royalty” scam going.
All the media/tabs/books/back stabbing keeps this group of wealth hoarding do nothings getting press.
Look back on the last 150 years of the BRF.
Were any of these people ever happy?
I know it will not happen, IRL.
But imagine if William privately reached out to Harry.
Harry is a kinder, more empathic man.
Reconciliation. Slowly get H&M kids meeting all the cousins, Zaras, Eugenie, Bea, Edward all have young kids.
William is on a sinking ship. The BRF is going under, monarchy is BS.
It is up to William to change things. Does he want to spend the next 40 years of his life this way? Sad.
I get the sense that the BM expects royals, especially married-in women, to be miserable. That’s the “price” they pay for their exalted position. That Meghan said she wanted to thrive and be happy was an absolute affront to this idea. Kate’s painful thinness is approved of as the price of her acceptance (it can’t escape any royal watcher how closely the media polices the bodies of royal women). Meghan didn’t want to suffer for the privilege of being royal (the price she was supposed to pay was public scorn/scorn for her children. The story they had prepared for her was that she was lacked the fortitude/class/(whiteness) to be royal and she would leave).
The media and royals still don’t understand that a person can have a life, a good life, a better life away from their toxicity. This makes the institution look not just stale, but positively rancid.
@Janes, Archie has already met his cousin, Augie, when Jack and Eugenie visited Montecito, in early 2022. As well, we do not know whether some of Harry’s other cousins, including Bea and Zara, are also keeping in contact to ensure the younger generation of cousins get to know each other from afar via technology. It’s a possibility.
I did not know that. Nice, I’m glad the other younger royals are open to keeping touch with Harry and family.
To me, this is all awful.
All of it.
They have tons of money and every possible advantage in the world to be born into such privilege, yet the terrible ways they treat H&M. Awful.
So William’s (overwrought and fake) anger at someone telling the truth about his supposedly beloved wife is fine, even endorsed by Kay here, but Harry was supposed to just sit back and shut up when Meghan was being savagely attacked by the tabloids on a daily basis?!
F–k allll the way off with that bullshit.
Harry need to do what William refused to do when Meghan was under constant attack…
That’s rich!!
Kay’s comparison of Diana to Kate is ridiculous. He calls Kate “coachable” and Diana “strong-minded” as if that’s an insult to Diana. Yes, Diana had opinions and interests. She valiantly visited dying HIV patients at a time when it was feared that HIV was transmissible by touch. She went to mine fields to champion their clearing. The mind falters at imagining Katie Keen copying Diana’s actions. No, she’ll just try to copy the ‘strong-minded” Diana’s fashion and fail miserably at even that. “Coachable” Is that supposed to be a compliment?
This dreadful whining and his endless “demands”. Jeez.
If there’s anything he doesn’t like in the book, he’s free to publish his own response to it. Or denials, even. But I don’t think he will – because there’s nothing he can realistically deny. (It will have gone through an army of lawyers before publication, after all).
Much easier to just pile onto his brother AGAIN. His brother, who did not even write this book.
They are so mad over omid’s book! 😂😂😂
Should William publicly distance himself from Richard Kay, Tom Bower, Rebecca English, Camilla Tominey, Angela Levin, Dan whooton, roya Nikkah, Tom Sykes and whoever else? Inquiring minds wana know😉
@Jais THIS, 👌
Exactly @Jais! 💯 🎯 👌🏽 👍🏽✊🏽
Pegs is beside himself. Harry has thrown him a curve ball he is incapable of dealing. Harry was supposed to stay, do Pegs’ work, entertain Pegs’ wife, prop up Pegs’ court, and be a dutiful Spare, ideally with no wife and kids. But instead Harry walked away. Now Pegs wants Harry dead. If they can’t drive a wdge in H&M’s marriage, if they can’t steal their accomplishments like IG, if they can’t control/destroy the Sussex children, Pegs wants them dead. His ego won’t allow Harry to enjoy a better, freer, happier life than his loveless, empty one. So Pegs wants Harry dead.
“Pegs wants Harry dead.”
^^ This is excruciatingly true. 😳 Dastardly, putrid Piss Moron, KP’s and Camzilla’s ‘mouthpiece,’ just told us so in a recent diatribe. 🤡💩💀
Okay before I even read this , William In that top picture looks like an elephant ass. Wide , ashy and totally unattractive
Not happy with that comment… I love elephants so please don’t compare these majestic beasts to Willi. 😂
Ok Will! You first! Maybe start by denouncing Jeremy Clarkson.
Lol These people are unbelievable. Do they really not get that not everyone has to do what they want? They’re like a bunch of demanding, wrinkled toddlers. Once you push people away, and they’re out, they really are out. And “out” means no obligations or even interest in what the aggressors are tantrum-ing about. It’s like the BRF and their deplorable Rota have painted themselves into corners of their own making — and are raving at Harry to get them out. Gosh I hope that Harry and Meghan stay way too busy to even notice.
That dude need to fuck off. He and his lazy ass wife are responsible for a majority of this. He and her need to apologize to both Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan need to pay him dust. Did they distance themselves form all the nasty articles written about Meghan? This is one entitled asshole. Who the hell is he making demands of Meghan and Harry.
I am wondering whether Big Willy is bigly mad because this book may derail his plans for a new plus one? If he’s incensed about its depiction of his wife, then he can hardly dump her and give credence to the rumours of rifts within the marriage? Or is he just cross because his narrative is being publicly challenged? Because being cross does seem to be his thing, doesn’t it?
Soooo, any potential new plus ones will have had the opportunity to read both Spare and Endgame before getting in too deep. So it will scare off some, maybe even tug in a twisted few, and leave the incurious, the aliterate, and the toffs who already know where the bodies are buried. Business as usual for the Windsors?
William goes solo to Tusk events because Jecca Craig is affiliated with the organization. Last year her father was the honoree.
I believe Rose Hanbury is also on the board
On behalf of Harry I say
To Charles:
“Don’t read it dear Pa”
To William:
“Don’t read it dear Willard, no one is going to believe it anyway”
Prince FF (you guess it) has no right to make demands either on Scobie or Prince Harry. End of.
I think Kate has gone to the Tusk event once or twice, but that was the event a few years ago that she pulled out of at the last minute citing “childcare issues.” And since then she hasnt gone.
Anyway…..if Kate didnt want to be described as cold, cruel, unwelcoming, and lazy…….
then maybe she shouldn’t be those things.
If all of SM went silent on all of the BRF, would they get the hint and F. O. ?
Honestly, lots of folks would be out of work.
But just think if no one gave any “royalty” or Kardashians any attention would they all curl up and disappear?
Wonderful to think of it happening. LOL
Can you imagine having any of these Tools as your immediate family? Yikes.
I am poor, paycheck to paycheck poor. Still better off than G, C, L.
Remind William the Angry that his only brother is a grown man. Takes no orders, gives no Fs.
OMG, HIS SO UNATTRACTIVE 🤣🤣🤣
Just last week the press was saying that there was no chance of a reconciliation, now they’re that there was chance but Omid spoiled it. GTFOH.
Ahhh look, the prick with teeth is incandescent again, and is making demands of Harry again!, hey Billy fk the hell of and take your idiot reporters with you. Go sit in a cave until one of you can come up with an article that makes sence and is consistent. Let’s face it, we have had “, Harry has snubbed Charlie’s birthday,” Harry was invited, “Harry says LIARS. We have had”, william will never forgive Harry “, well Billy bully, Harry will never forgive YOU or your toxic wife and staff, and please tell Mr kay to get checked for mental frailty as he can’t remember from one day to the next, what the current line of bullsht is from you lot!
Oh and tell willy to take the peg out of his arse, then he won’t look so constipated and desperate.
Will is getting more and more unhinged – “Don’t listen to what I said yesterday; listen to what I’m saying today.”
Hahahahahahahaha! What a picture – William bouncing off the walls in impotent rage, screaming “I demand, I demand!!!”
That top photo reminded me so much of something Dickens would have written about a beady-eyed man, so I went googling and found this, “Men who look on nature, and their fellow-men, and cry that all is dark and gloomy, are in the right; but the sombre colours are reflections from their own jaundiced eyes and hearts. The real hues are delicate, and need a clearer vision.” From Oliver Twist. I thought this was rather apropos!
Very nice!
A great quote from a literate mind is always apropos to help us wade through fractious BS unscathed and unfettered, with greater perspective won. Thank you, @BeanieBean!
I hope God takes pity on me and allows me to live long enough to be witness to the downfall of the Windsor Clown show…
If Katie Keen was really coachable……oh sorry, was that a mean nickname? I’ll fix it.
If KKKatie KKKeen was really coachable, they would have successfully coached her to work more. They didn’t so she isn’t.
I like the death grip William has on what I can only imagine is a giant glass of vodka in that top picture. So maybe he relaxed by the end of his Tusk event.
Someone needs to tell this dick that he isn’t in a position to demand anything from Harry. Anything.
William is so predictable. Even if this book had not been written by Omid Scobie, he would have found a way to blame its publication on Harry and Meghan. We are supposed to believe the criticism of Kate in Endgame is what is getting William all riled up here? And that he blames the negative portrayal of Kate on Harry and Meghan? There are plenty of people within the palace that are willing to throw Kate under the bus (William included). Nice try pretending you are so offended on your soon to be ex wife’s behalf.
IMO, this is all about the brf and bm trying to undermine any truth in the book by linking the Sussexes with Omid and claiming it’s some kind of ‘revenge’ or whatever. That’s it as far as I can see. Omid has been very clear in interviews that he’s not a friend nor did he interview them for the book.
I think more to the point that we should e looking at the sources Omid uses. That will tell us much more about what’s going on.
They can try to bury this book, but that’s not going to happen. Instead, Omid will probably sell more books since the brf and bm are linking H&M to it. The idiots in the palaces are consistent.
Does anyone remember if a Tusk gala /fundraiser a few years ago is the event that Kate was slated to attend with William, but didn’t appear because there was something to do with the kids? It was a last minute cancellation at the time, and she seems to have never appeared again at this event as William’s plus one.
So Omid’s damning portrait of Kate reveals that she…is keen to tow the party line for the firm, be a “stepford” royal wife, and is a part-time royal? Haven’t all of these been reported on for years as positives for Kate? Don’t we hear endlessly about how Kate never puts a foot out of line, how she is so keen to, someday, find her place in the royal family, and how she won’t take on full-time duties?
I swear we just read a story about that last one, about how Kate only does a few events per week yadda yadda family comes first. And I feel pretty confident that Will didn’t have a rage stroke and make demands from the rota for writing those things.
Also, I think the time for emotional blackmail has truly passed – there’s no invitation to spend Christmas with the Windsors, especially not from William, and I feel like we have seen and heard enough from Harry that to pretend that they were thiiiiis close to a rapprochement is ridiculous. Harry already told us: his relationship with William is S. P. A. C. E.
What EXACTLY is wrong with William?
The man was born into the easiest life of privilege on planet Earth!
How can he so ANGRY all the time, for decades?
Down with the Monarchy ASAP.
Turn the entire clown show into museums.
Hey, Will, You’re not the boss of Harry. You never were. What a f-cking child you are.
Endgame – the book has created an opportunity for someone to play the victim. It is bullying at its lowest, she v=can now wind up the ‘husband’, then reveal the details of to the fail. This passive aggressive behaviour will work, until it does not.
If you asked 100 humans if they’d trade jobs with William, live the life of privilege which he takes as his birthright, would they switch?
I will bet my house that all 100 would say “Hell, yes.” So damn fast! LOL
Plus, any of them would do a better job!
If I had .05% of Williams wealth, not to mention best of health care, housing, on and on….
Folks, you would see me up, bright and early, in my best new clothes, smiling, on my best behavior, shaking hands, attending galas, friendly, welcoming, getting along with everyone!
I would also bring back the Corgis! And would write.a.damn.personal.check. to support charities.
William sees himself as a put upon person, done wrong by.
How this is possible, I have No idea.
Remember former Queen Noor of Jordan? That woman had more class and decency in her old shoes than William could ever have!
William is an embarrassment, and so is Charles.
My father use to say there’s nothing more satisfying than working for what you want. You’ll value it more, because it will have a story attached to it. That you can pass on to those that come after.
Which brings me to William, he has everything, except stories to pass on for being hardworking & sacrificing . He’s earned none of his wealth. It’s given to him because he’s the 1st born to become the next king. He’s bitter because Harry got out and has proving he can make a life for him self outside the bubble. This makes William look useless, he’s created nothing.
Every thing he has is because of his position. The more Harry succeeds, he knows people are expecting him the FK to be even better than the Spare. The monarchy has created its own hell. This nightmare could have been prevented by just letting the Spares go.