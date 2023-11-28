Kay: Prince William demands that Prince Harry ‘distance’ himself from Omid Scobie

Here are some photos of Prince William at last night’s Tusk Conservation Awards. William always goes solo to Tusk Trust events, and I always find that fascinating. I guess his wife really does not give a sh-t about animals or conservation. Judging solely from the photos, William seemed especially animated, like he was trying to ensure that photographers got photos of him looking engaged or smiling. As I’ve been saying for a while now, Omid Scobie’s Endgame would drop like a bomb into the heart of the royalist media. You can tell how upset they are about it by the thick and fast denials (which are blatant lies) and the careful effort to ignore certain parts of Scobie’s book, especially the parts about Rose Hanbury, Christian Jones, Dan Wootton, etc. Speaking of, one of William’s preferred Mail columnists, Richard Kay, got a thorough briefing by the sound of it.

A dream of rapprochement: Until this week, it was just possible to imagine a rapprochement of sorts. Not the warm brotherly affection of old, of course, but a recognition that the best way to secure the future of the monarchy lay in reconciling William and Harry. There had been talk, admittedly unconfirmed, that Harry and Meghan might be asked to spend part of the Christmas holiday with the Royal Family. And the word from California was that if such an invitation was forthcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be minded to accept. Scobie’s “attacks” on Kate: He describes the princess as ‘cold’, a ‘Stepford-like royal wife’, while claiming her willingness to support the institution into which she has married has earned her the cruel nickname ‘Katie Keen’. In the same breath, he accuses the mother of three of being a ‘part-time working royal’ compared with the number of duties carried out by other members of the family. He also lambasts her for ‘advocating for mental health causes while ignoring Meghan’s cries for help’. It is not difficult to imagine how Prince William will react to this hatchet-job and harsh depiction of his wife. Indeed, how would any husband respond to such demonstrably unfair claims? Far from seeking a fraternal reconciliation, such claims from his sister-in-law’s cheerleader-in-chief that his grandmother, the late Queen, liked Kate because she was ‘coachable’, unlike the ‘strong-minded’ Princess Diana, can only deepen the rift between the brothers. William’s big mad: For William, the issue is Mr Scobie’s past role as a mouthpiece for the duke and duchess. In interviews the author has insisted he is not their friend, and he has not interviewed them for the book. What the prince wants to know about Endgame, which is published today, is whether these sour attacks have come directly from within Harry and Meghan’s circle. As one of William’s friends, who was also once close to Harry, told me last night: ‘It is a matter of trust. The challenge should be for Prince Harry to very publicly distance himself from this.’

[From The Daily Mail]

William has spent the better part of the past four years briefing against Harry and Meghan, smearing them and throwing them under the bus constantly, while also insisting that he “f–king hates” them and he will only see Harry at Charles’s funeral. But suddenly, for the purpose of this limited exercise, we’re supposed to believe that William and Harry really could have reconciled and now Endgame has destroyed that, but only because of the Kate sections? LMAO. How is Richard Kay not embarrassed to write this drivel? Or should I say, how is he not embarrassed to put his name on Kensington Palace’s email?

