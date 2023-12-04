“There are so many excellent reviews for Todd Haynes’ ‘May December'” links
  • December 04, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Review of May-December – I thought it was an excellent film, just FYI. The three core performances were incredible & Charles Melton deserves the buzz! [Pajiba]
I cannot wait for Variety to release their Margot Robbie & Cillian Murphy actor-on-actor video and interview. I bet it will be really good! [LaineyGossip]
The Gilded Age’s photocall is as bonkers as the show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Joey King reacts to Jacob Elordi. [Just Jared]
Timothee Chalamet vs. Coleman Domingo: who has the better style? [RCFA]
Beyonce released a new single for World AIDS Day. [OMG Blog]
Trailer for The Boys Season 4. [Seriously OMG]
Should I watch Fellow Travelers? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bhad Bhabie is pregnant! Congrats. [Hollywood Life]
Dubai Bling Season 2 trailer. [Starcasm]
A very good AITA – I don’t think the landlady is TA. [Buzzfeed]

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Netflix.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to ““There are so many excellent reviews for Todd Haynes’ ‘May December'” links”

  1. orangeowl says:
    December 4, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I thought May December was good, too, and I agree about the performances being very strong. The ending left me a little puzzled, though, maybe I’m overthinking it, lol.

    Reply
    • Lux says:
      December 4, 2023 at 9:16 pm

      I think Natalie said the ending is supposed to show that all this effort…for what? A cheaply made straight-to-TV movie?

      I live for this kind of movie…the quiet examination of notorious characters through a human lens. Women don’t come off great in this film but the performances are so mesmerizing. Moore looks AMAZING and always hits it out of the park and I love Natalie’s interpretation of her character…although I did not believe that she and Melton were the same age in the film (they’re not in real life…there is a 10-year age difference and I could tell).

      Reply
  2. Mel says:
    December 4, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    I watched it on Friday, both Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman are appropriately creepy. Charles Melton delivers an understated but great performance of someone who feels trapped and rudderless buy a “decision” he when he was too young to really comprehend how this decision would effect his life and the coercive , predatory behavior of an older person.

    Reply
    • Macky says:
      December 4, 2023 at 3:20 pm

      One of the most heart-breaking things about the real life case was the press. They refused to let villi move on. Even as an adult they would call his job and speak to his employers.

      At first, His mother shielded him but everyone around them was making money and doing press. They struggled financially so his mother finally agreed to an interview. She said the case effected her employment and other family members. She later did a few more interviews because she was taken care of her family plus Mary Kay/vili kids.

      Reply
  3. Lady Digby says:
    December 4, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    It is an excellent movie but as the mother of 2 young sons it really upset me. How could any mom of 36 with sons of her own seduce a 12 year old who is the same age as her youngest son?? How can you begin to fancy a 12 year old?? The devastation that she has left in her wake in terms of blighting the lives of others was clearly evoked. I felt so sorry for the real boy and family to whom this happened in real life.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      December 4, 2023 at 6:19 pm

      That baby voice that Julianne Moore was using drive me crazy. She used that voice to demonstrate the inherent immaturity of the character .

      Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    December 4, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    The trailer for May December looked good, I’ll have to check it out.
    That AITA of course the woman/landlord is right, and needs to dump that freeloading loser.

    Reply
  5. Twin Falls says:
    December 4, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    I still have no stomach for emotionally disturbing movies or books.

    The Gilded Age cast had fun with color.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 4, 2023 at 10:31 pm

      I have no stomach for the dramatization of this story. I remember it in the news as it happened & saw the follow-up interviews from later years.

      Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    December 4, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    The entire cast is brilliant. From the actors who play Hoe and Gracie’s children to Portman and Moore. But Charles Melton stole the film. His portrayal of a boy stuck in the body of a grown man because someone stole his young is brilliant and heartbreaking.

    I hope that Mary Kay Letourneau is not resting in peace. And I’m glad that Vili and his girls are free from that disgusting creature.

    Reply
  7. Lala11_7 says:
    December 4, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Anytime Haynes gets with his Muse ❤️ Moore or when Haynes get with ANYONE…I know I’m going to enjoy myself on SO MANY LEVELS❣️

    Reply
  8. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    December 4, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    Please let the woman who is not TA shed the actual ah.

    Reply
    • Anners says:
      December 4, 2023 at 4:36 pm

      The update in the comments said he’s now the ex-boyfriend. I was quite relieved.

      Also, I didn’t know we hated all landlords. I’ve definitely had a few in my lifetime who were amazing and provided me with a temporary living space when I needed it.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        December 4, 2023 at 10:32 pm

        He probably hated landlords because he sounds like the guy who probably didn’t pay his rent on time, if he paid it at all.

  9. Macky says:
    December 4, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    Just from the trailer I think Charles melton might get an award nomination. He seems to really get the part.

    Timothee vs Colman is a good versus. I want to give it to Colman because his everyday street style is quirk. When timothee dresses himself it doesn’t have the same flair as his photoshots.

    Reply
  10. J.Ferber says:
    December 4, 2023 at 4:48 pm

    I found the movie very, very sad. I was hoping, with the title May-December, that it would be a cougar movie with a hot, young guy and an older woman. You know, a fun movie. It was certainly not that. The performances were stellar–I particularly loved Julianne Moore’s (as I always do) and Charles Melton’s (a quietly devastating performance). Not sure if I’d have watched it knowing what I do now. Yes, extremely well-acted, but too depressing for me at this time in my life.

    Reply
    • Glamarazzi says:
      December 4, 2023 at 8:44 pm

      I’m with you, I found it too sad & drab. Maybe that was inevitable with the subject matter, but I was hoping for something livelier, juicier.

      It was slow as molasses too which didn’t help. I felt like I was watching an Ingmar Bergman film, and not in a good way. Melton certainly proved he had the acting chops so hats off to him, and Portman always draws me in, so I wasn’t sorry I watched it, just wouldn’t recommend it to a friend.

      Reply
  11. SIde Eye says:
    December 4, 2023 at 5:09 pm

    The film is so good and so disturbing. Julianne Moore is riveting as always, as is Nathalie Portman.

    Reply
  12. Chloeee says:
    December 4, 2023 at 5:26 pm

    Performances were great. Score distracted me and the way it was shot made it look kinda fuzzy on my tv. I also feel like maybe there wasn’t enough of an arc? Not sure…but to be fair I wasn’t interested in the movie until it kept popping up with all this praise so I was left with a feeling of ‘That’s it?’ by the end. The ‘twist’ I felt coming from a mile away so I was just kind of puzzled and underwhelmed–again other than the performances.

    Reply
  13. Wtf says:
    December 4, 2023 at 7:25 pm

    Are you going to do a post on Julianna Margulies? I was so shocked and irritated with her rant.

    Reply
  14. Luna says:
    December 4, 2023 at 8:42 pm

    Charles Melton held his own with Moore & Portman. Impressive performance. Very talented.

    Reply
  15. ScaryBaby says:
    December 5, 2023 at 12:24 am

    Why did this movie get made? It goes nowhere and the ending is horrible. Don’t waste your time.

    Reply
  16. CatMum says:
    December 5, 2023 at 12:35 am

    May December sounds really good but (like Oppenheimer) I already know the story and I don’t need the sadness. it’s too bad as everyone is super talented!

    I’m also proud of Billie Eilish! you go, girl! so incredibly talented and I’m super impressed with how she has handled everything that’s come at her in her young life. I’m glad she has her brother in her life as a creative collaborator, and their family seems so supportive.

    unrelated: I’m currently reading Billy Porter’s memoir and OMG it is SO GOOD! I’m tearing through it. I just got it yesterday and will probably finish tonight. (yay Libby – the app that lets you read library books on your phone as long as you have a library card!) it’s like the library is open 24/7/365, on my phone. recommend!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment