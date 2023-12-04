“There are so many excellent reviews for Todd Haynes’ ‘May December'” links

Review of May-December – I thought it was an excellent film, just FYI. The three core performances were incredible & Charles Melton deserves the buzz! [Pajiba]
I cannot wait for Variety to release their Margot Robbie & Cillian Murphy actor-on-actor video and interview. I bet it will be really good! [LaineyGossip]
The Gilded Age’s photocall is as bonkers as the show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Joey King reacts to Jacob Elordi. [Just Jared]
Timothee Chalamet vs. Coleman Domingo: who has the better style? [RCFA]
Beyonce released a new single for World AIDS Day. [OMG Blog]
Trailer for The Boys Season 4. [Seriously OMG]
Should I watch Fellow Travelers? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bhad Bhabie is pregnant! Congrats. [Hollywood Life]
Dubai Bling Season 2 trailer. [Starcasm]
A very good AITA – I don’t think the landlady is TA. [Buzzfeed]
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Netflix.
I thought May December was good, too, and I agree about the performances being very strong. The ending left me a little puzzled, though, maybe I’m overthinking it, lol.
I think Natalie said the ending is supposed to show that all this effort…for what? A cheaply made straight-to-TV movie?
I live for this kind of movie…the quiet examination of notorious characters through a human lens. Women don’t come off great in this film but the performances are so mesmerizing. Moore looks AMAZING and always hits it out of the park and I love Natalie’s interpretation of her character…although I did not believe that she and Melton were the same age in the film (they’re not in real life…there is a 10-year age difference and I could tell).
I watched it on Friday, both Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman are appropriately creepy. Charles Melton delivers an understated but great performance of someone who feels trapped and rudderless buy a “decision” he when he was too young to really comprehend how this decision would effect his life and the coercive , predatory behavior of an older person.
One of the most heart-breaking things about the real life case was the press. They refused to let villi move on. Even as an adult they would call his job and speak to his employers.
At first, His mother shielded him but everyone around them was making money and doing press. They struggled financially so his mother finally agreed to an interview. She said the case effected her employment and other family members. She later did a few more interviews because she was taken care of her family plus Mary Kay/vili kids.
It is an excellent movie but as the mother of 2 young sons it really upset me. How could any mom of 36 with sons of her own seduce a 12 year old who is the same age as her youngest son?? How can you begin to fancy a 12 year old?? The devastation that she has left in her wake in terms of blighting the lives of others was clearly evoked. I felt so sorry for the real boy and family to whom this happened in real life.
That baby voice that Julianne Moore was using drive me crazy. She used that voice to demonstrate the inherent immaturity of the character .
The trailer for May December looked good, I’ll have to check it out.
That AITA of course the woman/landlord is right, and needs to dump that freeloading loser.
I still have no stomach for emotionally disturbing movies or books.
The Gilded Age cast had fun with color.
I have no stomach for the dramatization of this story. I remember it in the news as it happened & saw the follow-up interviews from later years.
The entire cast is brilliant. From the actors who play Hoe and Gracie’s children to Portman and Moore. But Charles Melton stole the film. His portrayal of a boy stuck in the body of a grown man because someone stole his young is brilliant and heartbreaking.
I hope that Mary Kay Letourneau is not resting in peace. And I’m glad that Vili and his girls are free from that disgusting creature.
Anytime Haynes gets with his Muse ❤️ Moore or when Haynes get with ANYONE…I know I’m going to enjoy myself on SO MANY LEVELS❣️
Please let the woman who is not TA shed the actual ah.
The update in the comments said he’s now the ex-boyfriend. I was quite relieved.
Also, I didn’t know we hated all landlords. I’ve definitely had a few in my lifetime who were amazing and provided me with a temporary living space when I needed it.
He probably hated landlords because he sounds like the guy who probably didn’t pay his rent on time, if he paid it at all.
Just from the trailer I think Charles melton might get an award nomination. He seems to really get the part.
Timothee vs Colman is a good versus. I want to give it to Colman because his everyday street style is quirk. When timothee dresses himself it doesn’t have the same flair as his photoshots.
I found the movie very, very sad. I was hoping, with the title May-December, that it would be a cougar movie with a hot, young guy and an older woman. You know, a fun movie. It was certainly not that. The performances were stellar–I particularly loved Julianne Moore’s (as I always do) and Charles Melton’s (a quietly devastating performance). Not sure if I’d have watched it knowing what I do now. Yes, extremely well-acted, but too depressing for me at this time in my life.
I’m with you, I found it too sad & drab. Maybe that was inevitable with the subject matter, but I was hoping for something livelier, juicier.
It was slow as molasses too which didn’t help. I felt like I was watching an Ingmar Bergman film, and not in a good way. Melton certainly proved he had the acting chops so hats off to him, and Portman always draws me in, so I wasn’t sorry I watched it, just wouldn’t recommend it to a friend.
The film is so good and so disturbing. Julianne Moore is riveting as always, as is Nathalie Portman.
Performances were great. Score distracted me and the way it was shot made it look kinda fuzzy on my tv. I also feel like maybe there wasn’t enough of an arc? Not sure…but to be fair I wasn’t interested in the movie until it kept popping up with all this praise so I was left with a feeling of ‘That’s it?’ by the end. The ‘twist’ I felt coming from a mile away so I was just kind of puzzled and underwhelmed–again other than the performances.
Are you going to do a post on Julianna Margulies? I was so shocked and irritated with her rant.
Charles Melton held his own with Moore & Portman. Impressive performance. Very talented.
Why did this movie get made? It goes nowhere and the ending is horrible. Don’t waste your time.
May December sounds really good but (like Oppenheimer) I already know the story and I don’t need the sadness. it’s too bad as everyone is super talented!
I’m also proud of Billie Eilish! you go, girl! so incredibly talented and I’m super impressed with how she has handled everything that’s come at her in her young life. I’m glad she has her brother in her life as a creative collaborator, and their family seems so supportive.
unrelated: I’m currently reading Billy Porter’s memoir and OMG it is SO GOOD! I’m tearing through it. I just got it yesterday and will probably finish tonight. (yay Libby – the app that lets you read library books on your phone as long as you have a library card!) it’s like the library is open 24/7/365, on my phone. recommend!