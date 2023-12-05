Amal Clooney wore Versace to the British Fashion Awards: stunning?

One of the lies I tell myself is that my hair could look as great as Amal Clooney’s if I had access to the best hair stylists in the world. Seriously, her red carpet blowouts are always a serve. Her hair really is her best feature. Amal attended last night’s British Fashion Awards with her mom (she was out with George earlier, there’s no drama). Amal wore this surprisingly great Atelier Versace gown, one of the best looks I’ve ever seen on Amal.
Gillian Anderson was also serving. Hard!! Love a blood-red dress.
It should be a much bigger story that Suki Waterhouse is pregnant with Robert Pattinson’s child.
FKA Twigs in Valentino. Eh. I get that this is her style but she could have done a lot better.
Oh, Lena Dunham was there. I believe she’s London-based full time now?
Lena looks like she got cold in her dress and borrowed a sweatshirt from someone.
Amal looks beautiful, but I was focused on her gorgeous hair.
You’re right about Lena – which is very on-brand for her and I kind of love that.
Amal is just so stylish!
Suki’s pose here is so funny/awkward and probably what I would look like if trying the baby-bump pose—like I’m holding in my pee.
What w delightful thing to see first thing lol
About Lena–I am a large woman, and I know I can’t hide it or “dress thin,” even in all black. But this is just awful looking. It would have looked much better had she used a duster as a topper.
Amal is stunning. That dress is perfect. Gillian…come on she is The Hotness.
There are honestly times that I look at Amal and think wow, George outkicked his coverage.
Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer has been deafeningly silent about genocide in Palestine.
She has proven to be such a disappointment
Yes- imagine what she could be doing with the profile of being Mrs Clooney.
That’s because Amal & her ‘husband’ are phonies. She’s a contract wife and loving the lifestyle and spotlight that comes with it. Everyone in the industry knows the real deal about Clooney.
Go on please. What is the real deal? Whatever it is it doesn’t take away from her. She looks gorgeous, and I agree with Roo above; I am mesmerized by her hair.
“Everyone in the industry knows the real deal about Clooney.” So are you in the know? You sound very bitter, as I doubt someone as highly educated as Amal would become a “trophy” wife.
Her grandmother on her maternal side is Palestinian-Jordanian. The silence is absolutely baffling and so very disappointing. On a superficial note, she is an undeniably stunning woman and that dress is jaw-droppingly gorgeous.
Amal could wear an AngieJo tribute sack dress and still look great, as does AJ, but this is 🎯. Beautiful and intelligent, and I’m sure being Mrs Georgeous helps with the access to all the goodies.
I like Gillian’s red dress too.
Suki looks a little queasy, as if the pregnancy doesn’t quite agree with her, so here’s hoping for the best, for her and baby.
Amal looks fantastic. I tend to like her red carpet looks overall but this is definitely one of her best ones.
Gillian also looks great.
Lena Dunham…….well, she was there.
Amal looks a different person. She’s still stunning though.
That was my reaction to Amal: she’s absolutely stunning, but I didn’t immediately recognize her.
I agree with Alexia and Danbury above on her silence being disappointing!
Gillian Andrrson’s dress is an “almost there” in terms of style (I don’t 100% love it around her shoulders), and absolutely gorgeous in terms of material and color.
I saw a video of Amal last night (Vogue IG I think) and in motion this dress is just incredible.
Gillian Anderson is just so cool. Gorgeous yes but also more. I love the color of both red dresses.
Stunning! I have serious hair envy right now. Ever since menopause I have about two hairs left on my head now hahaha ,
Amal and Gillian look fabulous! I am a little distracted by Gillian’s implant boob showing…. But the dress and her overall look is fantastic.
Amal looks stunning, that copper colour really suits her skin tone. Gillian Anderson just gets more and more beautiful, doesn’t she?
Amal is 45 and Gillian is 55 and they looked better than the girls in their 20s!
Amal is stunning but I will dissent and say her hair is way too long and she’s worn better. This dress looks like those dance recital dresses little girls wear or something a Vegas dancer would wear.
What Vegas shows are you going to? A woman can wear her hair as long as she wants to.
Boo. Bad take. She looked flawless.
I’m with you, Venusgrk. I don’t like the dress, either.
I guess I upset some Amal fans but she always looks stunning and a class act. This does looks budget. And I love budget, but not if I was Amal.
Horses for courses, isn’t it. I don’t understand the love for Gillian Anderson, either, but I think I’m again in the minority! She’s a pretty awful actress imo and the “cool” doesn’t work for me. Just the way it is.
Amal is stunning, it’s that simple and that dress is gorgeous. Suki being pregnant with Rob’s baby isn’t news because she’s boring. She’s just not interesting enough on her own. Gillian Anderson looks like a stone cold fox. That red is perfect and she looks perfect in it. I could go a lifetime without seeing Lena Dunham.
Suki and Rob have been together a long time, they live together, they keep a low profile, and they’re in their early to mid-30s, so having a baby together is not at all surprising. I think that’s why it’s not big news, along with maybe that people find her/them boring.
Amal outshines movie stars every red carpet she is on. She looks absolutely stunning. Good lord those locks! That color on her.
Amal has the hair that Kate’s wiglets are supposed to be.
Can I say I don’t like it? It’s really budget looking imo.
Totally budget looking and a rare miss for Amal. Even the colour doesn’t work on her.
When Amal walked in that dress it looked like she was setting the carpet on fire! It’s the most mesmerizing dress I’ve ever seen and she looked flawless in it!
I feel like Amal is only made of “best features” 🙂 He hair is her best feature, but so are her legs, but so are her eyebrows…Well, good for her.
Gillian Anderson looks fantastic. Lena: your shoes are wondering what they’re doing here.
Amal is one of those women who never look bad, and who you would never want to be photographed next to!
I’d say she must also be very happy in her home life.
I’m loving Gillian Anderson’s look.
Flawless.
Agreed! One of my favorite men’s looks on the king of drip himself, Lewis Hamilton. https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/gallery/british-fashion-awards-2023-photos-1236005614/the-fashion-awards-2023-presented-by-pandora-arrivals-8/
of course, he brought the designer to showcase her work.
I don’t know what it is (is it some phenomenal, undetectable work or what? Not hating, I just don’t know what it is) but Amal is looking phenomenal recently. She was always beautiful but she’s just radiant now!
To me Amal used to look thin to the point of being frail. She looks healthy here.
Oh and of course the hair of absolute dreams. I’m post partum and my hair is dead. So envious.
Don’t be envious on two counts. What you see in these photos is huge amounts of editing and huge amounts of enhanced hair. Gillian Anderson, for example, has dreadful skin irl. Also, re your real hair. It’ll come back. You don’t need me telling you this, of course – you could have had other kids already or just know it’s a stage from being more versed in what happens after babies than I ever was. I do feel for you, though, because I remember telling myself “this moment will pass” but it always felt forever.
Gillian’s bolt-ons on display! Other than that, she’s always gorgeous.
Amal’s dress is a good color for her. In many pics, she plays with her hair a la the princess of wails.
I love both Gillian’s and Suki’s looks.
Amal and Gillian looks phenomenal. Her hair is gorgeous, but I can’t imagine dealing with that long hair, mine got that length during the pandemic and I have been gradually chopping more and more off.
I didn’t even recognize Lena.
100% @Grant
@Michelle – are you in touch with “everyone in the industry”? You sound rather bitter.
Also, I come here to gossip and get away from the woes of the world. I didn’t realize this has become a political page.
I agree. To bring up the middle east. No. I enjoy this site because it’s frequented by people of all nationalities, ethnicities, religions, a real community where views on such a big issue shouldn’t be taken for granted. Came to this page for the fashion not the politics. So, with that in mind, I don’t like Amal’s dress. It’s a bit budget looking imo.
I like the top of Amal’s dress not the bottom. I like the color of Gillian Anderson’s dress but the fit is off.
I thought Anne Hathaway looked beautiful as well.
FKA Twigs’ pose-face makes her look like she has a sinus infection, and can’t breathe through her nose.
Suki’s definitely trying to make her pregnancy a bigger deal with her awkward “gotta pee” pose.
Gillian looks STUNNING. That colour is *phenonenal* and her body is bangin’.
I’ve been struggling with trauma-induced hair loss after a pretty gnarly surgery a few months ago, so I’d really love to know what shampoos/treatments Amal uses on her hair, it’s so long and healthy.
Personally, I think Amal is one of the most beautiful women on the planet! She is jaw droppingly gorgeous and intelligent!