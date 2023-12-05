Amal Clooney wore Versace to the British Fashion Awards: stunning?

One of the lies I tell myself is that my hair could look as great as Amal Clooney’s if I had access to the best hair stylists in the world. Seriously, her red carpet blowouts are always a serve. Her hair really is her best feature. Amal attended last night’s British Fashion Awards with her mom (she was out with George earlier, there’s no drama). Amal wore this surprisingly great Atelier Versace gown, one of the best looks I’ve ever seen on Amal.

Gillian Anderson was also serving. Hard!! Love a blood-red dress.

It should be a much bigger story that Suki Waterhouse is pregnant with Robert Pattinson’s child.

FKA Twigs in Valentino. Eh. I get that this is her style but she could have done a lot better.

Oh, Lena Dunham was there. I believe she’s London-based full time now?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.

52 Responses to “Amal Clooney wore Versace to the British Fashion Awards: stunning?”

  1. Roo says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:20 am

    Lena looks like she got cold in her dress and borrowed a sweatshirt from someone.

    Amal looks beautiful, but I was focused on her gorgeous hair.

    Reply
    • Embee says:
      December 5, 2023 at 7:26 am

      You’re right about Lena – which is very on-brand for her and I kind of love that.
      Amal is just so stylish!
      Suki’s pose here is so funny/awkward and probably what I would look like if trying the baby-bump pose—like I’m holding in my pee.
      What w delightful thing to see first thing lol

      Reply
    • OceanGirl says:
      December 5, 2023 at 8:14 am

      About Lena–I am a large woman, and I know I can’t hide it or “dress thin,” even in all black. But this is just awful looking. It would have looked much better had she used a duster as a topper.

      Reply
  2. K says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:25 am

    Amal is stunning. That dress is perfect. Gillian…come on she is The Hotness.

    Reply
  3. Alexia says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:26 am

    Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer has been deafeningly silent about genocide in Palestine.

    Reply
    • Danbury says:
      December 5, 2023 at 7:36 am

      She has proven to be such a disappointment

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      December 5, 2023 at 9:57 am

      That’s because Amal & her ‘husband’ are phonies. She’s a contract wife and loving the lifestyle and spotlight that comes with it. Everyone in the industry knows the real deal about Clooney.

      Reply
      • Giddy says:
        December 5, 2023 at 10:08 am

        Go on please. What is the real deal? Whatever it is it doesn’t take away from her. She looks gorgeous, and I agree with Roo above; I am mesmerized by her hair.

      • atorontogal says:
        December 5, 2023 at 10:57 am

        “Everyone in the industry knows the real deal about Clooney.” So are you in the know? You sound very bitter, as I doubt someone as highly educated as Amal would become a “trophy” wife.

    • Kitten says:
      December 5, 2023 at 1:08 pm

      Her grandmother on her maternal side is Palestinian-Jordanian. The silence is absolutely baffling and so very disappointing. On a superficial note, she is an undeniably stunning woman and that dress is jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

      Reply
  4. Nanea says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:29 am

    Amal could wear an AngieJo tribute sack dress and still look great, as does AJ, but this is 🎯. Beautiful and intelligent, and I’m sure being Mrs Georgeous helps with the access to all the goodies.

    I like Gillian’s red dress too.

    Suki looks a little queasy, as if the pregnancy doesn’t quite agree with her, so here’s hoping for the best, for her and baby.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Amal looks fantastic. I tend to like her red carpet looks overall but this is definitely one of her best ones.

    Gillian also looks great.

    Lena Dunham…….well, she was there.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Amal looks a different person. She’s still stunning though.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      December 5, 2023 at 8:08 am

      That was my reaction to Amal: she’s absolutely stunning, but I didn’t immediately recognize her.
      I agree with Alexia and Danbury above on her silence being disappointing!
      Gillian Andrrson’s dress is an “almost there” in terms of style (I don’t 100% love it around her shoulders), and absolutely gorgeous in terms of material and color.

      Reply
  7. SarahCS says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I saw a video of Amal last night (Vogue IG I think) and in motion this dress is just incredible.

    Reply
  8. Twin Falls says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Gillian Anderson is just so cool. Gorgeous yes but also more. I love the color of both red dresses.

    Reply
  9. Kay D says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Stunning! I have serious hair envy right now. Ever since menopause I have about two hairs left on my head now hahaha ,

    Reply
    • Thelma says:
      December 5, 2023 at 9:05 am

      Amal and Gillian look fabulous! I am a little distracted by Gillian’s implant boob showing…. But the dress and her overall look is fantastic.

      Reply
  10. TrixC says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:49 am

    Amal looks stunning, that copper colour really suits her skin tone. Gillian Anderson just gets more and more beautiful, doesn’t she?

    Reply
  11. Venusgrk@yahoo.com says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Amal is stunning but I will dissent and say her hair is way too long and she’s worn better. This dress looks like those dance recital dresses little girls wear or something a Vegas dancer would wear.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Amal is stunning, it’s that simple and that dress is gorgeous. Suki being pregnant with Rob’s baby isn’t news because she’s boring. She’s just not interesting enough on her own. Gillian Anderson looks like a stone cold fox. That red is perfect and she looks perfect in it. I could go a lifetime without seeing Lena Dunham.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      December 5, 2023 at 12:25 pm

      Suki and Rob have been together a long time, they live together, they keep a low profile, and they’re in their early to mid-30s, so having a baby together is not at all surprising. I think that’s why it’s not big news, along with maybe that people find her/them boring.

      Reply
  13. SIde Eye says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Amal outshines movie stars every red carpet she is on. She looks absolutely stunning. Good lord those locks! That color on her.

    Reply
  14. Lulu says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Amal has the hair that Kate’s wiglets are supposed to be.

    Reply
  15. sparrow says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Can I say I don’t like it? It’s really budget looking imo.

    Reply
  16. Agnes says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:41 am

    When Amal walked in that dress it looked like she was setting the carpet on fire! It’s the most mesmerizing dress I’ve ever seen and she looked flawless in it!

    Reply
  17. LeahTheFrench says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

    I feel like Amal is only made of “best features” 🙂 He hair is her best feature, but so are her legs, but so are her eyebrows…Well, good for her.
    Gillian Anderson looks fantastic. Lena: your shoes are wondering what they’re doing here.

    Reply
  18. Sunny O says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I’m loving Gillian Anderson’s look.

    Flawless.

    Reply
  19. Sasha says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I don’t know what it is (is it some phenomenal, undetectable work or what? Not hating, I just don’t know what it is) but Amal is looking phenomenal recently. She was always beautiful but she’s just radiant now!

    Reply
  20. Sasha says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Oh and of course the hair of absolute dreams. I’m post partum and my hair is dead. So envious.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      December 5, 2023 at 10:50 am

      Don’t be envious on two counts. What you see in these photos is huge amounts of editing and huge amounts of enhanced hair. Gillian Anderson, for example, has dreadful skin irl. Also, re your real hair. It’ll come back. You don’t need me telling you this, of course – you could have had other kids already or just know it’s a stage from being more versed in what happens after babies than I ever was. I do feel for you, though, because I remember telling myself “this moment will pass” but it always felt forever.

      Reply
  21. blue says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Gillian’s bolt-ons on display! Other than that, she’s always gorgeous.
    Amal’s dress is a good color for her. In many pics, she plays with her hair a la the princess of wails.

    Reply
  22. Kirsten says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I love both Gillian’s and Suki’s looks.

    Reply
  23. lucy2 says:
    December 5, 2023 at 10:18 am

    Amal and Gillian looks phenomenal. Her hair is gorgeous, but I can’t imagine dealing with that long hair, mine got that length during the pandemic and I have been gradually chopping more and more off.
    I didn’t even recognize Lena.

    Reply
  24. atorontogal says:
    December 5, 2023 at 11:03 am

    100% @Grant

    @Michelle – are you in touch with “everyone in the industry”? You sound rather bitter.

    Also, I come here to gossip and get away from the woes of the world. I didn’t realize this has become a political page.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      December 5, 2023 at 11:37 am

      I agree. To bring up the middle east. No. I enjoy this site because it’s frequented by people of all nationalities, ethnicities, religions, a real community where views on such a big issue shouldn’t be taken for granted. Came to this page for the fashion not the politics. So, with that in mind, I don’t like Amal’s dress. It’s a bit budget looking imo.

      Reply
  25. Jan says:
    December 5, 2023 at 11:25 am

    I like the top of Amal’s dress not the bottom. I like the color of Gillian Anderson’s dress but the fit is off.

    Reply
  26. tamsin says:
    December 5, 2023 at 11:37 am

    I thought Anne Hathaway looked beautiful as well.

    Reply
  27. Oswin says:
    December 5, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    FKA Twigs’ pose-face makes her look like she has a sinus infection, and can’t breathe through her nose.

    Suki’s definitely trying to make her pregnancy a bigger deal with her awkward “gotta pee” pose.

    Gillian looks STUNNING. That colour is *phenonenal* and her body is bangin’.

    I’ve been struggling with trauma-induced hair loss after a pretty gnarly surgery a few months ago, so I’d really love to know what shampoos/treatments Amal uses on her hair, it’s so long and healthy.

    Reply
  28. Sparkles says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:41 pm

    Personally, I think Amal is one of the most beautiful women on the planet! She is jaw droppingly gorgeous and intelligent!

    Reply

