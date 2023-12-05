Amal Clooney wore Versace to the British Fashion Awards: stunning?

One of the lies I tell myself is that my hair could look as great as Amal Clooney’s if I had access to the best hair stylists in the world. Seriously, her red carpet blowouts are always a serve. Her hair really is her best feature. Amal attended last night’s British Fashion Awards with her mom (she was out with George earlier, there’s no drama). Amal wore this surprisingly great Atelier Versace gown, one of the best looks I’ve ever seen on Amal.

Gillian Anderson was also serving. Hard!! Love a blood-red dress.

It should be a much bigger story that Suki Waterhouse is pregnant with Robert Pattinson’s child.

FKA Twigs in Valentino. Eh. I get that this is her style but she could have done a lot better.

Oh, Lena Dunham was there. I believe she’s London-based full time now?