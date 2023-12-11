Keanu Reeves’ house in Hollywood hit by a team of burglars in ski masks

Keanu Reeves had a scary incident happen last week when a team of burglars in ski masks broke into his home and stole a firearm. According to the police, they were first called to check on the house earlier in the evening, when someone reported possible intruders. They found nothing and left. However, the alarm was tripped several hours later, sending the police back there to discover the armed intruders had already fled. It doesn’t appear that Reeves or his partner Alexandra Grant were home at the time.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7 that authorities responded to a call about possible trespassers at the “Matrix” star’s property in the Hollywood Hills at around 7 p.m. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers found no one there after receiving the anonymous call, but ended up heading back to the property at around 1 a.m. when an alarm sounded at the house.
Authorities reportedly said that multiple men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering the property, per the report. They fled before police arrived. TMZ’s sources told the publication that the men took off with a firearm. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
It’s not the first time that the “John Wick” star’s home has been targeted by intruders. In September 2014, the actor’s home was hit by two intruders in two days.
On the first occasion, Reeves was awoken at 4 a.m. to find a woman sleeping in his library chair, TMZ reported at the time. He woke her up and spoke to her before calling 911. The second woman walked into the property the next day when Reeves was not home, before showering and skinny-dipping in his pool. She was removed after the actor’s cleaning staff called Reeves, who called police.
Reeves and his partner, Alexandra Grant, also obtained a temporary restraining order earlier this year against a man claiming to be a relative who reportedly trespassed onto the actor’s home six times between November 2022 and Jan 2023.
I had no idea that Keanu Reeves’ house was such a hotbed of intruder activity. I wonder if they can trace a serial number on the firearm to see if it gets sold or turns up somewhere. It’s also so Keanu to find someone sleeping in his library chair and wake them up to chat with them first. He just seems like such a kind soul.
I’m glad that each time, Reeves and now Alexandra, have been okay. However, the caper heist fan in me is curious about the call about intruders coming in first at 7:00 p.m. but the alarm going off at 1:00 a.m. What was going on at that house for six hours? Was it the perps scoping it out to time how long it would take the police to arrive or was it something more Ocean’s 11-y? I’ve seen enough movies and TV shows to create my own head canon in which it was both. USA, I think we found a potential premise for your ‘breezy drama’ revival era.
Breaking into John Wick’s house just seems like a bad, bad idea…
I suspect neighbors or workers in the property noticed suspicious activity and called it in, which could have been the intruders staking out his home or doing some reconnaissance. The intruders later broke in, setting off the alarm.
“Awoken”?!?
Is this not decent English?! As an American living abroad and mostly speaking a foreign language, “awoken” sounds normal to me. Either we used to use that when I lived in the USA or this is British English and I’ve heard it enough to have it sound right to me. Like “on” or “at” the corner now both sound good 😬
Does he have a wooden door? How did all these people break into his home? Especially when he was at home. After the first intruder, I would get something like a dungeon door, that’s so dangerous. Keanu may be beloved, but some people are so sick, they would do something to him just to gain notoriety.
It says they smashed a window. I’m surprised his house doesn’t have impact windows and doors, they are notoriously difficult to break and require a glass cutter to get through. Someone tried to break into my parents’ house once (we live in Florida) and while the glass shattered, it stayed in the frame because it’s three panels of glass fused together like a sandwich. We could see where they started to try to cut but they were probably interrupted by someone or something..
Yeah, I would assume someone like Keanu’s wealth & fame would get secure windows. In my country, everyone would put iron railings on windows for ground floor or even 1st floor. It is very weird for me to see houses without them if they don’t always have a security team right outside. I hope he and his girlfriend keep safe.
It’s been a while, but I went down the fan message board rabbit hole on Keanu once. It seems that he lets people hang at his house a lot. Performative outrage over various up and coming actresses posting Instagram glamour shots taken at his house, often when he was known to be away on location. It all sounded very chaotic to me.
Yeah there has been several incidents at his home when he is away – makes you wonder about the people charged with security. Or what kind of friends he has with access to his home.
Since he’s on tour with his band, anyone could know he wasn’t home that night.
There is (wingnut) chatter they were after a specific firearm, a gift from his ‘Gun Fu’ trainer, which is possibly banned in California. Gun nutjobs want it, knew he had it, and got it. Very strange. How did they know exactly where it was and were able to get it in minutes?
Breaking into the house of one of the notoriously nicest actor in this business before Christmas is abhorrent.
And that he’s also John Wick is the cherry on top.
I’m glad that both Keanu and Alexandra Grant are safe! She seems to have been targeted by some really unhinged people for daring to date one of the internet’s boyfriends. Sadly, it’s time to up the security now.