Keanu Reeves’ house in Hollywood hit by a team of burglars in ski masks



Keanu Reeves had a scary incident happen last week when a team of burglars in ski masks broke into his home and stole a firearm. According to the police, they were first called to check on the house earlier in the evening, when someone reported possible intruders. They found nothing and left. However, the alarm was tripped several hours later, sending the police back there to discover the armed intruders had already fled. It doesn’t appear that Reeves or his partner Alexandra Grant were home at the time.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7 that authorities responded to a call about possible trespassers at the “Matrix” star’s property in the Hollywood Hills at around 7 p.m. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers found no one there after receiving the anonymous call, but ended up heading back to the property at around 1 a.m. when an alarm sounded at the house. Authorities reportedly said that multiple men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering the property, per the report. They fled before police arrived. TMZ’s sources told the publication that the men took off with a firearm. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. It’s not the first time that the “John Wick” star’s home has been targeted by intruders. In September 2014, the actor’s home was hit by two intruders in two days. On the first occasion, Reeves was awoken at 4 a.m. to find a woman sleeping in his library chair, TMZ reported at the time. He woke her up and spoke to her before calling 911. The second woman walked into the property the next day when Reeves was not home, before showering and skinny-dipping in his pool. She was removed after the actor’s cleaning staff called Reeves, who called police. Reeves and his partner, Alexandra Grant, also obtained a temporary restraining order earlier this year against a man claiming to be a relative who reportedly trespassed onto the actor’s home six times between November 2022 and Jan 2023.

I had no idea that Keanu Reeves’ house was such a hotbed of intruder activity. I wonder if they can trace a serial number on the firearm to see if it gets sold or turns up somewhere. It’s also so Keanu to find someone sleeping in his library chair and wake them up to chat with them first. He just seems like such a kind soul.

I’m glad that each time, Reeves and now Alexandra, have been okay. However, the caper heist fan in me is curious about the call about intruders coming in first at 7:00 p.m. but the alarm going off at 1:00 a.m. What was going on at that house for six hours? Was it the perps scoping it out to time how long it would take the police to arrive or was it something more Ocean’s 11-y? I’ve seen enough movies and TV shows to create my own head canon in which it was both. USA, I think we found a potential premise for your ‘breezy drama’ revival era.