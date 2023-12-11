Timothee Chalamet was quietly supported by Kylie Jenner at the LA ‘Wonka’ premiere

Here are some photos from the LA premiere of Wonka, which was held last night. You know how Fashion Girls get the studio to pay for their stylist for promotional tours and the studio does so gladly, because it means that the premieres and promotional events will get more attention when a well-dressed woman is part of the tour? Yeah, I think Timothee Chalamet got the same deal. Timmy has really been serving at all of the Wonka premieres. He’s been wearing a lot of Tom Ford, and I suspect that this alligator-skin suit is another Ford look. It looks cool, I cannot lie. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner came out to support Timmy at his premiere, but she did not walk the carpet. Kris Jenner was there as well, how did you think we found out about this?
Kylie Jenner is supporting boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during his big night in Los Angeles — alongside her mom, Kris Jenner! The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and her mother, 68, stepped out Sunday night to attend the premiere of the actor’s new movie Wonka at the Regency Village Theatre, a source tells PEOPLE.
According to the insider, Kylie and Kris slipped into the theater following the film’s opening credits.
A source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kylie is “incredibly happy” with Chalamet and has even put a label on their romance, calling him “her boyfriend.”
As for the Dune: Part Two actor, the insider said he’s “in awe of everything” The Kardashians star “is accomplishing,” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.”
“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source continued. “They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” they added of Chalamet.
I’m genuinely surprised that Kyliothee has lasted this long, something like eight months. They’re not hiding, but they’re also not flaunting their relationship all over the place. They haven’t even gone Instagram Official yet! But Kylie has been supporting him – she reportedly flew to London last week for his premiere and promotion there. What’s remarkable is that Kylie really is able to slip in and out of premieres without ever being photographed. Anyway, I’m rooting for them.
Also: I would totally eat that “chocolate bar” backdrop at the LA premiere.
Kylie definitely has a type… (lol) 🙄
Men? I don’t understand this comment.
Guys that don’t publicly acknowledge her.
Oh that’s sad, I didn’t think of it from that angle. It’s sort of a tough spot because people could use her just for making a bigger name for themselves. Maybe she prefers it this way for now, until they are serious about settling down together?
I dont understand the hype behind this guy, but ok. Let’s give them 18 months
Me neither, it will always baffle me to the end of time. Oh well…
It’s funny that they were at a premier for his movie, Wonka, but the article refers to him as “the Dune: Part Two” actor.
I can’t take anyone who associates with that family seriously.
For awards shows, the studio pays for men’s ladies to get the glam squad treatment. I’m guessing they are paying for the men as well. I know there are stylists who specialize in men.
I have a friend who’s a Hollywood makeup artist and she does both. And although she often puts makeup on the dudes (foundation to even out skin tone etc) when she’s credited it says “groomed by”.
Kris Jenner is so gross. Of course she’s pleased she’s a star f*cker.
I know the bar is in hell with the K Klan,but i honestly think Kylie is the least attention seeking of the bunch. Other than her initial fame after turning 18 she really has kept her drama to a minimum and doestnt feature full out in the hulu show. I think she just does her mummy thing and standard promos for her lines.
I agree. I only follow them on gossip blogs but I seem to see her the least. I mean, it’s grading on a curve but still… I think this may be healthier than airing everything all the time. And, in response to another comment, I don’t think he’s not acknowledging her. I just think they don’t want to use each for pr. They’re not hiding but they’re not talking or posing.
It amuses me that whenever an article of this type comes out, it’s always about what SHE wants, what SHE, what SHE feels, what he feels for HER, what he thinks of HER… but never about what she feels for him or thinks of him. Anyway, I loved Wonka, such a lovely film.
I was a TC fan and found him to have a very attractive vibe .. now, I just can’t. He is a good actor, and I have enjoyed his movies (because I liked watching him), but since he got involved with the KKlan, he has lost his appeal to me.
This relationship is faker than Kim K & Pete Davidson