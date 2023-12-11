Timothee Chalamet was quietly supported by Kylie Jenner at the LA ‘Wonka’ premiere

Here are some photos from the LA premiere of Wonka, which was held last night. You know how Fashion Girls get the studio to pay for their stylist for promotional tours and the studio does so gladly, because it means that the premieres and promotional events will get more attention when a well-dressed woman is part of the tour? Yeah, I think Timothee Chalamet got the same deal. Timmy has really been serving at all of the Wonka premieres. He’s been wearing a lot of Tom Ford, and I suspect that this alligator-skin suit is another Ford look. It looks cool, I cannot lie. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner came out to support Timmy at his premiere, but she did not walk the carpet. Kris Jenner was there as well, how did you think we found out about this?

Kylie Jenner is supporting boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during his big night in Los Angeles — alongside her mom, Kris Jenner! The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and her mother, 68, stepped out Sunday night to attend the premiere of the actor’s new movie Wonka at the Regency Village Theatre, a source tells PEOPLE. According to the insider, Kylie and Kris slipped into the theater following the film’s opening credits. A source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kylie is “incredibly happy” with Chalamet and has even put a label on their romance, calling him “her boyfriend.” As for the Dune: Part Two actor, the insider said he’s “in awe of everything” The Kardashians star “is accomplishing,” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.” “He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source continued. “They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” they added of Chalamet.

[From People]

I’m genuinely surprised that Kyliothee has lasted this long, something like eight months. They’re not hiding, but they’re also not flaunting their relationship all over the place. They haven’t even gone Instagram Official yet! But Kylie has been supporting him – she reportedly flew to London last week for his premiere and promotion there. What’s remarkable is that Kylie really is able to slip in and out of premieres without ever being photographed. Anyway, I’m rooting for them.

Also: I would totally eat that “chocolate bar” backdrop at the LA premiere.