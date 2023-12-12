Amal Clooney wore a bright yellow gown to ‘The Boys on the Boat’ premiere

I watched the trailer for The Boys in the Boat a few months ago and I thought it looked good, but I completely forgot that George Clooney produced and directed it? George loves a WWII-era film, my goodness. This one is even pre-WWII but just barely. It’s based on the true story (and adapted from the nonfiction bestseller of the same name) of the University of Washington crew team who represented America at the Olympic games in Berlin in 1936. It’s a feel-good film about college kids who survived the Depression then represented their country on a global stage at the Olympics in Nazi Germany. Intense.
Anyway, these are photos of George and his wife Amal at last night’s LA premiere. The Clooneys were in Europe last week and there were some premieres and screenings, but they didn’t get a ton of attention. I guess this marks the beginning of the American promotion. Amal looked gorgeous in a striking yellow gown which appeared to be corseted. This is a great cut for her figure and I don’t even hate the yellow on her. Like, there’s too much yellow on red carpets and it’s such a tricky color. But with Amal’s coloring, she looks amazing. George looks nice too.
George told Access Hollywood that Amal doesn’t have a stylist!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Amal looks amazing here! She’s been on a roll lately with her recent appearances. Am wondering if she’s gotten a new stylist or finally taken some advice offered here and elsewhwere because the clothes, hair and makeup have been looking really together recently. Am here for this!
I don’t like yellow for myself but it sure looks good on Amal. She looked stunning.
She’s freaking gorgeous! But what I love best about her is she’s smart! A smart, gorgeous woman. I appreciate Geo is not intimidated by her intelligence but is so very proud of her. Reminds me of how much H appreciates M’s intelligence – they give me the same vibe.
The yellow looks sunny and happy on her. Hopeful even, The idea that spring will come even though it’s the dead of winter.
Veery pretty, Striking. Of, course for Ms. Clooney, par for the course!
I LOVE both the colour and the dress itself – she looks really good. I generally like her style, she doesn’t often get it wrong.
Is it me or does her face look different somehow? She reminds me of Elisabeth Hurley in these pics? Eyelift maybe?
Her dress is fun though. She is one of the only few who can wear such bright colours without looking pale.
Yep she’s been looking suspiciously “fresher” these days. Whatever she had done, it’s great work because she looks incredible.
ETA; quick google search and I think maybe just fillers…her face looks a bit more full now. She also has softer hair and makeup–no more bold red lip and black hair–so it might just be that.
That dress was made to fit her. And she really pulls off that color. Gorgeous.
George and Amal have both been very quiet on the political front.
George used to be pretty outspoken, and Amal is a well known lawyer, has she retired?
Seems we only see them for photo opps lately.
JMO, the yellow seems to be a bit neon in some pics.
Dress cut looks good but not a fan of the color.
The Clooney Foundation for Justice is very much involved with various projects in different countries.
And Amal was in Malawi recently with Michelle Obama and Melinda French Gates with the Girls Opportunity Alliance, to help with the elimination of child marriage by improving the access to childhood education.
The recent red carpet outfits I’ve seen her in have been fantastic (that glittery gown in motion was just amazing) but I do miss the days of her wacky street style. That was fun.