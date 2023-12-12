Amal Clooney wore a bright yellow gown to ‘The Boys on the Boat’ premiere

I watched the trailer for The Boys in the Boat a few months ago and I thought it looked good, but I completely forgot that George Clooney produced and directed it? George loves a WWII-era film, my goodness. This one is even pre-WWII but just barely. It’s based on the true story (and adapted from the nonfiction bestseller of the same name) of the University of Washington crew team who represented America at the Olympic games in Berlin in 1936. It’s a feel-good film about college kids who survived the Depression then represented their country on a global stage at the Olympics in Nazi Germany. Intense.

Anyway, these are photos of George and his wife Amal at last night’s LA premiere. The Clooneys were in Europe last week and there were some premieres and screenings, but they didn’t get a ton of attention. I guess this marks the beginning of the American promotion. Amal looked gorgeous in a striking yellow gown which appeared to be corseted. This is a great cut for her figure and I don’t even hate the yellow on her. Like, there’s too much yellow on red carpets and it’s such a tricky color. But with Amal’s coloring, she looks amazing. George looks nice too.

George told Access Hollywood that Amal doesn’t have a stylist!