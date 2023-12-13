“Hilary Duff is pregnant again, she’s expecting her fourth child” links

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth, and she’s already got a lil’ bump. [Just Jared]
Does Taylor Swift read LaineyGossip? [LaineyGossip]
Review of Netflix’s A Nearly Normal Family. [Pajiba]
Jessica Chastain goes “mildly Mrs. Roper.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Sydney Sweeney wore Balmain on the Tonight Show. [RCFA]
David Tennant returned to Doctor Who & he was hot. [Jezebel]
Baby Josh Groban looked like Channing Tatum. [Seriously OMG]
Erdem’s pre-fall collection is gorgeous. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Travis Kelce’s friends could see Trav marrying Taylor Swift. [Hollywood Life]
Pop culture moments which absolutely happened in 2023. [Buzzfeed]
Andy Cohen said that Anderson Cooper is open to threesomes. [Socialite Life]
Jessica should have gone “full” Mrs. Roper for our amusement. Baby Josh Groban rocks. And we don’t want to know what Anderson Cooper is open to.
Andy Cohen once again proves he’s a trash human being
Aint that the truth.
Not a huge Andy Cohen fan-but in this instance, Gayle King was the one who asked Anderson Cooper this tacky, TMI question. Andy just teased him about his immediate “no.”
I had the same thought – this is something no one needs to know about Anderson Cooper.
I adore David Tennant. That’s all. I just wanted to put that out there 😍🥰
I am not clicking on the Doctor Who story as I have not seen it yet but I am commenting that David Tennant is always hot. My husband is aware that that that man is my hall pass.
HAHA Josh wearing that shirt is so funny. Baby Josh DOES look like Channing Tatum. Not at all now though! Fun fact – my 8 yo daughter has such a crush on Josh groban, since she was 5 years old. She gets embarrassed if we bring attention to a song that we’re listening to being sung by him, but she loves for me to show her photos and videos of Josh at various ages.
Preggers with a 4th child. Better you than me, Sister.
Makes me tired just reading that.
I do like her coat in the photo tho.
Dear Andy Cohen and Gail King,
Please Shut up.
Man, I am not clicking on that link.
Nobody ever needs to know this much info, unless you are 1 of the 3 people involved.
Why all the inappropriate questions?
Shock value and nothing more.
I wish celebs would shut that crap down ASAP.
Tom Hardy response to a very intrusive personal question,
“Why would you ask anyone a question like that? Why? I’d truly like to have an answer. I’ll wait”
you could damn near hear the “reporter” squirm.
Andy, Ryan Seacrest, Oprah and Gail can all pound sand and drop off the face of the planet. No loss.
Thank you for giving me yet another reason to love Tom Hardy to bits!!!