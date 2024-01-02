Sienna Miller covers Vogue, reveals that she’s expecting another girl

Sienna Miller is expecting her second child, a girl, with her boyfriend Oli Green. She’s 41, he’s 27. Her daughter Marlowe is 11 years old – Marlowe’s dad is Tom Sturridge, and Tom and Sienna still get along and they seemingly have a great co-parenting relationship. So much so that they still make major life decisions with each other – after seven years of coparenting with Tom in New York, Sienna wanted to move back to the UK and so she talked it over with Tom and he agreed to move back to London too. This “modern family” and evolved situation is all part of Sienna’s Vogue cover story (for the Winter Issue). Sienna is going through another transition period – moving back to London, moving in with Oli Green, preparing to become a mother again in her 40s. She confirms in this piece that she’s expecting another girl, and it sounds like Oli’s family has been pretty welcoming too. Some highlights from this Vogue piece:

She’s promoting her role in Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga: Horizon tells the story of a 19th-century frontier settlement, which grows from tent encampment to established town over the course of the films. Miller is to appear in all of them, as an East Coast settler, named Frances Kittredge, with her husband and two children.

She filmed Horizon while pregnant & suffering from morning sickness. “There was a lot of being buried under rubble and being shot at, and a lot of time in a very dark tunnel. There are scorpions and snakes, and it’s blisteringly hot. But I actually love that kind of work—I like feeling completely battered and bruised and spent by the end of the day.” She wasn’t rolling around in pristine studio dust, manufactured to create an illusion, she points out, but in a real hole in the Utah desert, “spitting out bits of earth for the next week.”

Her first pregnancy: “I spent so much time preparing for the birth, and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby. At least now I’m aware of what that’s like.”

Her first birth, when she wanted an all-natural experience: She was induced at the hospital and 27 hours of grueling labor followed. “It was like a horrible trick of the universe. I was like, This can’t be what my sister felt at home in her birthing pool.” She was eventually given an emergency C-section, a destabilizing experience. “It was so essential in my mind that I got it ‘right.’ And so emblematic of the kind of mother I would be that I didn’t. But I know in retrospect that was just the demons of new motherhood.” This time, she says, “I just don’t think I’ll put that pressure on myself.” She still wants to try for a natural birth, and she’s recently switched to a doctor who is aligned with that goal.

A pregnancy in her 40s: “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby, to show I’m in on the joke.”

She’s wanted Marlowe to have a sibling for a long time: “I felt so bad that Marlowe didn’t have a little partner in crime, so I became that for her. I think I tried to compensate for every bit that she was lacking.”

How she started up with Oli Green: There was a kiss right when they met, and then she retreated. “I was like, This is absurd. This will not go anywhere. And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him.” She asked her good friend Emily Blunt to tag along on one of their early dates in New York—an unnecessary wingwoman, as Blunt now tells it: “When I got there, it was so beautiful between them. I just gave her a hug and went, ‘I’m going to slip away.’ ” Miller and Green both came down with covid at the same time, so they sent Marlowe to live with Sturridge and moved in together for the week, an experience that “sort of fast-tracked intimacy.”

His family has been welcoming to her: “I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy.”

The age difference: “I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to,” she tells me. To whatever extent she humors the idea that perhaps someday Green might want to be with someone younger, she also thinks it cuts both ways: “For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older.”

She thinks Oli is more of a feminist than men her age: “I see it with Oli’s friends. There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, No—no, thank you. Moving on.”