“Shailene Woodley wore a surprisingly great Valentino ensemble” links

Shailene Woodley wore Valentino to the Ferrari premiere in LA. [RCFA]

I didn’t go to high school with a murderer, but I did go to college with a girl (she was even on my floor in my freshman dorm) who later got married and killed a few women with her husband. That bitch was always a freak, even in college. [Buzzfeed]

SCOTUS will hear a case about abortive medication mifepristone. [Jezebel]

Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammys. [JustJared]

Why IS May December being billed as a comedy? [LaineyGossip]

Spoilers for Leave the World Behind’s ending. [Pajiba]

More photos of Sydney Sweeney’s promotional fashion. [GFY]

Snoop Dogg & Lil’ Wayne performed at Art Basel. [Hollywood Life]

Will you watch Lifetime’s Prison Brides? [Starcasm]

Matt Bomer was on Guiding Light! [Seriously OMG]