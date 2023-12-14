“Shailene Woodley wore a surprisingly great Valentino ensemble” links

Shailene Woodley wore Valentino to the Ferrari premiere in LA. [RCFA]
I didn’t go to high school with a murderer, but I did go to college with a girl (she was even on my floor in my freshman dorm) who later got married and killed a few women with her husband. That bitch was always a freak, even in college. [Buzzfeed]
SCOTUS will hear a case about abortive medication mifepristone. [Jezebel]
Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammys. [JustJared]
Why IS May December being billed as a comedy? [LaineyGossip]
Spoilers for Leave the World Behind’s ending. [Pajiba]
More photos of Sydney Sweeney’s promotional fashion. [GFY]
Snoop Dogg & Lil’ Wayne performed at Art Basel. [Hollywood Life]
Will you watch Lifetime’s Prison Brides? [Starcasm]
Matt Bomer was on Guiding Light! [Seriously OMG]
Very cool & elegant! Why can’t I ever do a French tuck with my sweaters and look effortless??
Probably because you don’t have a stylist and team getting you dressed!
Can we talk about how Pajiba is reporting that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster had an affair? I’m not seeing it anywhere else. Maybe it’ll be CB fodder for tomorrow.
If true, sigh, at least she’s not 19?
I have read recently that they were dating now? But not affair, that sucks.
I heard that hugh jackman is dating antoni from queer eye!!! honestly a much hotter pair up and i can see it
Penelope Cruz looks STUNNING
Shailene looks beautiful I would wear that entire outfit and even the lipstick it is stunning yet effortless.
Re Supreme Court on abortion meds:this is just getting scarier all the time.
GOP is just becoming worse by the minute…I’m an Ohioan and our issue one(abortion )thankfully passed last month so did our issue 2 (legalization of marijuana )I don’t care abt that one as much but the governor (horrible Mike Dewine) along with our republican lawmakers are trying to “change it”like it’s been voted on by the people leave it alone.What’s next?
Spice cake, and the worse part of that is the fact that state law canNOT change the state constitution. They know that. They’ll pass some law that they’ll require has to be followed while they’re being sued. It’s all about control with them. I’m sorry. The only thing you can do is continue to be loud! And, of course, vote.
One, I’m old enough to remember when there was no Roe v Wade. And Now Roe v Wade is no more. In the 21st century? Excuse my French, but fuck that shit!
Two, Hugh Jackman?! That! was not a story I expected to see.
Beech, I remember, too. It’s really disheartening to see the strides there were made (when there needed to be so many more) are just being taken away. It’s also makes you, me and a lot of other really angry. The GOP think they can shove women back in a box. I smile when I think how wrong they are.
Hold up Kaiser! You can’t just tease a juicy story about a murderess college acquaintance and not give us all the tea on how she was a freak even back then!!! that’s the kind of totally organic, cruelty-free gossip we can all feel good about!!
I know, wut?
Yes! Maybe a story or two on the podcast??
I went to middle and high school with a triple murderer. Killed his ex-gfs parents and child to get back at her for breaking up with him. He was horribly abused and neglected as a kid. Came to school dirty, was made to sleep outside, etc. It was all so f*cked up and tragic.
I went to high school with a kid who later took an ax to his mom and dad (mom survived). The trial was a big thing here for a bit. He didn’t have the abuse history and didn’t claim to be abused or mistreated. Just that his father was cutting off funding after he tried to forge his dad’s name to a loan application. All around tragic
(We even had a our own highly inaccurate Lifetime movie….first off none of our cops have ever looked like Eric McCormack)
Hey Heather- I’m in upstate NY (Albany). I think you’re writing about the same tragic story that happened here. His poor mother, even after the attacks and all the evidence they had (footage of him driving on the NYS thruway, etc., all seemed pretty conclusive to me) during the trial, if I’m remembering right, she stood by him. Seemed to refuse he could be guilty. The whole thing was so sad, so crazy.
Kathleen I am! I’m actually FROM that town. Glad they moved the trial to Greene county lol. She has no memory of it (and I hope to God she actually doesn’t) and who wants to think that of their kid, even if he was a douche (and he was and probably still it). My dad knew his dad through youth sports, etc so he was glued to the trial.
The Lifetime move was still ridiculous.
I know someone who was a murderer……she was dating a childhood friend of mine, and after they broke up, maybe 6 months later, she brutally murdered her mother. It was awful.
She was definitely a little off, my friend’s parents didn’t like her and didn’t want their son dating her, so they were relieved when they broke up. But it wasn’t like she was giving off ax murderer vibes at that point.
My local murderer is an axe murderer and didn’t give off axe murderer vibes (just douchey vibes)
Leave the world Behind is the WORST script I have ever endured. Ever piece of dialogue is an exposition dump. It is poo.
I love this look. A luxe skirt with a beautiful sweater. Think Noah would be a great choice for the Grammys. Saw him live recently and he was hilarious, so good. He’d be good for the Oscars too.
WHY would you wear a polo-necked jumper with an evening skirt?? Looks totally mismatched. Like a child playing with Mummy’s wardrobe 😂
For me, because the sweater is so casual, I think it would look better if the skirt were knee-length. Fancy casual. That way you’d get a better look at the cool shoes.
May/December is being billed as a comedy because odds are it can not win awards in the drama category. This is how Hollywood rolls.
Haven’t seen it yet, but some critics I follow on twitter are saying that the split seems to be between people watching at home (drama) and people who saw it with an audience in a theater(comedy). Makes sense to me. Dark weird comedy plays better when you’re watching with other people.
its pretty, reminds me of moss and lichen on rocks and trees.
Dayum all you CBs who’ve known murderous psychopaths. Not gonna say freak, cuz let’s face it plenty of us were freaks who didn’t take an axe to anyone (even if we secretly tried to manifest them as middle aged losers in time for the high school reunion).
Freshman year, there was a kid who did a few guest appearances on a sitcom. He was gone the next year. I think his parents took him to Hollywood hoping for something that didn’t happen. Not at all the same thing, but he was kind of a bully. I didn’t like him.
@BettyRose, I went to HS with a guy who got onto American Idol but cut before the stage performances. He originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway.
When I tell you the schadenfreude I had knowing Tarzan flopped…lol. He was SUCH a dbag in school. Talented of course but just a giant jerk.
I knew these really sweet girls (non identical twins) in the neighborhood who did the American Idol auditions. They were talented singers by normal people standards, and I would’ve said they were really cute teens, but they weren’t sexy pop star material. I wanted to hug them so hard when it didn’t work out, but honestly no fame is probably much better than a minor brush with fame, if our two examples are any indication.
And don’t know that I went to school with a murderer, but my pediatrician was murdered by a hired hit man. The kids were asleep upstairs. Fire department took them out of the house by the second story back windows and then through the neighbors back yard so they wouldn’t see the crime scene. Turned out the hitman was hired by the mother’s boyfriend during the custody fight.
She washed her hair…?!?
@anna 🤣🤣🤣 I don’t like her either
Isn’t SW the former gf of Aaron Rogers?
If so, good work dumping Aaron Rogers.
Sincerely, Minnesota Viking fans
Christ on a cracker. We don’t have enough issues for the court in 2023 so SCOTUS is hearing a case about a drug I took 21 yrs ago? Has something changed? We are so f-d.