Was Queen Letizia’s father-in-law behind some of those scurrilous rumors?

The Spanish royal family has released their 2023 Christmas card – a lovely shot taken behind-the-scenes on Princess Leonor’s 18th birthday, where she had to make an oath to Spain’s constitution. It’s a warm, lovely family image. Speaking of, the Spanish royals have not complained or explained much of anything in recent weeks, following the “bombshell” allegations about Queen Letizia. Letizia’s former brother in law, Jaime del Burgo, has claimed that he was sexually and romantically involved with Letizia before and after she married King Felipe (then Prince Felipe). Since Del Burgo’s claims went public, I’ve read a few pieces about why Felipe kept his relationship with Letizia so quiet, and how much Felipe’s father always hated Letizia. Well, speaking of, apparently the former king Juan Carlos might have been the one spreading rumors about Letizia and Jaime del Burgo.
The former King of Spain has been accused of playing a part in ‘stirring up’ rumours about an alleged affair between Queen Letizia and her former brother-in-law. The Spanish Royal Family have been rocked by shocking claims from businessman Jaime Del Burgo, who sensationally alleged that he had a relationship with Letizia, 51, before and after her marriage to King Felipe.
Del Burgo went on to marry Letizia’s sister, Telma Ortiz, who he is now separated from. The Spanish court has repeatedly refused to comment on the allegations.
In a new twist, a veteran Spanish journalist has accused supporters of the former king, who has been all-but frozen out of the royal family, of whipping up a ‘campaign’ against his son Felipe. Referring to the claims, popular radio host Federico Jiménez Losantos said: ‘It’s the “nth” campaign orchestrated against Felipe VI,’ before adding: ‘It is Juan Carlos’s circles who are stirring it up.’
Juan Carlos reigned as King of Spain from 1975 to 2014 when he abdicated in favour of his son. The official reason was given as his age but a string of controversies ensued and there have been suggestions that he was pressured to give up the throne to protect the institution. The corruption scandals he has been caught up in since he handed over to King Felipe VI, whose wife Letizia is a former journalist, have left his reputation in tatters.
He now lives in Abu Dhabi and Spanish outlets have quoted sources close to the former monarch saying he is upset at being cast out by his family. Now the latest rumours have plunged the Spanish monarchy into yet another scandal.
Del Burgo, 53, currently based in the UK, recently contributed to a tell-all book about the 51-year-old Spanish royal, Letizia y Yo (Letizia and I). In it, he claims he and Letizia were dating when she met Felipe and were still romantically involved after her 2004 wedding to the Spanish King.
[From The Daily Mail]
Eh – while I knew Felipe’s mother dislikes Letizia, the gossip about Juan Carlos hating her as well is relatively new to me, but I believe it. It would not surprise me if Juan Carlos was consistently disparaging Letizia, nor would it surprise me if Juan Carlos is simply a bitter old fart who dislikes the fact that his handsome son is much less scandalous and much more respected. All that being said, it also seems clear that Jaime del Burgo has a pretty specific ax to grind and it’s probably not about Juan Carlos at all.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Former King Juan Carlos I of Spain and Former Queen Sofia of Spain attend the National Sports Awards at Royal Palace of el Pardo in Madrid. Madrid, Spain – Thursday January 10, 2019.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain depart a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia at the festive Opening the XV Legislation of Congreso de Los Diputados, Madrid, 29.11.2023
King Felipe, Queen Letizia, King Juan Carlos, Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain arrive at the La Seu Cathedral in Palma de Mallorca, on April 1, 2018, to attend the Eastern Mass
Princess Leonor of Asturias swears into the constitution on the day she comes of age.
Pictured: Queen Letitzia, King Felipe, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, Infanta Sofia
Princess Leonor of Asturias swears into the constitution on the day she comes of age.
Pictured: Queen Letitzia, King Felipe, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, Infanta Sofia
Princess Leonor of Asturias swears into the constitution on the day she comes of age.
Pictured: Leonor, Princess of Asturias, King Felipe
That photo looks like an outtake to me. It looks like everyone was shifting around between shots and got caught mid-movement or readjusting their poses. Juan Carlos and Sofia can’t stand that Felipe was the only functional adult in their family and they’re jealous that he put together his own functional, loving family that he doesn’t want them ruining.
As a mother and mother-in-law, it really upsets me to see parents-in-law treat their children’s spouse horribly. Regardless of how I feel personally about my kids SOs I would never dream of making them feel less than welcomed into our family and I try to find common interests in order to further our relationship. Why can’t royals behave like decent people to their in-laws?
Are all the “Royalty” misbehaving these days? LOL
Been a tough week, how do I get set up as a royal relative? Lie about me, embarrass me, hate my looks publicly, all fine if I could get my bills paid, have servants and relax for a bit.
Joking.
I’ll never forgot pictures of Michelle Obama’s visit to their summer residence and Leticia looked like she’d been crying. Felipe wasn’t there at the time to protect her from the in-law hellscape