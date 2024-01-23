Zendaya & Jennifer Lopez looked cartoonish at the PFW Schiaparelli show

Fashionistas yell at me when I share my thoughts about Schiaparelli, but I can’t help myself: this stuff might be beautifully constructed, but the looks are always completely tragic and unflattering. I get why fashion girls wear Sciaparelli and why it must feel like you’re wearing a challenging piece of avant-garde art, but I’m simply too much of a traditionalist, I guess. Why would you wear some dumb sculptural piece which makes you look like an alien, when you could just wear some basic-bitch flattering gown?
Anyway, these are some photos from Monday’s Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week. I was surprised to see two headliner celebrities attend the show: Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo is a traditionalist – she loves Valentino, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Versace. Why Schiaparelli? Why THOSE glasses? Why that hair??? Speaking of bad hair, check out Zendaya. When I use the phrase “bangs trauma,” this is what I’m talking about. I’m sure it’s a wig or hairpiece, but we’ve finally answered the question of “can Zendaya pull off any look?” No, she cannot. I’m also surprised to see her at this runway show, given the fact that she signed an exclusive contract with Louis Vuitton.
Bonus: Hunter Schafer got the best Schiaparelli, honestly. There’s like one good idea in a collection full of bullsh-t – the stand alone gilded lily, unattached to the dress. People would love to just buy that one piece and wear it as jewelry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Hunter needs a hoik and the gilded toe shoes are a giant NO! But there are some okay elements there
Zendaya’s I actually don’t mind, if she ditched the severe wig.
But jLo’s is a mean parody – a black and white take on Hunger Games Capitol City fashion
Zendaya looks fabulous!
Apropos of nothing, I just love how “needs a hoik” has entered the lexicon. It’s one of the many gifts Go Fug Yourself has given us.
I love it all. That’s it.
It’s kooky, I love it.
It is kooky and they are obviously having fun putting on their best blue steel to sell it. It wasn’t made for me but I enjoyed clicking through.
I wonder if Gaga sits at home and thinks she’s missing out, or is happy that her days of getting press by wearing the meat dress are behind her.
The meat dress and Schiaparelli are two very different things lol. Please put some respect on Schiaparelli’s name. the house has been around forever and Elsa Schiaparelli influenced everyone from Chanel (who hated her and saw her as a rival but loved stealing from her anyway) to Man Ray.
I admit to opening this because “cartoonish” intrigued me, but I have to say after a crappy morning this made me smile. Looks like they had fun with the styling. I think they look fantastic I would love to see more of this.
It’s all SO fun and to me, it’s good design? Maybe these entire outfits aren’t practical or everyday wear, but I think a lot of the individual pieces could be worked into a wardrobe. I love it.
It’s very Schiaparelli, I think. Gorgeous! Particularly the two dresses.
I agree. And Zendaya and JLo can pull anything off in my book. I actually have zero idea who the other woman is-and in video I saw JLo didn’t appear to know her either because she was completely ignoring her as they were sitting at the runway.
Gail Weathers from Scream 3 called, she wants her haircut back. 😄
Comment of the week!
You read my mind. It’s Hunger Games fashion.
I saw the photo of the woman wearing the glasses but I’m only just finding out that it’s JLo. For me Schiaparelli is an acquired taste but I agree that Hunter Schafer looks the best.
LOVE it LOVE it LOVE it! I would always choose a Schiaparelli over a basic-b*tch gown. Hunter looked amazing too. The show was fantastic as well and I can’t wait to see some of the looks from the collection on the red carpet. As for J.Lo she manages to make everything look boring and basic and why was she even there?
Love your comment, I fully agree with everything!
THIS 100%
And the JLo pose with the legs tightly crossed, did she desperately need to go to the bathroom?
J.Lo in that outfit is primo meme material. It’s not her vibe and it shows, imo.
I love the lily — it’s fabulous.
The kooky imaginative pieces have always been Schiaparelli. Elsa embraced surrealism. She collaborated with Dalí. Vogue’s take: https://www.vogue.com/article/why-schiaparelli-s-zendaya-approved-new-couture-might-have-garnered-elsa-s-appreciation-too
My first thought when I saw these looks, without knowing about her collab with Dali, was “This must be inspired by Dali!” It’s very surrealist and I think it’s pretty cool.
I absolutely love Zendaya’s look. Yes, a lil bit Vulcan but she pulls it off. Now J-Lo, they did her wrong! I can’t believe she rolled with it.
Some mornings I walked up and want to look pretty. Some mornings I wake up and want people to cock their head, unable to figure out if they love or hate what I’m wearing. And yes, some mornings I want to wake up and look like an alien.
Hunter and Zendaya both look great, and I love Zendaya’s hair (it is definitely a wig). JLo cannot do avant garde — it is not her thing and honestly that’s fine.
Zendaya is looking fly. I love everything about her look. She has the bone structure and body to pull this off.
I love how Zendaya commits to a look – everything about this works for me.
JLo and Hunter’s looks don’t work for me. JLo has piled on the Schiaparelli without any thought or understanding and Hunter just looks uncomfortable, like she just tried on the outfit and hasn’t figured out how to move in it.
Zendaya can make a potato sack stylish. I love her look she is a walking anime character.
I appreciate JLo changing up her look but it’s a No from me dog.
that wig on Zendaya is atrocious and it is not helped at all by her heavy handed makeup which aged her 20 years.
That might be the only time I’ve seen a bad photo of JLO. She’s beautiful, but that look is…not good.
The designs are interesting, the lily is cool, and Zendaya would look great without that odd wig.
I mean, it’s suppose to be an Art form right? Beauty in the eye of the beholder? I don’t hate either look – and no one is more surprised than me for saying that! I do not expect to see anyone I know going to their boring day jobs sporting these looks – But for a fun night out – a version of those JLO glasses would be pretty cool , I love the Lily – and Zendaya can wear anything – I didn’t expect those giant rubber boots to be a thing, and I have seen people wearing them, so who knows!