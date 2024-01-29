Stephen Moyer on Anna Paquin: when we’re not working together, I miss her



Stephen Moyer is starring in the Paramount+ show Sexy Beast, a prequel series for the film from 2001. I watched the first 15 minutes of the first episode and it’s fabulous, I’ll definitely keep watching. It’s about a group of low level criminals recruited by a mafia type boss, played by Stephen, for a big job. It’s set in the 90s and has a fun Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels-type vibe, although Guy Ritchie is not involved with this, it’s created and written by Michael Caleo. You can watch the first episode for free on YouTube.

Stephen, 54, has been married to Anna Paquin, 41, since 2010 and they have two children together, boy and girl twins Poppy and Charlie, 11. They of course met on the set of True Blood in 2008 and have a since worked together in a couple of projects. In a new interview with People promoting Sexy Beast, Stephen said that it’s so great being with Anna that he misses her when they’re not working together!

For Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin, absence makes the heart grow fonder. The couple, who met on the set of HBO’s vampire drama True Blood in 2009, got married in 2010 and welcomed twins in 2012. All these years later, they still love working together as much as they possibly can. “It’s just the best,” says Moyer, 54, who is now back on the small screen with Sexy Beast, a prequel series to the 2001 film. “I mean people ask us a lot, ‘Isn’t it weird working with your spouse?’ And I’m like, well, it’s how we met,” he says. “We were on set every day together for seven years. And so actually when we’re not working together, it feels like I miss her. If feels weird.” The twosome — who have also worked together on Paquin’s series Flack and more recently, the film A Bit of Light — have a special understanding on set, according to Moyer. “We sort of have this sort of language where I can look at her and she’ll go, yep, got it. We [are] finishing each other’s sandwiches basically,” he adds, “That’s a line from Frozen.” To get into his Sexy Beast character Teddy Bass, Moyer says he had to dye his hair jet black — and get a weekly spray tan. “Spray tans are a part of the culture in these Northern cities where we shot,” he says, referring to Liverpool, which stood in for London in the show. “So I got to know all the local girls quite well as we all stood in line at the salon for our weekly tans.” Moyer says the look helped him get into the “overly confident” character of Teddy Bass. “I developed a swagger!” he says with a laugh, though he notes that it was strange to see himself look so different. “You glimpse yourself in the mirror just as you’re walking out the front door, and what’s looking back at you is not this very pale guy with graying hair,” he concludes. “It’s this jet-black head, super-tan dude.”

True Blood remains one of my favorite series of all time and Anna and Stephen’s chemistry is part of that. I could not get into Anna’s show Flack in which Stephen guested, but I need to watch A Bit of Light. (Stephen directed that, only Anna stars. Here’s a link to the trailer, it looks sad.) Sometimes I wonder if I would want to work with a spouse all day and I would not have wanted to in the past, but I’m divorced. Maybe I just didn’t have the right relationship/person for that. These two are goals on a lot of levels. I’m so happy that they’re still together and that they gush about each other like this. Also, that story about bonding with the local girls getting spray tans with him is precious. Stephen/Beehl (rest in power DListed) looks hot in this although I would surely find him just as attractive pale and gray.

