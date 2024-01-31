Anti-monarchist Bob Odenkirk just learned that King Charles is his cousin

I don’t know much about Bob Odenkirk other than the fact that, by all accounts, the guy is a real mensch. In 2021, he had a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul and the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues really surprised him and moved him. He seems to be doing a lot better these days, health-wise. He recently appeared on Henry Louis Gates’ PBS show, Finding Your Roots. I love FYR – Dr. Gates and his team do extensive genealogical research into celebrities, politicians and well-known figures and Dr. Gates presents the findings on camera. Surprisingly, Odenkirk’s DNA is littered with “royal blood.” Which is pretty funny because Odenkirk is an avowed anti-monarchist.
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk declared he is not a monarchist, moments before discovering that he is related to the King. The US actor and comedian, 61, was shocked to learn that he and King Charles are 11th cousins after appearing on the genealogy-based television show Finding Your Roots. Moments before the revelation, he said: “I’m an American, I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that.”
Henry Louis Gates Jr, the show’s host, revealed that ancestry experts had traced Odenkirk’s family back five generations and found the actor’s fifth great-grandfather Friedrich Carl Steinholz was born in 1755 in Plön, Germany. He told Odenkirk that his ancestor was born out of wedlock to Maria Catharina and the Duke of Plön, who was related to the royal families of Europe as a result of intermarriage, but this information did not initially impress the comedian.
He said: “[It makes me feel] like a part of history that I didn’t think I was any part of, but…You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”
However, in a teaser clip published on YouTube, the Breaking Bad star then appears visibly gobsmacked as his royal ties are revealed, before bursting into laughter and saying: “Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that!”
The actor also proclaimed “that is crazy” before repeating “11th cousins” in visible disbelief and trailing off. Gates Jr joked that Odenkirk was already “trashing” his new found family, adding: “You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You ain’t been royal more than five minutes!”
Frederick Charles was the last Duke of Plön and was a member of a cadet branch of the Danish royal family. He died in 1761 without a male heir from his marriage to Countess Christine Armgard von Reventlow.
In America, we tend to center Irishness so much, to the point where I see someone like Bob Odenkirk and I think “I bet he comes from Irish stock, look at that face.” But no, he comes from German stock, and royal stock at that. It’s hilarious – and sooo American – that as he was being told about his royal connections, Bob was like “monarchies are stupid, why do they exist in a modern world.” Anyway, y’all know King Charles isn’t going to invite his cousin Bob around for tea.
Anti-monarchist is the only stance that makes sense. You go, Bob!!
Imagine if you truly never paid attention to the BRF whatsoever and just found this information so you decide to google them to learn more about them.. I can’t imagine the shock, not a family I would brag about either.
King Charles is not going to invite his distant cousin for tea after he what he said about the monarchy for sure. But it would’ve been nice though. It would have made King Charles appear more likeable.
Robbed of all the well deserved Emmys for Better Call Saul… I love him and the entire cast, that is a series for the ages
Actually, it makes sense that the anti-monarchial sentiment was passed down through generations if his ancestor was the illegitimate son of a duke who was unable to inherit the title.
This means Harry has an 11th cousin one removed in the US! Local family!
He might not get invited to BP, but I could see a Thanksgiving Day invite to Montecito lol
Those Royal lines really stamp their get though, eh? Got his late cousin Phil’s forehead, so he does
Someone of Anglo-Saxon ancestry is extremely distantly related to someone else of Anglo-Saxon ancestry? Take any two Ashkenazi Jews on the planet and they’re gonna be more closely related than 11th cousins. Not to rain on this really weird DNA parade.