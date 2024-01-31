Anti-monarchist Bob Odenkirk just learned that King Charles is his cousin

I don’t know much about Bob Odenkirk other than the fact that, by all accounts, the guy is a real mensch. In 2021, he had a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul and the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues really surprised him and moved him. He seems to be doing a lot better these days, health-wise. He recently appeared on Henry Louis Gates’ PBS show, Finding Your Roots. I love FYR – Dr. Gates and his team do extensive genealogical research into celebrities, politicians and well-known figures and Dr. Gates presents the findings on camera. Surprisingly, Odenkirk’s DNA is littered with “royal blood.” Which is pretty funny because Odenkirk is an avowed anti-monarchist.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk declared he is not a monarchist, moments before discovering that he is related to the King. The US actor and comedian, 61, was shocked to learn that he and King Charles are 11th cousins after appearing on the genealogy-based television show Finding Your Roots. Moments before the revelation, he said: “I’m an American, I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that.”

Henry Louis Gates Jr, the show’s host, revealed that ancestry experts had traced Odenkirk’s family back five generations and found the actor’s fifth great-grandfather Friedrich Carl Steinholz was born in 1755 in Plön, Germany. He told Odenkirk that his ancestor was born out of wedlock to Maria Catharina and the Duke of Plön, who was related to the royal families of Europe as a result of intermarriage, but this information did not initially impress the comedian.

He said: “[It makes me feel] like a part of history that I didn’t think I was any part of, but…You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”

However, in a teaser clip published on YouTube, the Breaking Bad star then appears visibly gobsmacked as his royal ties are revealed, before bursting into laughter and saying: “Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that!”

The actor also proclaimed “that is crazy” before repeating “11th cousins” in visible disbelief and trailing off. Gates Jr joked that Odenkirk was already “trashing” his new found family, adding: “You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You ain’t been royal more than five minutes!”

Frederick Charles was the last Duke of Plön and was a member of a cadet branch of the Danish royal family. He died in 1761 without a male heir from his marriage to Countess Christine Armgard von Reventlow.