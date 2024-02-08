What do poets think of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ title?

At the Grammys, Taylor Swift announced her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. She stunned her fans, many of whom believed that she had been working on Reputation (Taylor’s Version), yet another rerecording. As I said, I believe she has also been working on Reputation TV, and that announcement will probably come later this year (spring or summer, probably). But for now, we will soon deal with another promotional blitz for a new Taylor Swift album. Thinkpieces will be written, Easter eggs will be analyzed and Taylor’s power will keep growing and growing. Speaking of, the NY Times did a truly delightful piece about what actual poets think about Taylor’s album title. Some highlights:
Poet-approved: “As a tortured poet, I approve,” said Christian Wiman, the editor of Poetry magazine from 2003 to 2013. “Or is she making fun of us? I guess I kind of approve of that, too.”
Dark academia: The title calls to mind the Robin Williams film “Dead Poets Society” — also sans apostrophe — said Adrienne Raphel, a poet and the author of “Our Dark Academia,” who noted that the film was released in 1989, Ms. Swift’s birth year. “Tay is taking us full dark academia mode,” Ms. Raphel continued, referring to an online subculture that emphasizes reading, writing and a gothic fashion sense. “Let’s not forget the article: ‘the.’ ‘The’ also conjures academic programs: the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, the Ivy League.”
Poets are being taken seriously: “It takes us tortured poets seriously, as seriously as the post office, and yet it pokes a little good-natured fun at us at the same time,” said Richard Siken, whose 2004 poetry collection, “Crush,” won the Yale Younger Poets prize.
Are songwriters & poets the same? “Songwriters and poets are interchangeable to some extent,” said Eileen Myles, who has written more than 20 books of poetry. “So I feel a kindred spirit in Taylor Swift’s title.” Stephanie Burt, an English professor who teaches a class on Taylor Swift at Harvard University, said by email: “I’m hoping the title ends up in part lighthearted, since you don’t have to be tortured to be a poet, or even to be a skillful one. No one should be tortured (literally), and no one should have to feel tortured (figuratively) to make lasting or emotionally engaging art.” Whether or not Ms. Swift herself is a poet has long been a subject of debate. Ms. Burt posited that she was “not a great page-based poet but a major songwriter. Closely related art forms, but not the same.” Ms. Burt hastened to add that Ms. Swift belonged to poetic traditions nonetheless: She seemed to be inspired by “Wordsworthian romanticism, Burnsian lyricism — the intense and intensely gendered inwardness and the wit of Laura Kasischke,” she said.
Taylor’s poem, which was included in her social media post: Alongside the album artwork, Ms. Swift posted a handwritten poem on social media. Signed by “The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department,” it rhymes “muses” with “bruises” and ends with “All’s fair in love and poetry.” Mr. Siken said he was struck by one line in particular: “‘My muses, acquired like bruises’ is brutal,” he said. “She got that exactly right. Muses don’t float in and out without doing any damage.”
Gregory Pardlo took issue with the word ‘tortured’: “Poets today take mental health very seriously,” Mr. Pardlo said, “and I find it a little troublesome that this poem seems to be romanticizing what are often diagnosed as anxiety disorders.”
Taylor is very much in favor with the rise of Instapoets: “Taylor’s music is a source of inspiration for many contemporary poets on Instagram and TikTok,” said Ginnie Bale, the poet responsible for the oft-memed verse “He didn’t like drama/and I was [expletive] Shakespeare.”
Taylor could become a poetry influencer: Some hoped that Ms. Swift’s next era would increase interest in American poetry, a precarious market for academics in real-life poetry departments — usually subsumed by English departments, which themselves face existential threats — across the country. “If this gets more people to write poetry, I’m all for it, because I want there to be more jobs to apply to,” said Sasha Debevec-McKenney, a poet and creative writing fellow at Emory University. “I want there to be more people fighting to get into poetry classes.”
We’ve talked for months/years about Taylor’s power and how she is, like, a stand-alone economy at this point. She influences so much, why couldn’t she be a poetry influencer? Why not? Why couldn’t Taylor single-handedly bring back poetry classes and poetry as a humanities discipline? I also think Taylor sees herself as a poet, writer, songwriter and lyricist first and foremost. I hope she’s as charmed with this as I seem to be! Yes, let’s have more poets in the world!
I don’t love the title of the album but this article is delightful.
You can’t deny she’s a prolific song writer – I like the title and yeah, she’s a one woman global economy.
Jim Morrison of the Doors always said he was a poet so why not Taylor. I think they are poets and writers.
To quote Bob Dylan (who did win the Nobel Prize for Literature), “I’m a poet, and I know it, I hope I don’t blow it.”
I can’t stand Taylor Swift and this new album title sounds pretentious to me.
The article mentions the incredible amount of influence she has, and i really wish she would use that influence for an important cause in a meaningful way.—Like to get her fans to get out and VOTE for Biden. It would be wonderful if she could advocate against Trump.
I have never been a fan and I’ll reserve full judgment until the album comes out but I’m suffering from Taylor burnout. The album title seems try hard and pretentious but that is pretty on brand for her. I’ve always found Taylor to be obnoxious but I’m sure her fans will eat this album and all it’s accompanying merchandise up and add millions more dollars to her bottom line. 👍🏻
I’m a little Taylored out with the blanket coverage of her – but if she supports Biden again this election and moves her rabid fan base to vote for him. To keep Trump out of office again.
Then keep the clickbait coming!!!
Also charming and worth checking out is the National Parks Service riff on the album cover and poem!
I started following them on IG quite recently and it’s a regular source of joy to me!
Poetry and songwriting are very closely intertwined. Songwriters have been influenced by famous poets/poems and vice versa. It makes sense for Taylor to include the word “Poet” in it. However I am having a hard time remembering the title of this particular album because it is so long. Typically Taylor’s album’s are only one words (just checked and the only one prior to The Tortured Poets Department that was not just one word is Speak Now) and easier to remember. I keep confusing it with Dead Poets Society and I’m like nope that’s not right… I will eventually remember it but I’m having a hard time remembering what it is beyond “Poets.” I know this is her 13th studio album (I think?) and 13 is a very important number to Taylor so I’m guessing she was very intentional with the title.
I know a lot of us are Taylored out, she disappeared for a long time (the pandemic was part of that). I didn’t watch the Grammys but a lot of the recent coverage reminds me why so many of us were Taylor fatigued prior to the pandemic. I won’t get into it in this post but given she has a whole tour ending this year, I think this will be another of year Taylor simply being everywhere like 2023 was.
Poet Definition: “A person possessing special powers of imagination or expression.”
“A poet may simply be the creator (thinker, songwriter, writer, author) who creates (composes) poems.”
It is documented that Taylor entered and won poetry contests in school after writing and reading her poetry to her class or audience before she became a singer/songwriter. Poetry can consist of rhymes, most songs also connect words (lyrics) that rhyme. Poems do not necessarily have to rhyme. Poetry is a creative form of word play which often has a deeper meaning. Poets are artists that take their life experience, heart and soul and put pen to paper. Poets have a passion to share their work in order to at times have a cathartic and emotional connection to their own lives.
Obviously Taylor’s music and words affect and touch a great deal of people in the US and internationally. It is ridiculous to state otherwise. Yes, whether you like the title of her album or not…she most definitely is a poet first and foremost.