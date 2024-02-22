“Carey Mulligan wore Schiaparelli to the Berlinale ‘Spaceman’ premiere” links

Carey Mulligan wore a pretty good Schiaparelli to the Berlinale premiere of Spaceman (where Carey costars with Adam Sandler). [RCFA]
LMAO – E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers say they’re watching Donald Trump and they’ll “pounce” and sue him for a third time if even whispers their client’s name. [Jezebel]
Jennifer Aniston’s shorter hairstyle is a vintage throwback. [LaineyGossip]
Review of The New Look. [Pajiba]
This Buzzfeed post just called me a Boomer. [Buzzfeed]
Angelina Jolie spent the day at Atelier Jolie in NYC. [JustJared]
This guy has evil brows. Brows of Doom, even. [Socialite Life]
Millie Bobby Brown snuggles up to her fiance. [Hollywood Life]
What did Drew Barrymore get for her birthday? [Seriously OMG]
A social media account devoted to dad jokes! [OMG Blog]
Carey used to look so uncomfortable and strained on the red carpet, but these days she looks happy to be there. She’s lovely when she smiles.
I remember most of the things detailed in the Buzzfeed article but not numbers AND letters for phone numbers (and letters, I guess lol). Was that from someone outside of the US?
Also, I’m so thankful I grew up in a time when there was no social media. I’m not really here to debate the pros and cons, I’m just saying that I would have likely been an oversharer and would spend decades regretting every poor decision I documented on FB, IG, TikTok whatever.
Even now, it still surprises me how quickly young women are to send/exchange nudes. Like, even before going on a first date with someone….glad that was never something that was expected of us back in the day.
But I digress, I guess I’m not an elder Millennial but a Boomer after all LOL.
Oh it was the US, just before our time. (Like the boogie-woogie song Pennsylvania 6-5000 would be PA6-5000.)
The one that still outrages me was not being able to wear pants in school. Especially thinking of how that restricted you on the playground.
In sixth grade we could wear pants on Fridays and I had spectacular paisley print bell bottoms!
Ok yeah some of these things are def before my time. We def wore pants to dances and the letters in phone numbers thing is wild to me!
And I would wear the HELL out of some paisley bellbottoms lol. It IS really gross thinking about how sexist all those rules were smdh.
My childhood phone number started with TF6- so that wasn’t foreign that was US. Maybe I’m an older boomer 😂. The first 2 were letters and the rest were numbers. I’ve also seen that in old movies when they were talking about calling a phone number.
I grew up in Brooklyn NY (ok, a million years ago…) and our telephone number then was CLoverdale 8-8xxx. (We just referred to it as CL8-8xxx)
It was in the days when all five boroughs had the area code of 212 too.
I also remember when my (Catholic) high school finally broke down and let us wear pants to school, on really cold days only though.
The more I write, the older I feel lol
I get that Schiaparelli is supposed to be “it” right now, and I’ll admit that I don’t usually get it. It usually feels like bad art school ideas brought to expensive fruition – but this one I don’t mind, this actually has sort of a cool Erté vibe and she’s carrying it off well.
Carey looks gorgeous and confident in both looks. Her ability to morph from one look to another has fascinated me since Promising Young Woman.
Anyone have an ID on Angelina’s bag?
That Schiaparelli is BEAUTIFUL and I want it!
I agree, that dress is beautiful, and perfectly tailored for her. But….I wish the draped pieces weren’t flesh toned? A bright contrasting color, or even white or ivory would be better.
I’ll give it points for originality, and also for taste because I can’t see her nethers, but honestly, Carey’s dress looks to me like the most embarrassing toilet-seat-liner-caught-in-waistband accident EVER.