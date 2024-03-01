Move over Panera, Dunkin’ has an energy drink now too



Fresh off the heels of Panera’s disastrous Charged Lemonade energy drink, Dunkin’ has decided to get in on the action. On Wednesday, Ben Affleck’s favorite dining establishment announced that they’re launching their own caffeinated energy drink line called Sparkd’ Energy. Sparkd’ (that’s going to be so annoying to type) will be a line of fruity flavored fizzy drinks that will contain “vitamins, minerals, and caffeine.”

As you may recall, Charged Lemonades have almost 300mg of caffeine, which makes it more caffeinated (and more sugary) than a Red Bull or Monster energy drink. Unlike their overambitious counterparts, a large size of Dunkin’s new drink line *only* contains 192 mg of caffeine, which is roughly half of the daily recommended limit for adults. Soooo, there’s that.

I looked through Dunkin’s online menu and that seems to be roughly the average amount of caffeine that one of their medium size caffeinated drinks contain. It’s not an insignificant amount by any means, but the big difference here is obviously that it’s still within the daily recommended limit. They also aren’t marketing their Sparkd’ drinks as a clean, healthy drink or conveniently leaving out how much caffeine it contains. Dunkin’s drinks also aren’t typically something freely available for refills like Charged Lemonades used to be. Oh, and I think I figured out why the drink is spelled like that and not “Sparked.” Clearly, it was named by someone who was so hyped up on caffeine that they were typing too fast and Sparkd’ was the ensuing typo.

