Russell Wilson: God told me to raise Ciara’s son Future Zahir

While I think Russell Wilson is a cheeseball, I also know he adores his wife Ciara and their children and I love that for everyone involved. Ciara met Russell after she got out of an engagement to Future – Future cheated on her and treated her like sh-t throughout their relationship. She left that relationship with their son Future Zahir Wilburn Jr., who was born in 2014. Ciara met Russell in 2015, and Russell immediately embraced the stepfather role and, by all accounts, he treats Future Zahir as one his children too, much to the dismay of Future and Future’s fanboys. Well, those fanboys are now pissed that Russell Wilson claims that God spoke to him and told him to raise Future Zahir.

Russell Wilson has revealed God pushed him to raise Future and Ciara’s son as his own. During an interview with Brandon Marshall on the I Am Athlete podcast, Wilson reflected on how he knew Ciara would be his person, which he said happened after he wrote down the type of woman he wanted in his life during a dinner with a friend. He met Ciara three days after writing that note and eventually fell in love with her.

The Super Bowl champion revealed after he met the R&B singer and developed feelings for her, he was introduced to Future Zahir Wilburn, who was barely a year old then, and had a divine intervention that it was his responsibility to be a stepfather to the child.

“When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future — he’s nine months at the time or whatever — he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility,” said Wilson around the 57:19 mark. “I remember leaving that night and God said, saying to me, ‘Raising this child it’s going to be your responsibility.’ I prayed to God, asking ‘Are you sure this is what you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Son, this is for you.'”

When asked was it scary to take on the role, Wilson replied, “Yeah, I think scary in just the sense of, not scary but it was just more so an opportunity, like, ‘Ok God, this is what you want me to do?’ You know stepping in to raise a child with Ci and this and that and realizing ok God I know she’s the one for me but also I’m going to take this responsibility as well…I was ready for that.”

“Even Jesus himself, like Joseph, he was a stepdad,” Wilson continued. “I was like, ‘Ok.’ He wasn’t biologically his. So ok God, you’re going to give me this oppportunity to love the way that you were loved, the love that you want us to love.”