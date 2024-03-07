Queer Eye sources call Jonathan Van Ness angry, abusive and a nightmare

The drama is ON over at Queer Eye, and it’s all happening off camera! Hot on the heels of Netflix announcing that Jeremiah Brent would replace Bobby Berk as resident interior designer, Rolling Stone has published a deep dive into all the workplace fractures that led to this moment. Production sources pretty much singled out Jonathan Van Ness. Van Ness — whom Rolling Stone cited as using they/he/she pronouns; all pronouns excerpted below appear as printed in the article — provides the beauty & hairstyling expertise, and is arguably the show’s biggest breakout star personality. But it seems that luxuriously coiffed veneer has been hiding a short-tempered diva. Dun Dun DUN!
Boy band energy: “It’s not a new story that a boy band falls apart,” says one Queer Eye production member, who, like the others, requested anonymity, citing NDAs and career repercussions. “Essentially they were a group of people put together in their mid-thirties and told to be best friends. … That’s truly what it was: a manufactured boy band with big personalities that certain ones were favored and certain ones were not, and then eventually [things] turned really toxic.”
Sounds like Van Ness has some anger issues: Four Queer Eye production sources and three sources who worked with Van Ness said the reality star was terrible to work with, using words like “monster,” “nightmare,” and “demeaning” to describe them. Three people labeled Van Ness as emotionally “abusive” and having “rage issues,” and all seven sources said the star would lash out at crew members and people who worked closely with Van Ness. “[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one source who worked with Van Ness explains. “It’s intense and scary.”
The daily yell: “Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you,” one source who worked with Van Ness explains. “But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.” … Other members could also be difficult at moments, but Van Ness stood out in terms of unprofessionalism, with his various moods dictating how the day would go, two sources say.
No real consequences: Netflix executives had at least one meeting with Van Ness over her behavior and treatment of the crew, two sources with knowledge tell Rolling Stone. Yet it seemed to result in little change, sources claim. “The apparatus of [the show’s production company] ITV and Netflix promotes Jonathan and actively rewards them for their bad behavior,” one of those sources adds. “There’s no accountability at all,” a third person who has worked with Van Ness says.
Shooting Season 8 in New Orleans was brutal: The schedule itself was intensive, filming from June to September with little downtime in humid temperatures. Crew members considered unionizing over alleged construction and safety issues due to rushed renovations, according to one show source. … And there were serious safety issues after assailants carjacked a production vehicle, yanking a production assistant from a SUV and taking off in her car, according to show sources and The Hollywood Reporter. Filming was halted for two days, and ITV hired additional security after the Fab Five threatened to walk away from the shoot if everyone’s safety wasn’t prioritized. … It all seemed like the perfect time to wind the series down. “After New Orleans, everyone was like, ‘I think we’re gonna end it,’” one production source recalls.
Oh my goodness, Netflix should totally release a special The Making of Queer Eye Season 8: Big Struggle in the Big Easy. And applause to the executive producers for approving the transplant of five fiery personalities, plus an entire production crew, into a Gulf state… in the summer. There’s no tense situation that can’t be improved with
humility humidity. No really, I went to NoLa in early May once and we were so hot and sticky that we voluntarily paid to see Alien: Covenant in a theater. Just to get into that AC!
As for Van Ness, am I surprised? No. But I’m still disappointed. Come on Jonathan, it takes more energy to throw a tantrum and make coworkers’ lives miserable than it does to treat people with kindness and respect. If I were Brent I would be checking with my lawyers right now to see if I had any wiggle room to back out.
he and his bodyguard came into my sister’s place of work when he played the local venue. you were told not to look at him, speak to him, stand near him. it’s a really small store so that isnt even possible if they buy something. she said of all the acts that come in before their show, he was the rudest in over 10 years.
I’m so disappointed to hear that! I’ve heard him interviewed on various podcasts I listened to; I guess he knows how to behave when it suits him. I’m guessing the photos from this article are from the New Orleans season, I can see no other reason for the shorts they’re all wearing!
nooooo not Jonathan! Their recaps of Game of Thrones gave me life and they are clearly a bona fide star. Sounds like Queer Eye is done as a production due to all the stress anyhow but it’s sad to hear!
Aw man, Lizzo vibes. All that warmth and positivity as just a way to feed the ego.
Oh noooooo! I hate hearing things like this about people I like 😩
Oof. I never got into this iteration of Queer Eye but now I definitely don’t think I’ll be able to watch it.
I simply ADORE Jeremiah Brent. I have watched his career both before & after his wedding to Nate B & he is so talented & the kindest of people..
I like Jeremiah too. I almost want him to run far away from this mess.
Me too! Love Jeremiah! Love his show with Nate. I want only good things for him. I hope this Queer Eye gig works out for him.
Why can’t we have nice things??!
I wish they had done a full cast reboot instead of just replacing Bobby.
Van Ness does the beauty and hair styling? I’m assuming someone else does fashion because those outfits are not good. Maybe that’s where the anger comes from.
Right?! The hair, the makeup, and the clothes are all a hot mess, and very unflattering on them! I’ve never watched this version of Queer Eye, but I would run if Van Ness came at me for a makeover.
BINGO! My thoughts exactly. Terrible fashion and styling sense, which has nothing to do with the fact that he’s wearing dresses. I’m just not seeing the IT-factor there!
I think it’s Tan French who does the fashion. Too bad Jonathan doesn’t avail himself of his services. That tie-dye dress is hideous.
This kind of feels like a hit piece because I heard that there was all kinds of drama between *everyone* – not just JVN and staff. Like Karamo threw pool parties where he trash talked his coworkers to the gay community; Tan and Bobby also really didn’t get along, and Bobby felt resentful for how little screen time and credit he got versus how much work he did.
I didn’t see this coming at all. In what I’ve seen of Queer Eye and JVN, I’ve enjoyed. Really sad. Also, I hope that Dax Shepard doesn’t get rewritten as a good guy because of this.
Oh, I must have missed something. What is this about Dax?
I 100% believe this. They have always given me toddler vibes. Like, “pay attention to meeeeeeee and if you don’t I’ll throw a tantrum!!” Just so immature.
It doesn’t surprise me, either.
I’ve watched all of the QE seasons and JVN’S PAY ATTENTION TO ME schtick screams full on Cluster bee narcissist.
I cannot stand him so I’m not surprised at all.
Exactly. I stopped watching because of them. The behavior was already obnoxious and I already felt badly for their castmates prior to this info coming out, even though I liked them and had even read their book (actually listened on audio) a couple summers back.
I’m not surprised at all.
People who make their whole brand being so positive, but are also so self absorbed they want to be famous, get a side eye from me every time.
Not a surprise at all. The last season JVN screamed and pouted because a retired nun didn’t choose their candidate to date. As they screamed, I shouldn’t have wasted my time helping, Bobby’s eyes were popping out of their head. This last season JVN was intensely over the top.