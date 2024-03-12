“The 2024 Oscars got the highest ratings in four years” links

The 2024 Oscars had the highest ratings in four years! I hope that means the Oscars will start at 7 pm from now on. [JustJared]
Da’Vine looked so lovely omg. The dress was…well, divine, and her styling was so perfect. Girl was GLOWING.
Man who could have seen the GOP assigning personhood to frozen embryos except literally every single woman who has been screaming about this since at least 2016.
This was always the goal and of course– it’s never been about “saving babies” but controlling women. What’s crazy is that they continue to push for more of an abolitionist approach to abortion given how broadly unpopular it is and right before what is shaping up to be a VERY close election. But then again, not taxing the rich and gutting social security are not popular policies eithers so, meh. As long as their rich donors and the evangelical nutters are happy that’s all that matters to them I guess.
My thoughts on IVF; embryos can be frozen and successfully thawed and implanted. Babies cannot be frozen, thawed and implanted. Conclusion: embryos are not babies.
Thank you! A perfect explanation. It should be broadcast on television.
I see it more as if republican lawmakers are against IVF it’s because women can take charge of their fertility in other ways.
There’s no one on earth more aware of the difference between an embryo and a baby than a woman suffering infertility.
The US is inhumane.
There are raging fires in two buildings and you have the ability to extinguish only one of them. Building number one contains 10,000 embryos. Building number two contains one child. Which building do you choose to save?
It helps when you have movies people are excited about and have seen you know like Barbie that was also brilliant. Hopefully this along with the success of the more mid budget movies is a hint to Hollywood to start making different types of movies.
I mean this year you had actual good movies that people were excited about so they watched the awards. That and I think a lot of people tuned in to see Ryan perform I’m Just Ken.
I agree! Even my husband sat through the whole thing with me (I don’t watch every year, and he has never ever watched the entire broadcast before), and was like, “When is this Ken song happening?” 🤣 We weren’t disappointed in that performance!
LOVED everything about the “I’m Just Ken” performance. I was laughing and singing along – such a feel good moment.
I haven’t seen much mention of one of (imo) the best performances at The Oscars – Andrea Bocelli and his son singing “Time To Say Goodbye” during the In Memoriam segment. Instant tears! Even my hubs got choked up (he fell in love with the song 20 years ago when we heard it during our stay at The Bellagio). It was such a gorgeous performance and I had no idea Bocelli’s son is (beautifully!) following in his dad’s footsteps. Bravo!
RE the 5 presenter awkwardness particularly in the best actress category, it’s both the “women haven’t had as many opportunities to work together as male actors have” at this time seems to be a natural result of decades of misogyny by TPTB in Hollywood
– “only one … maaaaybe two (if one is quirky or exotic or we want the option of ‘Catfight!’’ in the trailer) women per main and supporting cast” approach Hollywood has taken in most mainstream films for decades,
– the up and out approach to actresses where it’s often the next new thing early 20’s actress paired with a much older male lead, or leads or in primarily male casts, while more experienced actresses have fewer roles, opportunities aside from small parts or niche projects
– PLUS the ripples of the Weinstein effect. How many woman were bounced out of Hollywood by him and his enablers? I can guarantee many, likely multiple dozens? a hundred plus? talented, charismatic female actors are just no longer there, so aren’t there to pass a torch or reconnect with a colleague in a different context.
Meghan’s evil half-sister lost the case 🥳I can’t believe how slow the courts work, but finally Meghan won’t deal with it anymore, but I don’t know if Meghan can make her pay the legal costs of this lawsuit.
I think that it’ sad that people will think that Emma Stone was a white woman who took a native woman’s moment away. She didn’t vote for herself. That’s cruel and unfair to her. Before anyone decides to roast me, I am a Metis (half native, half French) Canadian woman.
I agree with you Eden75! I admit I have not seen either movie. I was expecting Lily to win. I think Emma was too! And while in the past that Oscar has gone to actresses that gave terrible performances (because they are young and beautiful or whatever) – Emma can actually act. I would have loved to see a member of the First Nations finally win the Oscar but none of this is Emma’s fault.
This. LaineyGossip’s phrasing rubbed me the wrong way. What did people expect Emma to do, forfeit it and give it to Lily? That’s insulting to both of them.
On the flip side, had Lily Gladstone won you’d hear from the anti-woke crowd claiming it was a DEI acknowledgement.
How about Rita Moreno and Ryan Gosling to host next year? With a couple of random old-movie summaries by John Mulvaney because that was just funny, and Kate McKinnon just stirring up the silliness. I’ll sit through all 3.5 hours willingly. This year was pretty good.
I remember strange looks going through UK customs with corn meal for a friend. Tried to explain corn bread, but it wasn’t getting through. I don’t even think corn is as much of a thing there. He wasn’t really giving me a hard time, more curious.
God forbid a woman–not a clueless old white man–would make her own reproductive decisions. When Johnson says he “believes” that life begins at birth, that is his religious opinion. Separation between church and state doesn’t exist anymore in Alabama, Idaho and other red states since Dobbs fell. It’s scary.
Thank you that’s what I said above. Republicans are against IVF because it could mean women make reproductive choices
I think it’s great that the Oscars got higher ratings but I think it has nothing to do with the films or the host. After Covid and Netflix fatigue I think people actually wanted to see some actual humans in a variety show
Though if there was one thing that made people tune in it was absolutely knowing “I’m just Ken” was gonna happen. Barbie probably made award shows revalent again and this is the Kenergy they all needed
I LOVE that Kimmel burned that orange f*&k in front of the biggest audience in years!!!!!