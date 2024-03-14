Vogue: The Windsors were inept & short-sighted to let the Sussexes go

Over the past month, legitimate, above-board American media outlets and international outlets have been covering the British royal clownery. Specifically, there’s been a lot of coverage of the Princess of Wales’s disappearance and subsequent reappearance in a heavily edited Mother’s Day photo. All of this international interest has upset the royal rota, because they believe that they alone should be able to royalsplain the peculiarities of the Windsors. The royal reporters don’t want anyone looking too closely at their system and business model either, because instead of acting as journalists, they’re stenographers to power. All of that to say, I’m getting a kick out of how many American outlets are on the royal beat now, and I’m enjoying all of the columns and coverage. Like this one, from Vogue: “The Royals Could Use Harry and Meghan Right About Now” by Michelle Ruiz.
As royal gossip swirls and Kate-related conspiracy theories bubble to fever pitch, as an inept Palace comms team scrambles to explain away a Photoshop fail and my text chains spiral into concerned chaos over Kate’s health and that of her marriage, a thought is crystallizing amid the noise: they should have never let Harry and Meghan go.
The current imbroglio is exposing that the royal family isn’t half as savvy or strategic as people are led to believe, nor as singularly focused on preserving the Crown. If they were, they would have tried to keep Prince Harry and Meghan within the Firm at all costs—not only because they were stars, and she, in particular, could appeal to Commonwealth countries in a way the rest of the family never will—but also because the Firm has left itself weak and short-staffed.
During rosier times, though, the King’s vision [of a slimmed down monarch] was one of efficiency, an effort to scale back the number of distant relatives living for life in taxpayer-funded “apartments.” Image-wise, a streamlined monarchy also trains subjects’ focus on King Charles, and his direct heir Prince William, and his next-in-line George—a reminder, however unsubtle, that these people don’t intend to go anywhere, no matter how anachronistic they’re starting to feel in modern society.
Be careful what you wish for: in light of recent events, the King’s slimmed-down monarchy is wasting away to nothing. If the royals are silent film stars, as British playwright Bonnie Greer once noted, their cast has been dramatically diminished after the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the defection of Prince Harry and Meghan to Montecito, plus the disgracing of Prince Andrew. With King Charles battling an unnamed cancer, Queen Camilla taking a break after holding it down in her husband’s stead, and Princess Kate (at least officially) recovering from unnamed abdominal surgery, only Prince William is wading back to work after an initial hiatus around Kate’s operation. The monarchy is so slender, it’s two illnesses away from being a one-man show.
Whoever might have been helpful in this situation? Which two people—and their two cute children—could be shearing sheep and christening ships as we speak, providing a picturesque, PDA-filled distraction from the disaster-upon-disaster spilling forth from the Palace? The void left by Prince Harry and Meghan has never been more glaring. Neither has the Firm’s lack of foresight. Standing up for Meghan against a torrent of racist and sexist abuse—making it tenable for the Sussexes to stay part of this operation—was not only the decent thing to do, but the most prudent for the monarchy. Even if they didn’t care for Meghan (or Prince Harry), they should have been strategic enough to recognize that the Sussexes were an overall positive and diversifying force for the institution. They should have known that they couldn’t afford to lose two of their youngest, supplest stars, a couple with a global fanbase and tons of runway for the future.
[From Vogue]
What I enjoy about this piece is that Ruiz cleanly places the blame where it belongs, on the monarchy and the institution. If this was the Mail or the Telegraph, it would have been “why can’t Meghan and Harry come back and help us out, it’s because William hates his brother, and Harry must apologize!” It really is this simple: the Windsors are idiots who failed to strategize and understand that the Sussexes were vital to the whole operation. Besides the whole Sussexit thing, the way the monarchy sat back and allowed Meghan to be abused and smeared has come back to haunt them too – the racist double standards involved between Meghan and Kate have never been more evident and contemptible. Anyway, it’s “f–k around and find out” on an institutional scale.
I’m glad they left because the monarchy (anywhere) shouldn’t exist. Hereditary, divine rule should not be anything anyone supports or tries to prop up. Down with it all.
I’m glad they left because, can you imagine having to take on this poisoned chalice? And these two would give it their all. So much better to be living a normal life and focusing your all on things that matter.
I agree. It would be terrible to be trying to prop this all up. For the Queen was one thing-for these idiots (who have no actual sense of responsibility, duty or work ethic) absolutely not.
@sparrow
Couldnt agree with you more. I too, am glad H&M didnt stick around to be used and abused. Because, as you said, those 2 would have given it their all.
When I first saw a post on twitter about this Vogue article, I must admit I wrote a nasty tweet telling Vogue to eff off with their talk about “using” the black woman to clean their Augean stables.
But M herself in their Oprah intvw, IIRC, said she had told them at the very outset to “please, use me to help you do whatever you need to do,” or words to that effect. I was kinda alarmed to hear her use those words because, I thought, doesnt she know that if you give those people an inch theyll take a mile and more than a pound of flesh!!! They are colonizers. They ony know how to take whats not theirs.
Anyhooooo………I’ll never be one of those who say: “if only the institution or, if only the RF, had stood up for M/if only they hadnt chased off the Sussexes they would be working so well for the institution at this time.”
Nevah! No! Non! Nee! Nei! Nein!
Because I gave them chance after chance to show that what we were seeing was not what we were seeing……all the way to the the wedding. And then! when we couldnt deceive our own eyes anymore, I began counting the days until H&M found the courage and the wherewithal to leave that cult….that serpents’ lair…….that viper’s nest….that sunken place….that utter and complete hellscape.
M said… “please, use me to help you do whatever you need to do,” or words to that effect.
@kingston, This is where I have issues with Meghan. To have the flowers of the Commonwealth, colonized countries on her wedding veil, then assert in the Oprah interview she would have been an asset, as a woman of color, to represent the royals in the Commonwealth, was beyond offensive, ignorant and insensitive.
The relationship of England and the Commonwealth, of which 60-70% are people of color, is parasitic & exploitative. Ofcourse, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, being extended colonizers themselves and recipients of white privilege, benefit from their relationship with the UK, and, they vote and go to war as a group.
I support H & M because of the never ending cruel and obnoxious treatment by the British royal cabal and its tentacles. I will also support them to the extent they have broken ties with this decaying institution and in the hope they have finally detoxed themselves from the notion representing the Windsor monarchy in the Commonwealth is not propping up and perpetuating remnants of colonialism.
Well, it’s your lucky day because the British Royals have zero political power.
Do tax laws count?
They are hand in glove with the Tory government and the two will continue supporting each other until the Labour party wins. A tepid win at that but it’s a beginning.
Anyone who can dissolve Parliament, which I believe Charles can legally do, has political power. He would just never do it because of the utter chaos it would cause.
Not true. The Queen helped dismiss an Australian prime minister in 1975.
The king is head of state, and ceremonial or not, his position is inherited and absolutely involves political power even if ‘indirect.’ And not just over England, but over “the Commonwealth.” His money is ill gotten–either from slaves or other colonial horror, and today much of his upkeep comes from the tax payer. And why? Because he was born to some woman who was born into it?
I watched the Netflix documentary about H&M and Meghan was most relatable to me when she was like “Wait, I have to curtsy? WTF is this?” Because in the modern age, kneeling or bowing or curtsying to some rando with a title is insane. No one is better than anyone else by virtue of being born into some caste system.
Meghan is clearly done with royalty altogether and I respect that. It’s insane there are monarchies existing in any form in the year 2024.
“Hereditary, divine rule should not be anything anyone supports or tries to prop up.”
Technically, that is the reason they could have never used the potential of H&M. Meghan just being herself was the proof of the stupidity of the hereditary system. She was hardworking, smart, emotionally intelligent, just overall better than the future King & Queen.
Exactly. Meghan did pose an existential threat to the RF, just not in a way they would ever own up to.
I agree with this. The system isn’t about “patronage” or “charity” it’s about propping up a system of inequality so that a few can live lives of immense privilege by virtue of birth.
I agree with you completely — dumping my tea into the harbor in solidarity.
Oh man — I saw all of the coverage yesterday from Vogue, Vanity Fair, the New York Freaking Times, and thought — Kaiser is going to be exhausted today!!
@acha, even CNET and Wired weighed in on the photoshopping mess!
100%
That racists sexist homophobic classist insititution that sucks up the working class tax dollars while perpetuating hierarchy is not deserving of being saved.
And William doesn’t like working so just let it all go and see what the real world is like bucko. All of a sudden shaking hands and giving speeches ain’t gonna seem so bad
Here’s the thing: the royals are not smart or strategic. Everything, all the power and all the money goes to the monarch and direct heir. Everyone else lives on grace and favor and that’s really not living. Also, they have a long, long history of hating each other. We no longer live in a world where public figures can effectively cover up their gross disfunction so it is all soap opera all the time from here on.
There is not enough popcorn in the world for all the stories coming out . . .
From. Ow in I am bringing the Costco TUMS to the popcorn parties we are all going to be stuffed hahahahahahahahahahahaha
HAHAHAHA!!!!
Oh. My. Gawd. The poor Celebitchy staff are going to be typing their fingers off!!!
They are all going to need arm massages. The damn has broken wide open!!!
I never thought I’d be running out of popcorn seasoning flavors, honestly. 🤣🤣 And all the Celebitchy staff will deserve raises and a year-end bonus for covering this disaster.
H&M and their two cute children are better off far away from this debacle. It wouldn’t have played out like that. They would somehow be taking the blame for it all if they were there.
I’m glad they left 😍 so happy to see them living their own lives on their terms 😍😍 Every disappointment is really a blessing.
This has been the royal sycophants worst nightmare all along. Once this story went mainstream globally, there was no chance that the British media would be able to control the narrative. And, boy! Have they lost the plot badly. This column lays it all out in stark detail, unlike anything we’ve seen from the BM. And Ruiz reminds everyone (accurately) how we got here, going back to the racist, sexist abuse leveled at Meghan while the royals stood by and seemed to approve.
The world is now watching while before they mostly ignored these royal stories. And all the royalists can do is watch and cringe.
Excellent article. It saddens me that the rota continuet to smear Harry and Meghan, but at least some outlets are saying the quiet part outloud and not allowing BP/KP to control the narrative.
I’m glad this is finally being recognized on a wider scale.
Yes, I’m glad its finally being acknowledged that the Sussexes were pushed out because of their popularity. No one was thinking about the good of the monarchy which the staff and principles all swear they sacrifice so much for.
Do I want them going back? ABSOLUTELY NOT. It was one thing to support Betty but Chuck and Billy actively seek to harm and undermine. Its far better for them to build their own wealth and businesses so they can pass them down to their children. Archie and Lily will never be dependent on the monarch for a home or their livelihood.
They really were inept to let H&M go, but I’m so happy they were.
Can you imagine if they were still in the family right now? If they were the only ones doing engagements while everyone else was missing and/or ill, like these commentators want? The amount of abuse they would be getting! The tabloids would be frothing at the mouth to say that they’re hogging the spotlight, they’re evil for daring to smile while Charles has cancer, that they’re trying to position themselves as king and queen, someone from the Daily Mail would speculate that Meghan poisoned Kate so that she could be the only princess… It would be at a fever pitch.
No, this is by far the best timeline. The BRF fumbled it, but H&M are much better off on a different continent.
This is SUCH a good point. That’s exactly what would be happening. Good thing H & M got out when they did!
Not to mention how the Rota would have _really_ been running over Archie and Lily. And the parenting comparisons of Perfect Kate-even-when-she’s-sick and Less-Than Meghan–yeesh.
My favorite line of the Vogue article: “The monarchy is so slender, it’s two illnesses away from being a one-man show”…..ouchie!
That part was certainly pointed, especially since it would be a William one man show shudder
Yeah, that line was great. 🤣😂
Coulda had a bad bitch and her hard working handsome prince but noooooooooooo.
When karma decides she’s had enough, it’s wonderful to behold!!!
Karma came with her friends Vengence and Irony and Karma’s little brother Cluster @uck came along for the ride. They like me the view and it appears they decided to stay a while 👀👀👀👀
They did not deserve Meghan and I am glad the Sussex left.
Especially now.. the Sussexs seem to be just starting their successes. California has been good for them.
Yes, agreed. They are so much better off now – even if the situation had been “better” in the UK, it still wouldn’t have been great, because we see how that institution treats women (I mean we’re seeing Kate right now hung out to dry, even after following all the “rules.”) And their children would have been tabloid fodder.
Some in the institution may regret that Harry left. But too bad, so sad. he and Mehgan are thriving, happy, independent, and safe.
I think they are probably sad that things played out the way they did, but also still so happy with where they are currently.
(I mean we’re seeing Kate right now hung out to dry, even after following all the “rules.”)
If Kate is still sentient/aware, I wonder how she feels about that. There are few things more shattering than realizing you have sacrificed your life/abided by petty crap for pretty much nothing.
Just starting is right, she’s back!! Check out American Riviera Orchard. TIG 2.0? I’m so excited!
There was not any look at the big picture thinking because that’s not how they roll. They just want the best headlines and shining articles written about them. If they see one member out shining them then they work to attack that member and do all in their power with the media to smear and undermine that member. So now the spotlight is shining brightly upon a very jealous family in complete meltdown due to illness and stupidity to have a streamlined monarchy.
Nice article but as Meghan stated, she found living within that institution unsurvivable. Harry nor Meghan would have allowed their children to be sacrificed for good press and I cannot imagine how insufferable this life would have been for their children. Sometimes in the mist of chaos, life has a way of creating a happy ending for you. The Sussexes are both well fed, living a good life with each other and their children. Long may they continue to thrive.
Why would H&M want their family to live at the whim of Peg? The problem that the royals have is that Peg married Waitie Katie and Harry married Meghan. As a couple, H&M have creativity, empathy, and willingness to work. They have a vision to work towards. Peg & Waitie rely on their entitlement. Jealousy rules their lives. You can only Single White Female for so long before you get called out. If FAFO was a couple, it would be Peg & Waitie.
It’s fascinating to watch this global epiphany. There are whole industries devoted to supporting and reporting on the monarchy. How can they admit to themselves that they’ve been worshipping not a divinely appointed cult, but a totally terrestrial clown show? I hope their paychecks provide some solace.
https://wapo.st/4a9fFEH
OMG that is hilarious! ” What might Diana have said to Kate?” ” What I learned dressing like Kate for a week”!!! The fact that I can’t even be positive that those aren’t actual articles that have been written around other situations is the saddest part.
If only they would look through their garbage, at least that would be some kind of active investigation!
that was awesome! thanks for the link!
Aw, _damn_…😂😂🤣😂 Thank you!!!
Even funnier are some of the outraged comments about how everyone is picking on wonderful Kate and the royal family!
Meh these people are arrogant. They keep harping about the importance of monarchy for keeping the country together and then arrogantly call it the burden of duty. Puh lease. It’s the citizens keeping the country together. If it’s such a burden, let go. Have an elected head of state and only pay for 1 family and 1 house, not the hanger ons and adjacents.
Also aren’t there supposed to be people in line? That’s what a hereditary monarchy is for. There’s always somewhere else behind. Go and ask those ppl further along like the 38th in line or 69th in line if they want to support their King 🙄 They call themselves the firm but no professionals are capacity planning or managing.
I just saw a perfect quote online somewhere – “Rejection is God’s protection”. If I were H & M, I’d be effusively thanking Great Goddess DAILY. They escaped that house of horrors and are free to live their lives in peace and operate their own affairs in CA.
“Defection”? As in disloyal? I would say it was more like running for their lives.
At least they said ‘defection’ for Harry and Meghan and ‘disgraced’ for Andrew, distinguishing them and not trying to insinuate they are the same.
As far as defection goes, as an American with a Russian defector in my genealogy (great grandfather was a mathematician, great grandma came along for the ride) having the label of ‘defector’ was a badge of honor for them, that they were proof you could escape an evil regime (Stalin) and thrive.
I also don’t like the term “exiled” as I don’t think it’s accurate and it implies that the Windsors “expelled” the Sussexes from England and they were banished, when in fact H and M saw how things were going, made a plan and decided where they preferred to live. As we’ve seen, they have flown to England when required to do so for business, court or charitable work. In the end, they took control over their own lives and there was no exiling involved.
Yeah, that particular comment was WTAF?? Defection?! Yeah, no.
Ive no idea at all what Harry and Meg could do to help, and even less why they would want to.
Some weird shit is going down in London, even Harry should be smart enough to stay far far away
Why say even Harry? I think Harry has shown his intelligence in realizing they aren’t going to change and trying to have a relationship with his relatives if he can but realizing the monarchy as they run it is a sinking ship. One of the most insidious things that the British media has done is perpetrate this idea that Harry’s dumb so that you dismiss anything that he says, and it’s clearly taken root even amongst supporters.
Well, there’s nothing H&M can do now, but I think this piece is more a “what if.” As in, “what if the Windsors were different people?” If they were different people, H&M would actually be loved members of the family and everything would be sunshine and unicorns. But you can’t cure meanness, jealousy, greed and stupidity – the Windsors are who they ever were.
Yeah it’s a good article BUT I would have more respect for the writer if they had written something similar when the vitriol against Meghan was at its height. Most of us with a brain could see that the monarchy needed H&M but, oh no the BRF and their friends in the media told us they were unworthy and should leave if they weren’t prepared to play their game. Has the writer forgotten the awful headlines.
As a taxpayer who funds their luxurious lifestyle I’m still very angry that absolutely NOONE was held to account for driving out the best thing that happened to the monarchy in years. If this publication and a few others had not chosen to take sides in order to gain clicks, or chosen to ignore the bile coming out of the palace sources, or just printed/reported straight forward facts then the BRF wouldn’t be in the mess they’re in now.
It was damn right disgraceful how H&M were treated by both the media and Harry’s family. For this publication/writer to now try to downplay their part in it and blame it all on poor strategy by the Windors just beggars belief. IMHO this is just another clickbait article which should be taken with a pinch of salt. Tomorrow they’ll probably be back with their “Meghan eats babies” headlines!
Ruiz was all in on the hate train back then, so this piece (and other recent ones she’s written now that the tides have turned) just makes me roll my eyes.
Preach!
One other variant of that group picture is the one that gave me real Karen Carpenter vibes from Kate. Combo of the hairstyle, pensive gaunt face, and the very 70s dress. I felt I had seen a ghost.
Yes. She was beginning to remind me of Karen Carpenter. I hope she can avoid that fate. Such a tragedy, KC’s voice was magic.
The only unforeseen thing about this is how quickly it happened after QE and and how thoroughly they f*cked it up in bizarre ways. Like I never would’ve guessed there would be genuine concern for one princess who’s still mia, and that Stephen Colbert would be talking about Rose.
What struck me most in the article was the author stating the monarchy was not focused on preserving the crown, rather it was their own selfish & self-interested motivations that led to the abuse of Harry & Meghan & their escape. We need discussion on how the monarchy is damaging the country, how they pursue their own interests in detriment to the country.
Bingo, Nooneyouknow!
OMG right?!? They got the steering wheel and drive straight into the first tree they saw.
I’m glad the sussexes left when they did, otherwise they’d be miserably bullied, blamed for Kate & Charles’ illness, and abused to protect the King and the heir.
Agreed
I fully agree, if they hadn’t left then they would be leaving now 😵😵😵their timing was perfect.
Many have said that when Queen Elizabeth died the BRF would implode. Looks like they were right. I usually do not care at all about this entitled group of taxpayer-funded elitists/racists but I have to admit to being very happy to watch it fall down around their ears. I hope Britain decides to get rid of them for good and they all have to get real jobs and make themselves actually useful to the world
The cracks were showing when Phil died and they started isolating Betty.
It was a good article with some valid points but I won’t forget that very soon after Harry and Meghan’s wedding Michelle Ruiz wrote an article pitting Kate against Meghan. I think she changed her tune after BLM.
Such a dreary prospect: “Charles, and his direct heir Prince William, and his next-in-line George.”
Say it louder for the inbreds in the back
anachronistic …..word
The royals have been hiding behind a frail tissue of lies, and we all pretty much guessed that when TQ passed it would all fall apart. Didn’t take long did it…
What’s going on with Piers????? Has he found out something?
The moment mourning was over (yeah five minutes for this lot), the clown show began. Charlie ate his mushrooms, grabbed the crown and his tailor and started the Royal fk up.
He stood in front of his mirror, gave it the “mirror mirror on the wall speech and when the mirror didn’t answer he smashed it. That is Charlie AND HIS HEIR to a T. They both thought they were infallible in the eyes of the public. Well they were wrong, the tide started to turn when Charlie made camzilla Queen, then he sacked loads of staff and sold a lot of the Queen’s horses. William is ignoring Wales and his wife. He’s doing the bare minimum to stop camzilla grabbing all the good press. If it wasn’t the Diana awards today, he would be of enjoying himself. Harry and Megan are not sacrificial lambs, to be sacrificed to make the clowns look good. They are the stars that the family ignored while the Royals who were busy baying at the moon in hatred.
The British Royals caused the mess, let me know them sink in it.
Damn straight. Let’s also give due “Geez, guys, y’all really fucked up!” propers to Da Men In Gray, who have conclusively proven even their “infallibility” can’t hang in the face of sm, real press oversight . . .and karma, who never, ever plays. 😈😂
“Harry and Megan are not sacrificial lambs, to be sacrificed to make the clowns look good. They are the stars that the family ignored while the Royals who were busy baying at the moon in hatred.”
^^100% agree with this @Mary Pester
I don’t believe you can separate these two things. If the palace was smart and strategic enough to recognize they needed to keep the Sussexes, then they would be smart and strategic enough to not have getting into the current KP fiasco. They are dumb and short sighted, both in not taking care of Meghan when she needed and asked for help and creating Kategate.
“[T}he Windsors are idiots.” This should have been your headline, Kaiser. Nothing more needs be said.
I’m glad American media outlets are finally being critical of the monarchy. It made no sense why they would jump on the Harry and Meghan hate bandwagon. Didn’t America also fight for freedom from the British monarchy and get it so why hate a couple that did the same? Seems like they are only jumping in to shed light on the monarchy’s unfairness/stupidity now that everyone on X is.
From the publications I saw, in American media/press, there are separate writers who comment / write about royals and of course they are pro-monarchy and most of the time British or lived in UK. I think, the more the royal discussion gets outside of these specific writers, the more we see intelligent, critical articles because these commentators don’t care about access to BRF or won’t be unemployed if the BRF gets unpopular. That’s why I always check the writer’s bio before reading the article about H&M or BRF even from respected media in USA.
What sevenblue said.
Those Covering the British monarchy live in a very small ecosystem. I noticed early on that US news outlets rely on British royal reporters to be the experts about the British royals.
As a result, even in US media, you get gossips and lies imbued with a lot of misogyny and in the case of Meghan, racism. Look at the rota, it’s mainly white people and they lack self-awareness and just reek with classism and racism. But then these people are vicious bottom feeders, so hell would have to freeze first before you find grace and ethical standards.
Goodness, in that bottom photo, Meghan looks like a dewy-faced teen compared to the hardened Kate.
Kate never would have stood for Meghan staying and making her look so dumb, plain and tongue-tied in comparison … just as William wouldn’t have abided Harry’s dedication to causes like Invictus.
The Fab Four were always the Fab Two and Two Lazy Dumbasses. So glad that H&M are under their jacaranda tree in Montecito.
I will always be grateful for finding this site and the wonderful people on it .
It saved my sanity .
Watching the smear campaign happening and all that went with it I couldn’t believe people who I thought I knew well turned on them .
Oh yes she is an awful woman , you only have to look at her , Harry is too weak she is controlling him .
You can’t discuss anything with people who have that mind set .
Thank you to Kaiser and all on here .
I will never know you ,but it is a godsend to feel like you can share this ordeal that Meghan and Harry have suffered with like minded people .
Hear, hear.
Kaiser: “stenographers to power”– genius phrasing. I take off my hat to you.
no. good thing they let them go so meghan can start american riveria orchard. gonna sell jams and cookware like hot cakes.