Emily Blunt on working with Ryan Gosling: ‘he’s just so easy peasy to be around’

No rest for the weary Oscar nominees! Fresh off their bejeweled appearances at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling showed up for promo duty in Austin on Tuesday for the premiere of their film The Fall Guy at SXSW. I had completely forgotten they did this movie together! Ryan plays a stuntman on a film directed by Emily’s character, and of course there’s romantic history. So that explains some of the chemistry and rapport they had as “Kitty and Ken” at the Oscars, and why they were presenting a tribute to stunt workers. Now it all makes sense! At the premiere this week Emily sat down with People where she talked about hubby John Krasinski being a bit of inspiration for her Fall Guy role, bringing her parents to the Oscars, and having an “easy peasy” time working with Ryan:

Emily Blunt is opening up about the benefits of being married to John Krasinski!

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the world premiere of The Fall Guy at SXSW in Austin on Tuesday, Blunt, 41, shared how she was able to lean on her husband’s life experiences to play director Jody Moreno in the movie.

“I am married to a director, I know what it’s like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head and the pressures and being pulled in a million directions,” she tells PEOPLE about understanding her role in The Fall Guy, which is directed by David Leitch and adapted by Drew Pearce from the hit 1980s television drama of the same name.

“I liked her eccentricity, I liked her humanity. She was fun to me. I just loved her,” she adds. “I like that we didn’t do the sort of earnest, serious director. I was keen to show somebody in a situation where she was way over her head and yet she’s incredible and talented.”

Blunt has been married to Krasinski, 44, since 2010. The couple share daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

Speaking about her co-star Ryan Gosling, who was also present at the world premiere Tuesday, Blunt tells PEOPLE they “had the best time.”

“I mean he’s just so easy peasy to be around,” she says. “He’s a dream collaborator as well. And that idea of stretching a scene around to see the best idea that wins. He’s so much fun. I just loved it, loved it. It was sad when it was over.”

Blunt’s world premiere comes after she attended the 2024 Oscars on Sunday with her parents Joanna and Oliver, who was also celebrating his birthday.

“They were glowing. They just adored it,” she tells of her parents. “And I think, everyone sees the red carpet pictures and it all just looks so slick and like such a spectacle, but they got to see the chaos that goes on and the three days that lead up to getting you red carpet ready.”

“It was wonderful for them,” she adds. “They got to meet so many of my friends in the industry and they’re fun. They stayed out till midnight.”

Blunt attended her first Oscars ceremony as a nominee after she was recognized for her supporting performance in the evening’s Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.