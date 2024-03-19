Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson to play themselves in a meta comedy

Embed from Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been friends since they met working on EDtv back in 1997. There’s even rumors (started by Matthew’s mom, Kay) that they’re half-brothers. According to Kay, she and Woody’s dad knew each other biblically during a time period in which Kay and Matthew’s dad were separated. But, really, who knows if there’s really any truth to that? Matthew himself has said that he’s in no rush to take a DNA test to find out if his mom’s telling the truth. Anyway, longtime friends and maybe-brothers Matthew and Woody are currently working on an untitled meta-comedy series, which is described as an “odd-couple love story” between the friends. Each actor will play himself in a scenario in which both of their families “attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.” I’m sure hijinxs will ensure.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to star in a new meta-comedy. The pair is known for their much-praised collaboration on season 1 of HBO’s True Detective, the two actors have been friends for years and have worked together on several films that include Welcome to Hollywood, EDtv, and Surfer, Dude. Their recently-announced project looks to lean into that history in an interesting way. According to Variety, Harrelson and McConaughey are set to play themselves in a comedy for Apple TV+ that will center around the duo’s “strange and beautiful bond.” The project, which is so far untitled, comes from creator David West Read. Skydance Television is producing the series, which is executive produced by Read, Harrelson, and McConaughey. Skydance is also behind Foundation, the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama. The brief summary of the upcoming comedy describes it as an odd-couple love story, which examines the friendship between the two actors. That friendship is put to the test, however, when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas. The project will run for 10 episodes, which will offer time for the Harrelson and McConaughey bond to build up and deteriorate. So far, no other casting announcements have been revealed.

[From Screen Rant]

Honestly, I’m all in on this. I think it can be really fun when actors play exaggerated or fictionalized versions of themselves, like Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe or Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Obviously, the meta-sitcom is not a new concept, (looking at you, Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm) but Woody and Matthew seem like two people who are game at poking fun at themselves. They also clearly work and collaborate very well together. Omg, imagine if they recreate the scene where Matthew’s mom told them both that she “knew” Woody’s dad? The awkward comedy of that scene writes itself. Honestly, I’m surprised Steve Martin and Martin Short have never done a series in which they play meta-versions of themselves. But yeah, count me in. I’ll definitely give the McHarrelson show a watch.