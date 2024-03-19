King Charles is probably not dead, it was just some Russian disinformation

When I woke up on Monday morning, King Charles was trending on Twitter. Throughout the whole morning and into the afternoon (EST), Charles was trending alongside “Buckingham Palace” and “Royal Announcement.” The tweets were all over the place, with people suggesting that the BBC was about to announce a royal death, or that Charles had died on St. Patrick’s Day or that something huge was going down with an abdication or something. Finding a good, reputable source for any of the speculation was pretty difficult. That’s because, at least according to Buckingham Palace, the whole thing was a Russian misinformation operation. Hm, interesting cover story!
The news broke in the Russian media on Monday afternoon. King Charles III was dead. He was not, but no one really had time to check the details. The saga of the royal family finally had its latest twist: a viral Russian disinformation angle.
The rumour went into overdrive when it was shared on a Telegram channel used by Vedomosti, once Russia’s most respected business newspaper. There was a photo of Charles in ceremonial military uniform and the curt caption: “British King Charles III has died.” It made it through Russian internet channels, including Readovka, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel with more than 2.35 million subscribers.
There was no BBC announcement or public statement from Buckingham Palace. But Readovka did have a document, provenance unknown, that it posted next to a photograph of the king. “The following announcement is made by royal communications,” it said. “The king passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.” It was dated 18 March 2024. That was all.
The file, whose creator is unknown, was closely modelled on the palace’s announcement of the late queen’s death that said: “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.” Another version making the rounds was an abdication letter, admittedly naming Charles’s successor as “King Bob, the yellow Minion”. The news had made its way to Ukraine at this point, where it was reposted by a leading television station. It had also travelled as far as Tajikistan, where Asia-Plus, its biggest independent media outlet, had done a write-up.
But there was growing concern at this point that it might not be true. The Russian website Gazeta.Ru originally tweeted: “King Charles III of Great Britain has died. This is reported by Buckingham Palace. The monarch was 75 years old. He was recently diagnosed with cancer.” But it was later edited to add: “At the same time, nothing has been written about this in the official British media. Most likely, the information is fake.” One top Russian media editor also published the article, writing: “I can’t tell if it’s true or not.” Later, he suggested, the website of Buckingham Palace had probably been “hacked”.
By then the memes had already started. One pro-Kremlin channel published a photograph of King Charles’s head photoshopped into the recent photograph of the Princess of Wales that was rejected by several news wires. “Photo fact: Buckingham Palace has distributed a fresh photo of King Charles III to dispel rumors about his death,” the channel wrote. “London looks pathetic,” wrote the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, sharing that post.
[From The Guardian]
It’s possible that some/most of the stuff I saw on Monday was Russian disinformation, but there was some very odd specificity in some of the claims, like the flag at half-mast at Buckingham Palace and weird helicopters flying in and out of BP (both of those issues were debunked later in the day). The only thing really keeping me from believing any of it is that no matter what kind of clownery we’re seeing from Kensington Palace these days, Buckingham Palace believes in old-school protocols. If/when Charles dies, there’s already a plan and protocol in place for how it’s announced. Charles’s people might be sycophants, morons and whackjobs, but I actually trust that they wouldn’t completely f–k around with something as important as the death of a king. The whole thing will go t-ts up once the death notification is made though, because then King William’s reign of terror will commence and it will be so, so bad.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Cambridge, UK -20211123- The Prince of Wales visits AstraZenaca’s official open of their new global Research and Development facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, UK – 20220603-
British royals leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations at Saint Paul Cathedral in London.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17352427
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220209-Royals Attend British Asian Trust Reception
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Cambridge, UK -20211123- The Prince of Wales visits AstraZenaca’s official open of their new global Research and Development facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after his Coronation, London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774228682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Charity / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.,Image: 774231888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL / Avalon
-
-
Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023.
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. This photograph shall not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. After that date further licensing terms will be available.
The new photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Hugo Burnand.
Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be available for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023
The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties’ Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form.
King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London. The King is pictured in full regalia and is wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. These throne chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the S,Image: 775555336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PICTURE DESK USE ONLY. HANDOUT. MANDATORY CREDIT: Hugo Burnand EDITORIAL USE ONLY This photograph can not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications., Model Release: no, Credit line: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Media / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Umm Qais, Jordan -20211117- Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take a walking tour of Umm Qais on the second day of their tour of the Middle East.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Joe Giddens/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kigali, Rwanda -20220623-
Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
It shows how much distrust there is in the royal family at the moment that people genuinely believed that Charles had died and the palace hadn’t announced it, 24 hours later. Like people heard it and thought, that seems like something they would do.
Is that Charles or Roger Stone in that laneway photo?
Does this mean that Putin has it out for Charles?
Nah. Putin’s testing disinformation channels using the BRF in the run-up to the high stakes US election.
I’m sure this won’t happen b/c chuck has never cared about anything besides Camilla and his “birthright”, but it would be amazing if he knew his last days were coming and he bestowed titles, money, honors “stuff” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.
Something William would not be able to undo.
Wonder if all the celebrations over this false rumor along with his cancer diagnosis will finally rattle Charles enough that he changes at least a little, or is that giving him too much depth? I would never leave my house if the world was celebrating my death the way they were his🥴
When you lie and show people you are controlling the national media in every way, you can’t blame people for not believing what they see from the mainstream media. The distrust created by Kensington Palace was never gonna be limited to just KP. That’s why it was stupid for Charles no to interfere with clowning in KP.
“ The whole thing will go t-ts up once the death notification is made though, because then King William’s reign of terror will commence and it will be so, so bad.”
King William’s reign of terrible? I’m not sure he’s capable of terror.
Some of this looks like an odd reminder that news media will do things like repeat what they see in news media.