Beetlejuice 2 first trailer features Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and more

No sooner did we finish covering Michael Keaton praising Jenna Ortega for fitting right in with the Beetlejuice vibe, than Warner Bros. released two new production photos for us to pore over! And no sooner did I finish writing about those photos than the studio dropped the first trailer! Marketing, Marketing, Marketing! The new glimpses are only snippets, but so far they’re hitting all the right notes. From the Deetz ladies + Justin Theroux standing graveside, to the boys’ choir-sounding cover of “Day-O” playing in the background, to the demon himself getting the last (and only) line in the trailer. Here’s a handbook for the recently released:
The juice is loose: The trailer is set to a special rendition of Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O” as the cast is seen at a graveyard. Jenna Ortega is seen uncovering the model of Winter River, before the black-and-white-striped-suit wearing villain makes his appearance. “The juice is loose,” he says, as Winona Ryder’s Lydia is seen with a shocked look on her face.
Resurrection: The original 1988 movie revolved around dead couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, respectively) who enlist the help of the title character in order to help rid their home of the family that moves into their house, with disastrous results.
Cast of characters: Keaton will be joined by Ryder, who played Lydia Deetz in the original “Beetlejuice,” and “Wednesday” star Ortega will play her daughter. Justin Theroux will also appear in the movie, while Catherine O’Hara, who also starred in the original film, will reprise her role. … Willem Dafoe has also previously confirmed he will be in the movie. “I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that’s what sent me to the other side,” he told Variety in 2023.
What’s the story? Plot points have been kept under wraps, although director Tim Burton did peel back the curtain a little bit, saying the new movie gets underway with a death in the family. “That’s all I will say,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s something that happens that sets things in motion.” When asked if the person who dies is Lydia’s father, Charles Deetz (played in the original movie by Jeffrey Jones), Burton didn’t tip his hand. “We’ll see,” he said.
An emotional hook: Burton said Keaton reprising his role is “a weird out-of-body experience. It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it,” he added. Burton also said he and Keaton had tossed around the idea of a sequel for years. “Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it,” he said. “I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook.”
Willem Dafoe?! As a deceased B-movie action star cum afterlife cop?!?! YES. Like I said, everything we’re seeing and hearing thus far is pitch perfect. Except, maybe, for Tim Burton acting as spokesperson. I guffawed so hard at Tim’s plot tease: “There’s something that happens that sets things in motion.” Thanks, Tim. You’ve just described every story since the development of dramatic structure. Actually, I kind of hope that’s what he pitched the studio with. And speaking of, Warner Bros. is the studio producing this so recite an incantation or two that David Zaslav doesn’t can it before release. Of course if he does, we know just which demon and police officer to summon.
Photos are screenshots from YouTube and via Instagram
“The Juice is loose”! Lol I can’t wait!
Unpopular opinion: The older Winona gets, the more she overacts. I can’t stand it; she almost made Stranger Things unwatchable for me.
But I’m here for the Guese!!!
Can. Not. Wait. I won’t even be waiting for it to come to streaming, I’ll be there at the theater probably with my son in tow. I imagine the death in the family is the father. A convenient plot point to get around bringing back Jeffery Jones since he’s now a, you know, registered sex offender.
@SMCollins Wow, I had forgotten about Jeffrey Jones being registered and I’ll bet you’re right about that plot point.
Yeah Jones being gone is the least surprising part to say the least! (And a very welcome development because…yuck).
Although it could be a misdirect and they will wave him away with a “oh wasn’t it sad when your father died ten years ago? Anyway…” That works too, as long as he is not in it!
Who do y’all think is being buried in the trailer? I think it must be Jeffrey Jones’s character, there was no way they could have brought him back for anything.
I think it’s Jenna cause she’s riding her bike into that covered bridge and right after, you see the coffin.
I am SOOOOOO stoked for this – cannot wait. For me this was Michael Keatons best role – he nailed it in every way and he’s still hot AF.
Burton has been on a roll recently – I loved Wednesday and am glad that he’s stopped working with Depp.
@SMCollins – Ooh good call! I am begging the universe to let us have this one nice thing without a scandal. I will be lifting my ban on movie theaters for this one.
Warner Bros? Hopefully they won’t screw this up. I really liked the original and this seems like a really great cast for this movie. I love Michael Keaton and this would not work without him. It’s good that Winona and Catherine Ohara are also back. Willem Dafoe is truly underrated despite getting consistent work so should be a good addition. Jenny Ortega was great in Wednesday. I even liked her in the 2 Scream reboot movies (5&6) so this should be interesting. Anyway, I can’t wait to see it!
I just love that Jenny Ortega has been officially handed the baton from Ryder and Ricci, who continue on themselves as teacher/parent to Ortega’s teen roles. (ETA: Say what you will about Winona’s acting chops and her appearances in legacy roles, Christina Ricci is still a brilliant actor in psychotic/creepy roles. She deserves all the awards for Yellowjackets).
I LOVED this movie when it came out. I went to see it in the theater with my stepmom and stepsister and nobody was laughing but I was HOWLING. I cannot wait for the sequel. It’s the first movie I’ve been really excited to see in years.
RIP Otho, though. I will accept Willem Dafoe as tribute.
Winonaforeverforever