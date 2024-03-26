Adam Sandler has a first draft of the script for Happy Gilmore 2



Today in “Sequels No One Asked For” news, we have Happy Gilmore! Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin, was on a Cleveland sports radio show last week. During his interview, he “let it slip” that a sequel to the 1996 movie is in the works. Apparently Adam Sandler, who co-wrote the first movie, showed him the first draft of a potential sequel, which he said was “awesome” and declared that the “fans demand it.” When the price is right (bitch), I guess everything old continues to be new again.

It sounds like Adam Sandler might be teeing up a sequel to his famed 1996 golf comedy “Happy Gilmore,” at least according to actor Christopher McDonald. McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin – the notorious arch nemesis of Sandler’s character Happy Gilmore – teased the possibility of a “Happy Gilmore 2” during an interview on Friday’s episode of “Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan” radio show. “I saw Adam about two weeks ago… And he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’” McDonald said, referring to a script he said that Sandler showed him. He joked that the hosts he was speaking with may want to “cut that out” of the radio show because, he said, “I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!” He later added that when he saw the script, he said he was “very, very pleased.” CNN had reached out to representatives for McDonald and Sandler for comment. Sandler co-wrote “Happy Gilmore” and it became one of his most popular films. It follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a not-so-mild-mannered wannabe hockey player who discovers that he’s an exceptionally talented golfer with a slapshot-style swing. He joins a golf tournament to try to win some money in an attempt to help save his grandmother’s house that she’s on the verge of losing. Gilmore goes on to become a golf legend, but his outrageous temperament and untraditional style catches the ire of golf pro Shooter McGavin (McDonald).

[From CNN]

Sigh. “We need a Happy Gilmore 2,” said no one ever. Look, I was in 6th grade when the original movie came out and sure, I loved the crap outta it at the time. That said, I haven’t seen it in 25ish years. I have no idea if it holds up, but I bet it doesn’t! Even if they did a version adjusted for 2024 social inflation, I still don’t know if I’d have any interest in seeing it. It’s kinda fun that McDonald may have spilled the beans without permission, though. I wonder if he actually did or if Sandler let him say something to put feelers out for some free publicity. Speaking of, Adam Sandler is a talented, funny person who was 2023’s highest paid actor. There’s no way he couldn’t come up with a totally “new” movie while still using his familiar old format and same cast of funny friends. But don’t mind me. I’m just a super nostalgic gal, screaming into the void, begging for new franchises. We’ve had enough, (bitch).

