Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce took a week-long vacation in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift completed the Asian swing of her Eras Tour a few weeks ago, with Travis Kelce at her side for her final dates in Singapore. Taylor now has about two months off before the European swing of her tour commences. Reportedly, Taylor and Travis flew from Singapore to LA, where they rested and took it easy for about a week. Then they hopped on a plane for a week in the Bahamas, but they were back in the US by this weekend. They were seen at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending some more quality time together following their recent vacation in the Bahamas. The couple appeared in happy spirits as they were spotted on a lunch date on Sunday at Nobu in Malibu.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were pictured leaving the eatery hand-in-hand while sporting casual looks for their date. In footage posted on social media, the pair were also seen chatting during their date as they sat at a table to enjoy some al fresco dining.

Their outing comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the singer were spotted in the Bahamas for a getaway.

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days,” a source tells PEOPLE of the trip. “It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

The day before his Malibu date with Swift, Kelce was spotted visiting his hometown of Cleveland. Along with stopping by one of his favorite restaurants for a slice of pizza, the Super Bowl champ also made time to pose for photos with some fans of his girlfriend.

One of the things which interests me about Taylor is how she divides her time between multiple homes. She still has a place in Nashville, she has a home in LA, and she has a huge loft in Tribeca. For a time (the Joe Alwyn years), I’m pretty sure she had a place in London too? But for much of the past year-and-a-half, she’s been mostly based out of New York. When she started seeing Travis, she would fly to visit him in Kansas City, and go back and forth from KC to NYC. It’s just interesting to me that they’re spending all of this time in LA right now. I imagine they do have more privacy – if Travis was coming and going from her New York apartment, the paparazzi would be gathered there 24-7. Anyway, I hope they enjoyed their break in the Bahamas! Sounds nice and barely anyone heard about it (other than Deuxmoi).

5 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce took a week-long vacation in the Bahamas”

  1. kelleybelle says:
    March 25, 2024 at 11:17 am

    I’m sure thousands of other people did too … yawn.

    Reply
  2. Andy Dufresne says:
    March 25, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Taylor is able to divide her time between her multiple homes because she has a private jet.

    Reply
  3. Smalltowngirl says:
    March 25, 2024 at 11:26 am

    Travis rented a house in LA last off-season. I think LA is an easier base for him because off-season is when he shoots commercials and co-ordinates brand deals (also why he grows a moustache at the beginning of training camp, because the promotions are done and he is phasing back to focusing on football). Taylor has actually commented she dislikes the LA paparazzi and prefers the NYC press because they are less intrusive, so I think that is why left to herself she spends time in NYC, but LA is more convenient for him and she has a house there and can go to the studio anywhere, so I think they agreed to settle in LA during their mutual down time.

    Reply
  4. Lolo86lf says:
    March 25, 2024 at 11:29 am

    What happened to the house Taylor bought on Cape Cod? Or was it Rhode Island? Anyways I hope Travis proposes to Taylor soon because I can’t wait for a big white wedding. Taylor is gonna order a wedding gown so fabulous that will rival Princess Diana’s.

    Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      March 25, 2024 at 1:27 pm

      It’s Rhode Island but I won’t say where bc it’s a town that actively shuns publicity (the anti Hamptons). She still has it and flies into the town’s tiny airport. The house has 5 acres on a hill, with walls and bushes, so she is pretty safe and isolated there.

      Reply

