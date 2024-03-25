Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce took a week-long vacation in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift completed the Asian swing of her Eras Tour a few weeks ago, with Travis Kelce at her side for her final dates in Singapore. Taylor now has about two months off before the European swing of her tour commences. Reportedly, Taylor and Travis flew from Singapore to LA, where they rested and took it easy for about a week. Then they hopped on a plane for a week in the Bahamas, but they were back in the US by this weekend. They were seen at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending some more quality time together following their recent vacation in the Bahamas. The couple appeared in happy spirits as they were spotted on a lunch date on Sunday at Nobu in Malibu. Swift and Kelce, both 34, were pictured leaving the eatery hand-in-hand while sporting casual looks for their date. In footage posted on social media, the pair were also seen chatting during their date as they sat at a table to enjoy some al fresco dining. Their outing comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the singer were spotted in the Bahamas for a getaway. “They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days,” a source tells PEOPLE of the trip. “It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.” The day before his Malibu date with Swift, Kelce was spotted visiting his hometown of Cleveland. Along with stopping by one of his favorite restaurants for a slice of pizza, the Super Bowl champ also made time to pose for photos with some fans of his girlfriend.

One of the things which interests me about Taylor is how she divides her time between multiple homes. She still has a place in Nashville, she has a home in LA, and she has a huge loft in Tribeca. For a time (the Joe Alwyn years), I’m pretty sure she had a place in London too? But for much of the past year-and-a-half, she’s been mostly based out of New York. When she started seeing Travis, she would fly to visit him in Kansas City, and go back and forth from KC to NYC. It’s just interesting to me that they’re spending all of this time in LA right now. I imagine they do have more privacy – if Travis was coming and going from her New York apartment, the paparazzi would be gathered there 24-7. Anyway, I hope they enjoyed their break in the Bahamas! Sounds nice and barely anyone heard about it (other than Deuxmoi).

