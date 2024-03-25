“Jimmy Kimmel was choked up as soon as he saw Regina King” links

This made me cry: Jimmy Kimmel’s compassion for Regina King and, in turn, her strength and compassion for him. This first part of the interview, with Kimmel’s voice breaking and Regina reaching out to him, is really beautiful. [Buzzfeed]
Another sexy look from Kristen Stewart. [RCFA]
Normani has new music! [Socialite Life]
I sort of want to see Late Night with the Devil. [LaineyGossip]
Paul Rudd is a big fan of Taylor Swift. [Pajiba]
The Roksanda collection was already hard-launched by Zendaya. [Go Fug Yourself]
Saltburn Funko-pops! [OMG Blog]
Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso were out in London. [Just Jared]
The Breakfast Club turns 40 years old (sob). [Seriously OMG]
Ah, the reality star to food blogger pipeline. [Starcasm]
Is Olivia Rodrigo still dating Louis Partridge? [Hollywood Life]
Is this the same Jimmy Kimmel that didn’t know what menopause was and made an a*s of himself in front of Viola Davis? Just checking.
Jimmy Kimmel almost lost his baby boy. After that, the topics like that are making him cry understandably. He would tear up every time he was talking about his son’s health problems.
I don’t even care a little bit about the use of AI in Late Night with the Devil. It looks like a fun, original movie and plenty of creative people were compensated for their creative work. The discussion about AI has changed a lot since the film was made. It looks like a cool movie and I plan to see it.
I’m with you. I still want to see it. It’s also amusing that Variety reported the film grossed $666,666 last Sunday night.
As someone who makes a living as a gallery artist I do take offense to using AI instead of actual working artists. It’s starting to infiltrate galleries now. Frankly there is no we can compete first with the complexity but also the price points. Why is that AI print $50 but your painting is $1500? If I’m losing income, it’s an issue.
I wish they would do some editing magic to swap out the AI art for human-created art for the streaming release. And properly compensate that artist.
That was a lovely moment between Jimmy and Regina. I teared up too. She’s a strong lady 🙏🏼
For those of you in thr right geographic area, apparently tonight there’s s chance to see the Northern and Southern lights:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/25/northern-lights-aurora-borealis-us-uk-monday-night-where-to-see-solar-storms