“Jimmy Kimmel was choked up as soon as he saw Regina King” links

This made me cry: Jimmy Kimmel’s compassion for Regina King and, in turn, her strength and compassion for him. This first part of the interview, with Kimmel’s voice breaking and Regina reaching out to him, is really beautiful. [Buzzfeed]

Another sexy look from Kristen Stewart. [RCFA]

Normani has new music! [Socialite Life]

I sort of want to see Late Night with the Devil. [LaineyGossip]

Paul Rudd is a big fan of Taylor Swift. [Pajiba]

The Roksanda collection was already hard-launched by Zendaya. [Go Fug Yourself]

Saltburn Funko-pops! [OMG Blog]

Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso were out in London. [Just Jared]

The Breakfast Club turns 40 years old (sob). [Seriously OMG]

Ah, the reality star to food blogger pipeline. [Starcasm]

Is Olivia Rodrigo still dating Louis Partridge? [Hollywood Life]