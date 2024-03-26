“Gisele Bundchen says she never cheated on Tom Brady” links

Gisele Bundchen says that she did not cheat on Tom Brady. She calls those rumors a “lie.” I believe her, I guess. [Socialite Life]
Gisele pretty much rolled out the new relationship. There was planted stories about the new couple. I think she cheated and rolled the new guy out on the gossip blogs so it wouldn’t be a shock.
I think she cheated.
I think the karate kid was waiting in the wings until she pulled the trigger on the divorce. Maybe she didn’t physically cheat. But more likely an emotional affair.
When Tom went back on his promise to retire. She had it with him. He blew his whole family up for one more season.
Ben Affleck’s nanny was photographed wearing Tom Brady’s Superbowl rings on his private jet. I’m pretty sure the rumors about Brady cheating on Gisele were true. Here, I don’t know if Joachim saw his chance after the marriage broke down or they got together before the divorce, though if so, it was only at the very end of the marriage. She gave Brady the chance to change his mind all summer before training camp. When TB decided to go, that’s when she pulled the trigger. I do agree that Brady had an emotional affair with a football (nickname Pig Skin) and that was probably the last straw for Gisele.
I agree with ML. I think Brady had quiet, down low hookups when he was on the road and he thought he could get away with it. I think fidelity is the only thing that would make her pull the ripcord and never look back. She had spoken of his honesty and purity early in their marriage, those were things that really mattered to her.
Um, the rumour was the Ben was cheating on Jen with the nanny not Brady.
I think she cheated and he didn’t but I think him constantly putting his career before her and all that it demanding killed that marriage. She looked so happy when they played the Rams, which was supposed to be his last game. Then he broke that promise. So yeah, good for her. I hope that they remain civil and that their kids are happy.
There were other rumors about Brady, not the nanny. Years after the Affleck mess.
@Sunny and TRUTHINESS
Yes, ML knows it was Ben who cheated with the nanny. Yet on that trip with Ben, the nanny, and Tom, she brought along a friend with her on the jet with them. Hence, why it is believed that Tom cheated because theirs is only one reason for her to bring a friend along.
I would love a good rom-com with Ayo and Paul!
Poor Fedja.
I followed Tom and Gisele gossip and I don’t remember hearing that either of them were cheating. It seems to be the only thing not wrong in that partnership.
Edit: I never believed he cheated in conjunction with Ben Affleck and his shenanigans, maybe I’m naive.
I believe this. I think she was working on her marriage up until he said he was going to play another season and then she was DONE and they were divorced right quick.
Brady & B. Affleck are the type of men who want to end a committed relationship but refuse to be seen as the bad guy. So they emotionally check out on their girlfriend/wife, partying with their guy pals (and make sure the tabloid reported the guus outings), until the girlfriend/wife can’t stand it anymore & call it quit. See, they dumped me, I didn’t dump her.
Tom used it on Briget & Gisele; Ben used it on both Jennifer (JLo the firstctime around).
The Muppets are pure magic and I am grateful I get to relive that part of my childhood through streaming. The link was also cute.
Ronna McDaniel has already been fired! Didn’t even last a week. I don’t know what Carrie Budoff Brown was thinkin. I was so glad Chuck Todd said what he said on Meet the Press and everyone else followed suit. McDaniel has played a major part in the attempts to delegitimize the press, she has no business being part of it.
Great news. I wasn’t going to watch any of the NBC media over that stunt.
When you have Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow both telling you it was a terrible decision – it was a TERRIBLE decision.
Good! What were they thinking??
Gisele is very disciplined. I just listened to her on Rich Roll’s podcast. She believes in personal accountability. She was home with her kids making dinner and making the beds every day, even though they had housekeepers, because she wanted her kids to see how to be a responsible adult. I believe she would end the relationship with Tom if he failed to uphold his end of the bargain when she was always bringing in equal money.
Fashion-wise, Lenny Kravitz and John Boyega wore the look best – probably because they came closest to the suit style Cary Grant wore.
(Not that anyone I can think of comes close!)
I like wide-legged trousers on men. Much better than skinny jeans, in my opinion. But I’m only a fan of skinny jeans on anyone at all when wearing boots that need the legs tucked into. But that’s just my personal preference 👍
Loved the celebrity as Muppet photos. Most put a smile on my face (most).