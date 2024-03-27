Wait, Shakira is actually dating Lucien Laviscount? They stepped out together in NYC

Since Shakira’s split from Gerard Pique, the gossip media has tried to put Shaki with several celebrity men. There were rumors that Tom Cruise was interested in pursuing her, there were rumors that Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were possibly seeing each other. Then, last week, Shakira posted some photos from her latest music video shoot – pics with the actor Lucien Laviscount, who she cast in the video. Lucien is a British actor known primarily – to me! – as Alfie in Emily in Paris. He was/is lovely on that show and he’s a good looking guy. Everyone thought “wow, that’s good casting for a music video.” But as it turns out, it looks like Lucien might be Shakira’s new boyfriend.

After Shakira’s Times Square show last night, she stepped out with Lucien and the paparazzi got lots of photos. They went to dinner at Carbone, then they went to Mulberry. If I’m being honest, Lucien did not look into it by the end of the night – he seemed a bit shellshocked by all of the paparazzi. Judging by the wealth of photos, a lot of photographers were out to document Shakira and her new man. In case you’re wondering about the age difference – Lucien is 31 years old, Shakira is 47. I mean… he seems like he would be a lot of fun. That’s how he comes across in Emily in Paris – like a sweet, uncomplicated guy. We’ll see!