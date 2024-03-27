Wait, Shakira is actually dating Lucien Laviscount? They stepped out together in NYC

Since Shakira’s split from Gerard Pique, the gossip media has tried to put Shaki with several celebrity men. There were rumors that Tom Cruise was interested in pursuing her, there were rumors that Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were possibly seeing each other. Then, last week, Shakira posted some photos from her latest music video shoot – pics with the actor Lucien Laviscount, who she cast in the video. Lucien is a British actor known primarily – to me! – as Alfie in Emily in Paris. He was/is lovely on that show and he’s a good looking guy. Everyone thought “wow, that’s good casting for a music video.” But as it turns out, it looks like Lucien might be Shakira’s new boyfriend.

After Shakira’s Times Square show last night, she stepped out with Lucien and the paparazzi got lots of photos. They went to dinner at Carbone, then they went to Mulberry. If I’m being honest, Lucien did not look into it by the end of the night – he seemed a bit shellshocked by all of the paparazzi. Judging by the wealth of photos, a lot of photographers were out to document Shakira and her new man. In case you’re wondering about the age difference – Lucien is 31 years old, Shakira is 47. I mean… he seems like he would be a lot of fun. That’s how he comes across in Emily in Paris – like a sweet, uncomplicated guy. We’ll see!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Wait, Shakira is actually dating Lucien Laviscount? They stepped out together in NYC”

  1. Chica says:
    March 27, 2024 at 9:46 am

    He looks like Drake’s younger and cuter brother and Rene Jean Page cousin

    Reply
  2. Wendy says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Hmmm.. Yummy. Thanks @ Kaiser for putting me on. Love this for her.. even if its not serious dating.. a Hottie!!

    Reply
  3. Flamingo says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:20 am

    Emily in Paris has been on my to watch list for a while. Now I am more motivated to watch it knowing this hottie is in it.

    100% an upgrade for Shakira.

    Reply
  4. Sparkles says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:45 am

    Does anyone else think Shakira looks a bit like Larsa Pippen in these pictures?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment