Zendaya wore a custom Loewe & debuted lighter hair at a ‘Challengers’ premiere

As someone who will be seated for multiple viewings of Challengers, I’m not pleased by how little energy Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor are bringing to the promotion. These photos are from the first premiere event for Challengers, which was held this week in Sydney, Australia. Zendaya flew her ass to Australia for this?? And Josh and Mike can’t even bring some drama or chemistry to the photos??

Zendaya’s green “tennis dress” in these photos is from Loewe and I’m surprised that it’s so… straight-forward and themed. People are in love with this dress and I just find it kind of obvious. I mean, it’s flattering and sexy, but I hope Zendaya and Law Roach play around a little bit more with her promotional styling for this film. Josh is also involved with Loewe (he’s modeled for them) so I hope he gets some interesting looks for the tour as well. People are also talking about Zendaya’s newly lightened hair. It looks good? I like that she didn’t go too light.

One cool thing about Zendaya’s Challengers promotion is that she’s been showing up to big tennis tournaments for much of the past two years. I think she’s become a legitimate fan of the sport. She was just in Indian Wells last weekend for the men’s and women’s finals there, and she posed with Iga Swiatek after she won the women’s title.

Josh and Mike really saved all of their flirty energy for the screen and nothing more!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Zendaya wore a custom Loewe & debuted lighter hair at a ‘Challengers’ premiere”

  1. Mimi says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:17 am

    I love that Zendaya stays working. Get it, girl. As for the dress, I am not a fan of decorations (is that the word? embellishments?) that signal to the hoo-ha. Place it somewhere else on the dress!

    Reply
  2. Glamarazzi says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:43 am

    I don’t love the lightened hair, but I guess it’s inevitable for an actress to play with that kind of look.

    I also wish her male costars had a little more oomph to bring to the carpets. Makes you wonder how they got hired, they don’t seem very charismatic – especially standing next to Zendaya!

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 27, 2024 at 10:47 am

      I don’t know the other guy, but Josh is an excellent actor, very charismatic on screen. Probably that’s why they got the role. It is a shame men don’t play with fashion much on promotional tours. Only person coming to my mind is Timothee Chalamet.

      Reply
  3. SarahCS says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Having watched a couple of different trailers for this at the cinema I want to like it but it’s left me feeling very meh and I’m disappointed in that!

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:49 am

    Oh for God’s sake, men, stop insulting her by looking like you slept in your clothes and haven’t showered in 4 days. You know she’s going to bring it, clean up your acts. And no, you aren’t politely not upstaging her. You do that by looking clean in a perfectly tailored, quiet ensemble. Not whatever the hell this sloppy look is.

    Reply
  5. tiglilly18 says:
    March 27, 2024 at 10:51 am

    Here i thought she was cosplaying as JLO. She is definitely at risk of overexposure, fast.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment