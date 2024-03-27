Zendaya wore a custom Loewe & debuted lighter hair at a ‘Challengers’ premiere

As someone who will be seated for multiple viewings of Challengers, I’m not pleased by how little energy Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor are bringing to the promotion. These photos are from the first premiere event for Challengers, which was held this week in Sydney, Australia. Zendaya flew her ass to Australia for this?? And Josh and Mike can’t even bring some drama or chemistry to the photos??
Zendaya’s green “tennis dress” in these photos is from Loewe and I’m surprised that it’s so… straight-forward and themed. People are in love with this dress and I just find it kind of obvious. I mean, it’s flattering and sexy, but I hope Zendaya and Law Roach play around a little bit more with her promotional styling for this film. Josh is also involved with Loewe (he’s modeled for them) so I hope he gets some interesting looks for the tour as well. People are also talking about Zendaya’s newly lightened hair. It looks good? I like that she didn’t go too light.
One cool thing about Zendaya’s Challengers promotion is that she’s been showing up to big tennis tournaments for much of the past two years. I think she’s become a legitimate fan of the sport. She was just in Indian Wells last weekend for the men’s and women’s finals there, and she posed with Iga Swiatek after she won the women’s title.
Josh and Mike really saved all of their flirty energy for the screen and nothing more!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Josh O’Connor
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, alongside the cast of “Challengers,” captivates at the Australian premiere, marking a dazzling display of talent and elegance.
Pictured: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I love that Zendaya stays working. Get it, girl. As for the dress, I am not a fan of decorations (is that the word? embellishments?) that signal to the hoo-ha. Place it somewhere else on the dress!
I don’t love the lightened hair, but I guess it’s inevitable for an actress to play with that kind of look.
I also wish her male costars had a little more oomph to bring to the carpets. Makes you wonder how they got hired, they don’t seem very charismatic – especially standing next to Zendaya!
I don’t know the other guy, but Josh is an excellent actor, very charismatic on screen. Probably that’s why they got the role. It is a shame men don’t play with fashion much on promotional tours. Only person coming to my mind is Timothee Chalamet.
Having watched a couple of different trailers for this at the cinema I want to like it but it’s left me feeling very meh and I’m disappointed in that!
Oh for God’s sake, men, stop insulting her by looking like you slept in your clothes and haven’t showered in 4 days. You know she’s going to bring it, clean up your acts. And no, you aren’t politely not upstaging her. You do that by looking clean in a perfectly tailored, quiet ensemble. Not whatever the hell this sloppy look is.
Here i thought she was cosplaying as JLO. She is definitely at risk of overexposure, fast.