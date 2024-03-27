Zendaya wore a custom Loewe & debuted lighter hair at a ‘Challengers’ premiere

As someone who will be seated for multiple viewings of Challengers, I’m not pleased by how little energy Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor are bringing to the promotion. These photos are from the first premiere event for Challengers, which was held this week in Sydney, Australia. Zendaya flew her ass to Australia for this?? And Josh and Mike can’t even bring some drama or chemistry to the photos??

Zendaya’s green “tennis dress” in these photos is from Loewe and I’m surprised that it’s so… straight-forward and themed. People are in love with this dress and I just find it kind of obvious. I mean, it’s flattering and sexy, but I hope Zendaya and Law Roach play around a little bit more with her promotional styling for this film. Josh is also involved with Loewe (he’s modeled for them) so I hope he gets some interesting looks for the tour as well. People are also talking about Zendaya’s newly lightened hair. It looks good? I like that she didn’t go too light.

One cool thing about Zendaya’s Challengers promotion is that she’s been showing up to big tennis tournaments for much of the past two years. I think she’s become a legitimate fan of the sport. She was just in Indian Wells last weekend for the men’s and women’s finals there, and she posed with Iga Swiatek after she won the women’s title.

Josh and Mike really saved all of their flirty energy for the screen and nothing more!