Air Mail: Prince William & Kate ‘are more private and can be very stubborn’

While Graydon Carter’s Air Mail has a decidedly anti-Sussex agenda, the outlet ran a pretty great analysis of what’s been happening in Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace in 2024. As in, BP looks competent, modern and straight-forward, while KP has staggered from one self-made catastrophe to another, mostly because Prince William and his staff are all incompetent. John Arlidge wrote this analysis piece of the past three months from a communications standpoint: “A Tale of Two Royal Households; When King Charles had bad news, his communications chief put on a master class in damage control. If only Kate had done the same.” Arlidge gives big props to Charles and Camilla’s big communications hire: Tobyn Andreae, who was an editor for the Mail for years. Some highlights:
Crisis management: It is also clear that the P.R. game has changed. Buckingham Palace, where the King and Queen’s press team works, and Kensington Palace, where William and Catherine’s spin doctors labor, are far less involved in the day-to-day business of engagements and royal tours, and increasingly embroiled in crisis management…Are the palaces’ finest up to the job? You might think that the younger, more digitally native royals and their advisers would be more adept at handling the modern media environment, while fuddy-duddy Charles and Camilla would not. But one of the most surprising subplots of the medical drama that has played out in London over the past few months is how well Charles and Camilla have played their hand compared with William and Catherine.
When Charles & Camilla hired Tobyn Andreae: It is even more remarkable when you consider that when he was appointed as communications director a year and a half ago, many wondered whether Tobyn Andreae was the right man for the job. It was not just that he was former co–deputy editor of the Daily Mail, a title whose reverence for the institution of the monarchy does not stop it putting the boot in. Prince Harry is suing the paper’s owner, Associated Newspapers Limited, for invasion of privacy, and it was the Daily Mail that coined the term “Waity Katie” to describe the then Kate Middleton’s long courtship of Prince William, a nickname she apparently despised, not to mention scoffing at her “social-climbing” family. Andreae was also said not to have the proper touch for a communications head. He was “too posh to gauge the mood of the man or woman in the street,” one member of the royal press pack observed.
Charles looked steady: Yet Charles, guided by Andreae, exhibited a clear understanding of what the public required in his hour of need and a moment of peril for the monarchy. In a statement issued to coincide with prime-time broadcast news bulletins, he told the world that following his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate, tests revealed that he had cancer. He would be stepping back from royal duties to receive treatment, supported by his wife and family. To calm fears over the seriousness of his condition, footage was released of him working from home. Doctors and cancer charities praised the King for doing what most men don’t: responding quickly to symptoms of illness and speaking frankly.
KP’s team bungled everything: The Waleses, guided by Lee Thompson, who cut his teeth at Freud Communications, a P.R. agency, before moving to CNBC and NBCUniversal, where he was praised for his digital and social-media skills, were less sure-footed…Kate’s amateurish Photoshopping of her family photograph, released on Mother’s Day in the U.K., revved up the global online guessing game about her health. Her apology for the “confusion” the image had caused, but not her decision to doctor it, opened up her and her family to derision. By now distrust of Kensington Palace was such that when the Waleses allowed newspapers to publish a grainy image of them during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor, many wondered if it wasn’t them at all, but rather doppelgängers.
Other forces at play: Thompson and the Waleses appear no match for Andreae and the King and Queen, but those close to both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace say other forces are at play. Paddy Harverson, a media strategist who has worked with most of the senior royals, points out that Catherine and William needed time to come to terms with her diagnosis and explain it to their three young children. True and reasonable. But with 20/20 hindsight, waiting weeks and weeks to reveal the truth was far too long. Those close to the Waleses also criticize newspapers for reporting on the social-media speculation, “which they knew to be batsh-t crazy but ran with it anyway because it produced headlines and clicks, which generate revenue.”
Charles & Camilla are more experienced at crisis-management: Some observers draw a distinction between the Waleses’ and the King and Queen’s attitudes to the press. One seasoned royal correspondent points out that Charles and Camilla are “much more experienced in crisis management than any other members of the royal family. They have seen it all and have the scars to prove it and, as a result, are much more relaxed these days about how much information they share.”
William & Kate are inexperienced: By contrast, “William and Kate are more private and can be very stubborn,” he says. “When they get an idea in their head—for instance, ‘we won’t share any medical details’ or ‘here is the one picture we want to release to the media’—it can be hard to shift them.” He adds that “thanks to Harry’s endless court cases in London, people assume that he is the brother who loathes the press, but, if anything, William hates the media more. He naturally wants to protect his family, but that does not always mean he and Catherine make the right decision.” Some observers, for instance, say it was a misstep not to follow Charles’s lead and release some private pictures of Catherine at home reading “Get Well Soon” cards.
One thing which goes unmentioned by Arlidge is that Kensington Palace’s courtiers clearly believed that they didn’t need to clarify or provide proof of life because William and Kate are not the king and queen. Like, that was repeated endlessly for months – Charles has to be seen and do these things because he’s the head of state, while Will and Kate are merely the understudies and therefore no one needs to know what they’re up to. That was an argument which fell flat, with me at least – William and Kate are the next in line, they are the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the 75-year-old king has cancer. They should have gotten more sh-t about their secrecy and shenanigans just because of the constitutional and state issues at play. William and Kate projected arrogance, a sense of “how dare the peasants want to know what’s going on with Kate’s health, why can’t they just believe all of the faked photos we’re handing out??” But yeah, I agree – Charles and his team have handled the comms side of everything so well this year.
Replace sneaky for private and stupid for stubborn and I will agree. Sneaky and stupid got them into this Can’t shaped mess. These two don’t have the brains god gave them to get out of it because they don’t learn. Doesn’t matter who they put in charge they still have to agree and sign off. So hiring yes men is what they do.
And the yes men need to choose to say yes. Plenty of stupidity to go around.
Where are the bull-headed courtiers that didn’t give Harry any choice when it came to his decision to stay or leave? Are they burying their head in the sand? If a courtier’s job is preserving the monarchy and look for its best interests, how are they letting William’s temper override them? As if William was the first tantrumy monarch to be… they ALL are!
At some point during this whole debacle I also paid tribute to Tobyn Andreae in the comments section of one of the articles here. Praise where it’s due to a bunch of people I’m not fond of at all: BP has done an excellent job under this guy. Lee Thompson deserves to be thrown under a bus for how he’s bungled his job. He might work for stubborn dimwits, but he’s the name connected to the job.
It’s very kind of you to blame Thompson and not his superiors, William and Kate. Like the article states: they are stubborn. They also think entirely to much of themselves. It may very well be that Thompson suggested an approach similar to that of BP and william and kate shut it down. Because they are private beings when it suits them & they don’t feel like they owe a simple explanation to the public despite being public figures and the self proclaimed representatives of Britain.
Kind?
Anyway, Lee Thompson was presumably hired due to his expertise and resume. No matter how incompetent his bosses are, he’s the one who is the PR expert. Under him, K was thrown under a bus for the Frankenphoto. Is that excellent work on LT’s part? A lack of information other than abdominal surgery? The fact that KP’s reputation is on par with North Korea and Iran? If he can’t do the job, he can always leave. Otherwise, he’s technically the expert and he cannot communicate properly with the idiots he works for or the public.
I mean I guess, but that’s only because the media at home and abroad is allergic to asking questions. From where I’m sitting, Buckingham Palace was just caught faking photos of (at the time) the sitting monarch, and there’s been zero follow-up or pushback. We still don’t know what type of cancer Charles has, what his overall prognosis is, whether the financially-strapped UK will be forced to foot the bill for another huge state funeral and coronation. Questions abound, but because Camilla didn’t have to take public credit for Yassifying a portrait of Charles I guess we’ll just ignore it all.
I don’t think it’s an allergy to asking questions. More that there’s only so much general interest. Charles has cancer – does it really matter what kind it is? He’s getting treatment, he might recover or he might not – and that’s pretty much all the interest the public has on the subject. And I don’t think people care about the BP faked photo – it’s Elizabeth, there are a bunch of grandchildren, end of story. As for the funeral and coronation, no need for a lot of discussion about that, either – those come with the territory when you have a monarchy.
If W&K had handled things differently, the public would have been satisfied in the same way. We’ve talked about it here ad nauseum – a simple statement, a little something from Kate to thank well-wishers, William getting out and doing some work. That would have appeased most everyone. Instead, we were treated to a public nervous breakdown – that’s unusual enough to warrant questions.
If they were just a celebrity family then general interest may dictate coverage, but Charles is Head of State – he approves/ can prevent legislation before Parliament, receives classified govt intel (it was reported that Will already does too), he meets with the Prime Minister weekly (they’re not discussing organic farming). His health, mental capacity, judgment are extremely relevant, even if the public is satisfied with the fluff or just bored.
And it wasn’t a celebrity mom Insta-filtering a photo of her grandparents, it was Buckingham Palace – again, official office of the Head of State – faking an image of the Head of State. The implications are galaxy-level. If they had to fake a photo, where was QEII? What was her mental capacity at the time she was still carrying out official state duties, from the upside down sword to cut that cake up to and including the Liz Truss farce just days before she passed? In other words, how far back did her diminishment go and therefore her susceptibility to and eventual reliance on outside influence?
The royals hide behind the mask of neutrality while they vampirize the UK for all it’s worth (the Duchy of Lancaster makes millions off stealing the assets of tenants who’ve died without a will). I totally 100% agree with your last paragraph, but again my premise/focus is that there needs to be a delineation between the public being uninterested/satisfied and over a topic and the newsworthiness of that topic. Like, I never want to hear about that big orange menace another day in my life. I have to and I will because he is (unfortunately) still newsworthy and – just like with the royals – the public is done a disservice every single time his bloviating distraction is covered as entertainment fodder instead of the political implications we should be focusing on.
@Eurydice
It appears that youre approaching this from the POV of “as a matter of course, this is what WanK ought to have done.”
“If W&K had handled things differently:………a simple statement, a little something from Kate to thank well-wishers, William getting out and doing some work. That would have appeased most everyone.”
Er……no. It wouldnt appease anyone with commonsense and critical thinking skills. That would mean ignoringt the fact of that little matter about alleged DV and resulting alleged coma/incapacitation and hence, the many barefaced, fake proof-of-life attempts.
Interest in this latest matter arising from the UK’s top tier bunch of pampered poodles has gone way beyond that little island, beyond royalists and into the zeitgeist of mis- and disinformation, fake news and the rewriting of history and reality thats plaguing our world right now. Lots of folks hv made a connection between frequent allegations of:
– Bully’s alleged constant state of “incandescent rage,”
– his hate-filled impotent rage at being unable to extract vengeance for what he considers to be his brother’s “betrayal;”
– his undisguised couldron of hate for his brother’s wife;
– the night-and-day drinking
all coming to a head with the MIA newly-crowned princess of wales.
In fact, its so concerning for many that any day now, I expect to hear that someone has filed a writ of habeas corpus.
So again, no. The only “different” way that Wank could have handled the glaring “something aint right” of the last 3 months, was to have told the truth.
But they cant. That would be bad for the monarchy.
Hence drunken morbid takes like the one from wyatt about kHATE having “saved the monarchy.”
How, by shutting up and dying quietly?
Even though the queen was in that pic it was issued by KP not BP.
Good point, thanks.
In the VF article it specifies that the photo was issued by Buckingham Palace even though it was credited to Kate. Whether BP was directly responsible for the doctoring or was just so clueless and inept that they ‘accidentally’ used Kate’s ‘innocent’ edits to put forth a false impression of the sitting head of state, it’s still relevant.
Same goes if this is all to be blamed on KP, too – for example, at a time when Will’s wife was keenly editing photos of the Head of State, was Simon Case Will’s private secretary or back at No 10?
Going through that, I caught that KP’s head of comms worked at Freuds, the PR firm in London. And suddenly their bad comms makes so much sense. I have worked with Freuds before, and they are the worst PR agency I have ever worked with. Racist, sexist, no sense at all as to what is appropriate ( I work for NGOs in public health): the stuff they were proposing was not only inadequate, but just so WRONG. They were utterly useless.
Honestly, I totally get why their PR is so bad now, truly. They hired trash.
Sunday:Thank you! Charles and BP look more competent only because the bar is in hell. When they say they never complain or explain, what they mean is they never have to complain because the media does it for them, and they never have to explain because the media never asks them.
If Harry and William had banded together, they could have taken down the media.
It would have been ideal. I think H suing the The tabloids is also eating at him with jealousy. However, that would require W to come clean about his alleged wrong doings. He chose to fold and gave his power to the press which will evetually do more damage to the monarchy in this day and age. Too bad.
I’ve said this before but the rota should be fairly worried at how private and stubborn William and Kate are. They are going to get scraps and very obvious lies when William is king. Along with disdain and derision. Obviously, Rebecca English is good with it but not all of them will be. Honestly, growing up, William went through a lot of the same as Harry with the press. Although he was more protected. But I could understand his disdain if it wasn’t for the fact that he made deals with the press he loathes while throwing Harry and Meghan and their children to the wolves. It’s hard to hold a moral high ground about the press when you’ve jumped into bed with them and rolled around and gotten dirty as hell.
Charles’ team handled this so much better than KP as we have said on here for months and it was fascinating to see it play out in real time, mainly bc we did see that stubbornness at work. KP didn’t want to release any medical details so they didn’t, for as long as they possibly could. And even the video created more questions than it answered.
Could Charles and Camilla be more open – what type of cancer, what stage, etc? Yes. But overall I think they’ve handled this well, especially as we have seen Charles consistently over the last few months. It’s the lack of visibility from KP along with the lack of transparency that has caused so many questions and so much doubt.
Also Becks I think Charles being an older man it didn’t have the same impact as someone younger getting hit with illness/cancer.
While there is sympathy of course for anyone I think when it’s a young mother people are more shocked.
And I’m still not sure it isn’t a cover for something else. The way KP handled it only created doubt.
They are setting Lee Thompson up to be fired by showing he didn’t have the right résumé to work in a royal household.
I’m surprised he’s lasted as long as he has. Who will replace him? I’m guessing Victoria Newton will appoint someone for William. So we’ll have a DM person for BP and a Sun person for KP. That’ll be fun🙄
I think he’s going to jump before he pushed out. I’d be surprised if he’s there after Summer.
Considering that KP has a very cozy relationship with Becky English and the fact that William was an active player in Meghan’s lawsuit against the MoS, I think we can conclude that William and Kate have forgiven the DM for the Waity Katie moniker.
Wow – that NBC guy is still with KP? Who knew? It’s genuinely surprising to hear that any KP hires are still there after a year.
