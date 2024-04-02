The Mail paid for a poll to see if Americans wanted to deport Prince Harry

So, this is where we are: the Daily Mail is paying for push polls to be conducted in America, asking Americans if they believe that Prince Harry should be deported. I would say that the Mail has jumped the shark, but that probably happened years ago. The whole issue of deportation has been a special-interest project for the dumbf–ks at the Heritage Foundation, an American thinktank populated with British fascists and racists. The Venn diagram from Heritage to the ultra-right-wing Tories to the British anti-Sussex agenda is just one circle. For what it’s worth, the British dumbf–kery has not translated at all in America. Even this extremely questionable poll revealed that Americans don’t want Prince Harry to be deported:
Americans overall do not think Prince Harry should be deported if he is found to have lied about drug-taking on his visa application, according to an exclusive Dailymail.com poll. Upon entering America, visa applicants have to fill out a form saying whether they have taken drugs. Sources close to Harry have indicated he answered ‘truthfully’ when he moved to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
But a Washington, D.C.-based think tank is currently suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for access to his records. Donald Trump has hinted he could deport the royal if he is found to have not given the right information.
An exclusive Dailymail.com poll found 44 percent of Americans thought the Harry should be allowed to stay in the U.S. even if it is later discovered he did not fill out the visa form correctly. The poll showed 33 percent said he should be deported under those circumstances, and 24 percent said they didn’t know. Republicans said Harry should be deported if he lied on the form, with 42 per cent saying he should be ejected and 35 percent not. Both Democrats, by 56 percent to 24 percent, and Independents, by 40 percent to 32 percent, said he should be allowed to stay.
James Johnson, cofounder of pollsters JL Partners, said: ‘Some might be furious about Harry’s conduct, but the American public are reacting with a shrug. They broadly do not want to see him deported, even if he lied on his immigration forms. Their attitude seems to be live and let live, even if you are a British prince from across the pond.’
Throughout the whole Sussexit ordeal and the Where-Is-Kate-Gate ordeal, I’ve come to realize that there are some bigger royal stories which actually break through to the wider culture. Kate’s disappearance brought conversations about what those people did to both Meghan and Diana, and that’s what propelled the disappearance story even further, because there were so many legitimate questions about how that institution crushes and destroys certain women. Everything Harry and Meghan have said and done since moving to California have reinforced the (true) narrative that they were wronged, that hostile forces were working against them, that they have the right to live and thrive away from Harry’s terrible family. Like, I don’t believe the majority of Americans have an opinion about Harry’s visa or deportation or what have you, but it’s seeped into American consciousness that the Sussexes are safer here, that they escaped a bad situation, that they were wronged.
Wow. WOW. These people really have such an unhealthy obsession.
If you needed proof that the Fail and the Heritage Foundation are working hand in hand, It sure looks like this is it.
One can smell Rupert Murdoch from a long way away.
It truly frightens me how desperately the DM and other gutter rat tabloids seem to want Harry back. Between the Invictus bid, them salivating over the Invictus ten years church service or the possibility of the Sussex babies potentially setting foot in the UK, it all just makes my skin crawl. They want him back but not because they miss him but because they want to destroy him and his family.
Right?! It’s obsessive, bizarre, and frightening. This is precisely why I hope he doesn’t plan to go to the church service or that the UK wins the Invictus bid. Not only does that country not deserve them but they just aren’t safe. As they said in the Netflix special, they are stirring up hate and violence against them – Meghan in particular, but also Harry. Plus, I’m sorry, but I don’t even trust that his own family wouldn’t try to “solve” the “Harry problem” as one rota rat called it.
They want to kill him.
But they will suck all the tabloid juice out of them they can, first. It’s all about clicks and views and copies sold, its about money. They want something juicy to write about, and Harry and Meghan are the OG honeypot. A honeypot in a secluded protected grove halfway across the world, lol. Of course they want them back.
As head of the armed forces the King should attend and failing him if he is not well enough his son as the next head of the armed forces should be there, this is not one to push onto Camilla.
rosa mwemaid, I think this is another place where Anne would be the better choice is KFC does attend. She won’t embarrass the Monarchy.
Meghan and Harry made such an excellent decision when they told their own story. The importance of the documentary and Spare cannot be overstated.
Agreed. When I see derangers screaming that Harry is a traitor, I wonder if there is ever a point where they would say, “okay, that’s too far”. Seriously, what level of easily verifiable abuse should Harry put up with before people wake up and realize they failed Harry at a fundamental level, not the other way around?
I just don’t get it.
Harry and Meghan did nothing wrong. The wrong thing was Charles not putting a stop to the media trashing harry and Meghan. Charles is a bad father
All of this craziness emphasizes that KFC is just a weak and careless father and king. He does not want Harry and his family back in England, but won’t demand that the RR stop this nonsense.
Also, we Americans love an underdog. And Harry and his wife leaving that racist, salty family behind is a lovely underdog story.
It’s a true Amercan story, a road movie. People who started in the wrong place and moved far far away to the right place.
Plus, what is more American than jilting the British crown?
It’s ok. If America doesn’t want this wonderful family and man, other countries have other types of visa. Singapore has polo Harry! Also our police force will not entertain pesky criminal papparazzi.
Joking of course. Meghan’s family and friends are in the US. Harry is with people who love n support him. These derangers are deranged indeed.
Yes! That’s the stupid part of this whole attack. They just assume that if somehow Harry were deported – which will never happen! – that he would return to the UK. He’s been telling anyone and everyone who would listen since he was a teen that he hated it in England (partly because of the press) and wished he lived elsewhere.
Yo, rota rats and gray men, he’s never coming back! He’s never ever ever getting back together! You lost. Move on. Focus on the Leftover Royals you love so much.
So…um … is it a slow news day or something?
I don’t know where they would have found Americans who would even know what the Daily Mail is, let alone want to take their poll. Unless one reads this site, most Americans would never have heard of the Daily Mail.
Actually and unfortunately the Daily Mail online is one of the most popular websites in the United States. Plenty of people read them for their salacious celebrity gossip (stalking), and if you’re of a certain political bent their approach to LGBTQ news, politics, climate change, etc.
The DM must have been so disappointed at these results, LOL.
I don’t know how the poll was conducted but if it was aimed at readership of the Daily Mail online they must have been shocked!
If it was from the fail readership then the actual numbers saying let him stay are much higher.
That’s my take as well! And good thing they published their daft poll, because the readers will not be expecting that result. I’m surprised they published it, it goes against their favoured narrativ.
And I’ll bet they phrased the question in a way that encourages people to sat “deport” — and they still couldn’t convince a majority to say it.
Considering all the good M&H do at grass roots level, I’d be surprised if Americans wanted them gone.
But this is just one more abhorrent attack from the people who brought you the plane flying over Montecito with the message about Diana’s death.
Some days it feels like the entire media apparatus over there is Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction. It has been this past week literally four years. They have bought homes, had more children, started a foundation and private businesses with Harry getting a job. Leave them alone. Do they really believe if he’s deported he’ll come back there and say, sorry made it all up!!! Glad to be back here doing 400 engagements a year while my brother does nothing!
I believe what they want to do is separate Harry & Meghan from the powerful players of the american media. I don’t think they would care that much if they moved to Canada for example. The more they are seen by the people with power and influence, the less the british media lies will be believed and their narratives won’t be repeated in America. In terms of global influence, USA is the main player, the tabloids can’t compete with that.
Ha, I always saw them as comparable to Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in Nightcrawler, but the Fatal Attraction comparison is a good one too.
I’m currently reading the revised/refreshed 25th anniversary edition of Andrew Morton’s Diana book. Everything they’ve done to Meghan and Harry they did to Diana. This time it was Charles, Camilla and William, then it was The Queen, Prince Philip and Charles. The same lying, gaslighting, threatening etc that they did to Harry was literally from the ‘lets disgrace and shame Diana’ playbook. The same old rota rats and ‘experts’ were employed then as they are now. It is almost as unbeleivable and disgusting to read as it is informative. Thank goodness America was there to take Harry and his family in and save them. I just hope they stay there, for their own safety.
It’s giving “if I can’t have you, no one can.”
It really gives me suspicions that they would try to hound this couple and their family out of whatever country they choose to live to get them back to the UK. I’m glad the Americans overall basically told the Mail to take a hike.
I think, the most important thing Kategate revealed is the fact that royal family has the full control over the british media. We knew that and speculated about it a lot here. But, seeing with your own eyes is very different to the public. Harry said his father has the power to shut down the campaign against Meghan and chose not to do it. I don’t think American people totally believed that because how one institution can control all the players of the media. The diversity of the media in USA is very different, you can’t shut all of them down. Seeing that royal family controlled which pap pics can be published, silenced the media about certain topics while the media didn’t show any restraint when it comes to Meghan was very illuminating for everyone.
This is hilarious – the DM basically set their money on fire and they STILL couldn’t get Americans to care about Prince Harry’s visa. HA!
LOL, Jay, that’s exactly what happened, and it’s glorious.
How stupid! The DM is still trying to make Fetch happen but their smear campaign hasn’t been as effective in the US. Who did they poll, members of the Heritage Foundation? Plus, we have bigger issues facing this country as its an election year and The Dept of Homeland Security has better things to do than play with The HF – like hopefully prosecute Diddy soon.
The BM only talk about Meghan being American when they want to disparage her but their marriage, her and the kids citizenship as Americans (the kids have dual citizenship), and their work in the US carries a lot of weight. Harry might even have a Permanent Resident Card (aka green card) by now. Which is what I think the BM and the Rotten Family are really trying to find out. So BM, the next time you tell people that if they don’t like it then leave, don’t act surprised when they do!
All I can say is Harry and the others must have a VERY strong case against the Mail for them to go to these lengths to try and discredit him.
Don’t you have to have plausible grounds (like legal or criminal) to deport somebody???
Not just “not liking them” !!!?
That’s why they want access to his visa application—to find a legal loophole like lying on the application.
Interesting way to spend your time and money.
I have relatives who are going to vote for TFG (again). They live in a different reality than I do. We disagree (or at least an aunt and cousins of mine do) about WanK and H&M. However, up to now, none of them are screaming for H to be kicked out of the States. Tbf, that might change. It’s not like that yet though.
Attitudes towards personal and recreational drug use have changed dramatically in the US. States are decrimilalizing drug use, this isn’t the kind of issue that it used to be.
They continue to mischaracterise the questions about drug use on the US visa/permanent resident application. it DOES NOT ASK if you have used drugs. it asks if you have ever been arrested for a drug-related offense, trafficked in drugs or have been treated for drug addiction.
Keith Richards got PR status. As did John Lennon. As did Ozzy Osbourne. and many, many others. despite drug arrests.
Thank you…. They continue to gloss over this again and again. The forms are publicly available.
Do these animals think if Harry gets deported he will return back to the island and finally leave Meghan and his children? Poor rats 🐀 they forgot about how many countries in the commonwealth the whole family can reside and have great life away from the asylum.
Harry has been telling the truth since jump. Why in the world would he lie on a government document? It appears he disclosed this information.
These dingdongs don’t get that regardless of the situation, as long as you’re upfront it isn’t an issue.
It just goes to show that the British press are in a bubble.
Unpleasant stories about Meghan sell advertising space.
And the media gives Andrew free passes and he and his ex ferg ie get to be front and center at gatherings. Such hypocrisy. The dm acts like a major issue in the USA is trying to deport harry. Such drivel.
When the King, William and Harry and children are not there the order of precedence puts Andrew next He actually has the right to lead according to protocole.
Words are inadequate to express the sick obsession those gutter rags have with the Sussexes.
Repeat after me. Drug experimentation and drug addiction are not the same thing. The SAMHSA publishes scores of data on this every two years. And nope, I really don’t care what he is doing with his life, as long as he and those around him are safe. If this is a difference in British and American attitudes…. Well, proud to be an American, I guess. (We all know it isn’t. The far right has made it quite obvious that they very much care what people are doing when they don’t like the people doing the thing.)
Also, if anyone believes the other Royals have never touched drugs, I have a bridge to sell them.
Lovely.
I have read that Nixon tried to deport John Lennon for his anti-war campaigns and used Lennon’s drug use as a reason to do that. It didn’t work. If a president couldn’t do it to someone like Lennon who was a regular drug user in those times, the british tabloids and their men in USA can’t do it either, especially to someone who once tried a heavy drug for mental health issues decades ago.
The narcicism of Salt Island. They don’t understand that a country of 350 million people has other things to focus on than the immigration status of a British royal… mo matter how likeable he may be.
I think that the majority of Americans don’t really follow or have much of an opinion about Meghan and Harry and the RF in general. To most, they’re just on magazine covers occasionally. The Queen’s and Diana’s deaths and royal weddings were heavily covered by US press, but beyond that, most people don’t really care that much. And, as a former market research professional, there’s lots of “survey bias” in selecting groups to survey. Where did they get lists of people to survey? Most research companies buy lists — this one might have been of “people who follow royals.” How was that list of people compiled? I will pass on the findings of this survey. Just an opinion and observation.
I worked for a British market research company, people were selected by age and social class, social class being decided by the job of the highest wage earner in the household.. one AB, professional, 2 c1, office workers 2 c2, skilled manual, 1D unskilled, 1E pensioner/benefits without a private pension, if they had a private pension, it depended on what their job was.
Well, if they bought the list “people who follow royals,” then they must be doubly disappointed, because it seems that American royal watchers are shrugging their shoulders at this.
Was one of the Heritage Foundations argument not that it was in the public interest or better the American public was interested to know what Harry put in his visa application and the Homeland security anwsered that only a few British tabloids are interested in Harry’s visa application? This poll is the proof that Homeland security was right.
The Heritage foundation is suing the Dept of Homeland Security for access to Harry’s visa application. The FIRST time they sued they claimed public interest and were slapped down by the judge who said their “niche publications” writing about Harry was not indicative of public interest and that public figures have a right to privacy. They are still persisting in this nonsense and have even got their pet Donald Trump to make public comments and still its not a story and no one cares.
I’m not sure when the Brit press are going to accept that their niche publications don’t have the same sway here in the USA as they do in little england. They have been trying and failing to make “deport Harry” a story for almost 2 years. But if they want to keep wasting their money I certainly have no problems with it.
I think it is a shame that a really decent bloke has been attacked to the point were the average Brit can’t see the real him any longer.
Thank you Daily Mail, thank you on three counts.
One this near enough confirms you were funding Samantha’s “going nowhere” court cases
Two, confirms who’s funding the “Heritage” going no where court cases, and THREE confirms that Harry needs to take a a cease and desist order against the obviously deranged and dangerous Daily Mail owners.
Harry is living and loving his life in the US with Megan and his children, so now the D. M can go fk itself and leave them the hell alone. American people are happy and welcoming to everyone who’s willing to work hard and contribute, and Harry’s doing that. Maybe the D. M needs to conduct a UK poll to see if we still support this rag or the wrotten Royals
Mary Pester, what’s really noteworthy is that the Heritage Foundation said that the American people want to know if he lied on his Visa application. Guess what, no they don’t. I hope the US government can use this poll to show that the bm is behind this.
Here is a great link where attorneys explain why they believe Harry is on a A-1 Visa. Guess what? Nothing about drugs is asked.
https://www.chavinimmigration.com/news/prince-harry-head-of-state-visa
Just so exhausting – they literally chased them out of the UK and now they’re trying to break them up and force Harry back into the vipers nest broken and bowed.
I mean how evil are these people ?
They would love to see Harry divorced and never mind the children, just think of all the copy they could produce and all the advertising space they could sell. Suit the D Wail and the D Excess down to the ground. Did a count up of the number of stories the DE had one day when all was quiet with Kate, there were over 40 stories for people to choose from about Harry or Meghan. Most of them repeats or speculation etc. non were actually news. Normally when Kate is up and about there are about 30 stories about H & M often more than the rest of the RF put together.
America loves an Underdog, and Harry vs the tabloids, Harry vs. the men in grey suits, has been a great story. Plus, he is a charismatic underdog, and good looking as well, a handsome red viking. He was made for America, for California. He could get whatever he wants here. Except home, of course. It would be nice if he could visit his home without so much hysteria.
Those salty saltines do NOT understand that outside of the trainwreck Kardashian-style antics the Royal Family has, Americans overall do not give one solitary fuck about that family. The United States has not taken royalty seriously since 1776. Anyway…
Thots and Pears to the Sad Isles.