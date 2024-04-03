Travis Kelce: ‘I’m the happiest I’ve ever been… my glass is all the way full’

Travis Kelce did a promotional blitz yesterday, because nearly every entertainment outlet has new interviews with him. He’s promoting his second annual Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City, and this year’s Kelce Jam will feature performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. Wait, Diplo?? Does Travis know that Taylor Swift and Diplo have significant beef? Or did they quash the beef? I can’t keep up. Anyway, the story coming out of Travis’s interviews is that he’s really happy right now. Happy with life, happy with his multi-hyphenate career, happy with Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce is living his best life. Fresh off of his third Super Bowl win, Kelce, 34, tells PEOPLE, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”
“I’m oozing life right now,” adds Kelce, who recently got back from a vacation to the Bahamas with girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end says he’s been enjoying all the opportunities that come his way after his third championship in five years.
“It’s just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces.”
Soon enough, Kelce will begin preparing for a new NFL season, but right now he’s got a lot more in the works outside of the football field. On May 18, Kelce will host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City with performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. What’s more, production is set to begin this summer on a documentary he’s co-producing about late artist Jean-Michel Basquait, called King Pleasure. And in early 2025, Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes will open a steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime — a nod to their combined jersey numbers. But Kelce says he prefers to stay busy, especially as he ventures deeper into the entertainment industry.
“It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it. I like it to be up pace. I like to have just exciting things going on. And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing. But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”
[From People]
While Travis presents as a happy-go-lucky golden-retriever boyfriend, it’s been clear for a while that he’s using his relationship with Taylor to expand his sponsorship-portfolio and expand his business ventures. He’s 34 years old – he likely only has a few more years as a professional football player. Travis and his management team have been incredibly strategic with their brand-building.
Travis also confirmed, to ET, that he’ll be heading to Europe for Taylor’s Eras Tour dates. He looks really cute here – like he just went to his barber.
