Zendaya wore three Louis Vuitton ensembles for her Paris ‘Challengers’ promo

Zendaya had so much fun on the Dune 2 promotional tour in February and March, and the tour sort of overshadowed a lot of awards season stuff too. Now, weeks later, she’s on yet another tour, this one for Challengers. You know she’s tired. I bet her stylist Law Roach is tired too. Which might explain why there’s sort of a low-energy, going-through-the-motions vibe to this. I’m not saying Zendaya looks bad or over it, but there’s just a vein of exhaustion running through this tour. Keep in mind, before the SAG-AFTRA strike, both Challengers and Dune 2 were supposed to be released last fall/winter.

Anyway, these are photos from Saturday in Paris. They did two photocalls (one indoor, one outdoor) and a premiere. The Parisian color palette was chartreuse, celadon and white, and Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton for all of her appearances. She’s the latest house ambassador for LV, although her contract doesn’t seem to be exclusive (she wore many different designers during the Dune 2 promo).

So, thoughts on all of the LV looks, plus Zendaya’s newly lightened hair? She’s been going lighter in recent weeks, but she’s pretty much blonde now. The combination of the blonde hair, the somewhat “prim” Louis Vuitton looks and the fact that she’s promoting a tennis movie… I think they’re trying to make her look like a cute heiress who spends half the time at the tennis club. I think my favorite look is the “pajama suit” in chartreuse – those are some of the best LV pants I’ve ever seen. My least favorite look is the premiere gown…the weird “belt” and the princessy styling, it’s a big “eh” to me.