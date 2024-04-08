Zendaya wore three Louis Vuitton ensembles for her Paris ‘Challengers’ promo

Zendaya had so much fun on the Dune 2 promotional tour in February and March, and the tour sort of overshadowed a lot of awards season stuff too. Now, weeks later, she’s on yet another tour, this one for Challengers. You know she’s tired. I bet her stylist Law Roach is tired too. Which might explain why there’s sort of a low-energy, going-through-the-motions vibe to this. I’m not saying Zendaya looks bad or over it, but there’s just a vein of exhaustion running through this tour. Keep in mind, before the SAG-AFTRA strike, both Challengers and Dune 2 were supposed to be released last fall/winter.
Anyway, these are photos from Saturday in Paris. They did two photocalls (one indoor, one outdoor) and a premiere. The Parisian color palette was chartreuse, celadon and white, and Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton for all of her appearances. She’s the latest house ambassador for LV, although her contract doesn’t seem to be exclusive (she wore many different designers during the Dune 2 promo).
So, thoughts on all of the LV looks, plus Zendaya’s newly lightened hair? She’s been going lighter in recent weeks, but she’s pretty much blonde now. The combination of the blonde hair, the somewhat “prim” Louis Vuitton looks and the fact that she’s promoting a tennis movie… I think they’re trying to make her look like a cute heiress who spends half the time at the tennis club. I think my favorite look is the “pajama suit” in chartreuse – those are some of the best LV pants I’ve ever seen. My least favorite look is the premiere gown…the weird “belt” and the princessy styling, it’s a big “eh” to me.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – The cast and guests attend the “Challengers” Paris Photocall at Maison De L’Amerique Latine in Paris, France.
Pictured: Mike Faist, Zendaya, Josh O’Connor
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – The cast and guests attend the “Challengers” Paris Photocall at Maison De L’Amerique Latine in Paris, France.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – The cast and guests attend the “Challengers” Paris Photocall at Maison De L’Amerique Latine in Paris, France.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – The cast of “Challengers” gather for an exclusive photocall at the iconic Maison de l’Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.
Pictured: Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – The cast of “Challengers” gather for an exclusive photocall at the iconic Maison de l’Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.
Pictured: Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor dazzle on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of their new film “Challengers”.
Pictured: Luca Guadagnino, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya Coleman Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor dazzle on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of their new film “Challengers”.
Pictured: Luca Guadagnino, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya Coleman Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor dazzle on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of their new film “Challengers”.
Pictured: Luca Guadagnino, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya Coleman Mike Faist
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She’s a stunner. I love the chartreuse outfit! Not super crazy about this shade of blonde but she looks beautiful as always.
She is as always lovely and I like the green pants outfit the best.
She’s gorgeous no matter what, but I think she looks more herself and more “energized” in the chartreuse suit – it makes her pop more, I would say. I would have preferred it with bigger, more pronounced accessories (longer ear-rings, or a set of bracelets) but she looks fantastic, as always.
I like all three outfits, even though she followed Kate’s theme dressing scheme for last year’s Wimbledon.
She would be stunning wearing a potato sack.
I didn’t mind the slouchy white belt. But I did the think the top was fitted too tight or needed to be adjusted to the side or something. But mostly, Zendaya looks good as usual. The three actors together just seem kind of awkward? Or yeah tired of the promo. But hopefully they are fire in the movie.
Its allways interesting to hear what people consider blonde.
Zendaya looks great , tho she probably would look good with any hair color. i love all the looks, wich is rare for lv. That also probably has something to do with Zendaya wearing them.
Not her colors. Of course she looks still good but this looks weirdly washed out.
I love how all of these looks are white, yellow-green and tennisy! Zendaya is just awesome at this, she wears clothes so well and uses them to tell a story at the same time. Love that! Not like love is used in tennis, though. I’m not in love with her hair color; I prefer her hair to be darker.
Maybe I’m just old but it really bugs me that the men are wearing sweaters, suits, you know warm clothes but the women are expected to freeze in order to show off their décolleté, shoulders, legs, whatever. As someone who runs cold, I love seeing women wearing long sleeves, high necks and even tuxedos to these camera calls and red carpets.
All the above being said, Zendaya looked lovely! She is a stunning young woman and I hope that she takes a nice, long vacation when all this promo is done.
@Harla, I don’t think its about being old. Or maybe it is. I’ve been on and on about this for almost 50 years now-started in my 20s noticing how ALWAYS the men are fully clothed and the women are…not. In newsrooms. On talk shows, especially late night. Everywhere…everywhere, except in real life. Real life vs reel life, I guess. Still, it bugs me too (and I run hot).
Agreed that the chartreuse looks are better. I guess the white dress was supposed to give “tennis whites.” She does look tired (though she makes a great Twiggy in the last look). Let Zendaya rest!
I’m totally going to see Challengers. And I’m going ALONE so I can enjoy myself without distractions.
I think she looks great in anything, anytime, with her hair in any style. She’s just so gorgeous. Next to her, the guys look completely underdressed and underwhelming.
Can we talk about how the guys always seem to be wearing whatever they found on the floor of the hotel room?
I get not wanting to upstage her but please. Make an effort, guys. You don’t have to look like slobs.
The guys just seem like they don’t want to be there. I know not everyone is good at press, but at least look like you care.
So they had her go in Wimbledon white, tennis ball green and then a combo of the two. Very themey. Luckily she can pull off just about any look.