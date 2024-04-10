Astrologer: King Charles & Camilla are two highly compatible water signs

One day late on this, but only because I totally forgot that April 9th was King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding anniversary. They celebrated 19 years of marriage on Tuesday, but obviously, they’ve been friends and lovers since their 20s, which means that really, they’ve been “together” in some form or another for fifty-something years. Through two marriages to other people, countless side chicks and sh-tty parenting, Charles and Camilla have stayed somewhat loyal to each other. So why does this pairing work and why has it worked for so long? An astrologer tried to answer that, in a special astrological analysis for their wedding anniversary:

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal romance has made headlines through the years, but what do the stars say about their love story? Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 but initially pursued marriage to Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively. Both marriages ended in divorce partly as a result of Camilla and Charles’ highly publicized affair throughout the ’80s.

As the couple celebrates their wedding anniversary, PEOPLE spoke with astrologer and bestselling author Lisa Stardust, who analyzed King Charles and Queen Camilla’s natal charts to predict their overall compatibility.

Born on Nov. 14, 1948, King Charles is a Scorpio, while Queen Camilla, born on July 17, 1947, is a Cancer. Notably, they are both water signs, meaning “they possess extremely intuitive, sensitive, and creative qualities,” according to Stardust. As King Charles and Queen Camilla are both water signs, they naturally share many similarities, including interests in “art, communication and a deep understanding of each other on a personal level,” Stardust says.

However, Stardust points out “what’s truly fascinating about their astrological charts is the connection between Neptune and Venus.” Stardust notes that “Neptune is a planet that represents unconditional and never-ending care for another” and Camilla’s Neptune is aligned with Charles’ Venus, which is the planet of love, in Libra.

“This alignment signifies that they care for each other in a soulful and spiritual manner, without any judgment,” Stardust reveals. “They accept each other for who they are and provide each other with love and affection.”

Stardust notes that the couple’s astrological placements “suggest that they are a couple that is strongly attracted to each other and can easily fall in love.” King Charles’ Venus in Libra suggests that he has “a relationship-oriented personality and prefers to resolve conflicts smoothly.” Meanwhile, Queen Camilla’s Venus in Cancer “allows her to establish a deep and intimate connection with her loved one and remain loyal to them.” Stardust adds that “the combination of these placements indicates that they will always be drawn to each other, which is evident in their enduring relationship over the years.”

According to Stardust, Charles and Camilla “share a strong connection that transcends words and communication,” noting that “their past life connection is indicated by the North Node of Destiny in Camilla’s chart, which connects with King Charles’ Taurus Moon.”

“Their love at first sight is evident as her Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth, connects with his South Node of Destiny in Scorpio,” Stardust continues. “Their intuitive relationship is further cemented by the harmonization of their Mercury signs in water signs, Cancer and Scorpio.”