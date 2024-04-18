Eva Mendes loved Ryan Gosling’s SNL skit where he spoke in a Cuban accent



Let’s talk more about Ryan Gosling’s hilarious hosting gig on the April 14 episode of SNL! One of the sketches that’s flown a bit under the radar so far is “Can’t Tonight,” featuring Ryan, Keenan Thompson, and Marcello Hernández as three men with heavy Latino accents. Thompson and Hernández’s characters are Dominican and Cuban, respectively. Ryan’s character is from Tennessee, but because he married a Cuban woman, he’s been changed and now speaks like a “Cuban Papi.” And yes, Ryan broke character to laugh on his very first line when he revealed his Cuban accent, haha.

The premise is that Ryan and Hernández’s characters are trying to convince Thompson’s character to go out to the club with them that night, to party with “Eva Mendes, Margot Robbie, and the original dog from Beethoven.” It’s very clear that the entire sketch is a loving, funny reference to Eva and Ryan’s relationship, as well as how well Ryan fits in with Eva’s Cuban family. Eva loved it so much that she posted the entire thing to her Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing how happy the sketch made her.

Eva Mendes is chiming in after Ryan Gosling gave her a sweet hat tip while hosting Saturday Night Live. Mendes, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, to share a clip of Gosling, 43, paying homage to their relationship during his recent hosting gig on the comedy show. The Barbie star used a Latino accent while appearing alongside Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández in the sketch “Can’t Tonight,” prompting Thompson, 45, to note that Gosling’s character “is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he’s different. Gosling responded, “A Cuban wife can change you,” adding that he began to speak like a “Cuban papi.” Thompson and Hernández’s characters attempt to persuade their pal to hit the town, noting that Mendes was going to be at the club they were planning to go to. Mendes, who is of Cuban descent, applauded the sketch on Tuesday, writing, “My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!!” She added, “Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off. Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say ‘Eva Mendes’ 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing.” Hernández offered love right back to Mendes in the comments section. “Un abrazo a el gósling y a ti Eva!,” he wrote, which translates to “A hug for the Gosling and for you Eva!”

When I first watched this sketch, my mind immediately went to Eva and I knew she’d love it. Like every sketch that episode, it was really funny. The only thing that was missing was Ryan doing the salsa, wink, wink. I also figured that there was no way they’d have even done it if Ryan felt like it would have upset her or her family. I bet her family absolutely loved it, too. Did you also catch when Ryan gave shoutouts to Eva and their two daughters, Esmerelda, nine, and Amada, seven, during the goodbye portion of the show? As for the rest of the sketch, I had no idea where the part about the “original dog from Beethoven” was going to go and laughed so hard when we got the punchline. One of my long-standing problems with SNL has been that they sometimes cannot close out a sketch to save their lives, yet they nailed it almost every time during Ryan’s episode.

Here’s “Can’t Tonight” with Ryan Gosling, Keenan Thompson, and Marcello Hernández: