Mariska Hargitay was mistaken for a police officer by a little girl who lost her mom



Well here’s a sweet little tale of good samaritanship: last week Mariska Hargitay was on set in a New York City public park filming Law & Order: SVU, when a little girl who’d lost her mother ran up to her for help. The girl saw Captain Olivia Benson’s badge and thought Mariska was a police officer! And if your next question is, “did the little girl find her mom?” Well then you don’t know Olivia Benson! Of course Mariska stopped production to reunite parent and child. Another case closed.

Mariska Hargitay doesn’t just star as a heroic detective saving people’s lives onscreen — she also steps into those shoes in real life, too. While filming one of the final episodes of season 25 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on April 10, Hargitay, 60, was approached by a little girl who believed her to be a real police officer based on the badge she wore as part of her character’s outfit. A witness tells PEOPLE that the little girl had been separated from her mother in the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park and enlisted Hargitay for help. The actress obliged, halting production for 20 minutes to help the child locate her mother and to console them both. The little girl was completely oblivious to the film crew — and to Hargitay’s scene partner, Ice-T — the witness notes, as she believed Hargitay to be an on-duty police officer. Ahead of the premiere of the long-running drama series’ 25th season in January, Hargitay spoke to PEOPLE about the show’s historic run as her character, Olivia Benson, became the longest-running character on a prime-time drama series. The show also became the longest-running drama series in TV history. “We’ve been on a parallel journey,” she said. “There’s a thing: WWOBD, ‘What would Olivia Benson do?’ The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I’ve sort of slipped into her. If there’s a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It’s sort of this perfect feminist story.”

[From People]

I don’t know about you, but this was exactly the kind of adorable, feel-good story I needed this week. That girl really couldn’t have done better than to enlist Mariska Hargitay for help. Not only has Mariska been playing Olivia Benson for years — I didn’t realize it was 25 though, holy cow! — she’s brought the best of Benson into her personal life. In 2004 she founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, a nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Not that every actor should be setting up foundations connected to their signature characters, but with Mariska it seems like genuine passion and compassion. Through Joyful Heart she spearheaded a truly impactful campaign to end the rape-kit backlog. Whether we’re lost or not, we could all do with turning to Mariska for direction.

