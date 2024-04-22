Victoria Beckham got a piggyback ride from David after her blowout 50th b-day party

Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday in style. The family gathered in London, and the Beckhams hosted a blowout, celebrity-intensive birthday party at Oswald’s, a private-member club. All of the Spice Girls were there. Tom Cruise was there. Marc Anthony was there. Gordon Ramsey, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham and many more were there. Most importantly for Victoria, all of her kids came out and they all dressed to the nines. Hilariously, Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz did not attend. She sent a supportive Instagram but stayed away. I wonder if Brooklyn was like “babe, don’t come.”

I have a completely different view of the Beckhams after watching David’s excellent Netflix series. Victoria and David are so family-oriented and maybe even trauma-bonded after everything they’ve been through. It’s amazing that they’re still together. I’ll say this too – I think Victoria got completely wasted at her party. She arrived at the party on crutches, and then David gave a piggyback ride to his clearly sh-tfaced wife after the party. Twelve-year-old Harper looked haunted by what she saw at the party. What she saw was a Spice Girls reunion:

The Spice Girls are back together! From Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/vPrqxIsa5j — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2024