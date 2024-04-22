Victoria Beckham got a piggyback ride from David after her blowout 50th b-day party

Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday in style. The family gathered in London, and the Beckhams hosted a blowout, celebrity-intensive birthday party at Oswald’s, a private-member club. All of the Spice Girls were there. Tom Cruise was there. Marc Anthony was there. Gordon Ramsey, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham and many more were there. Most importantly for Victoria, all of her kids came out and they all dressed to the nines. Hilariously, Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz did not attend. She sent a supportive Instagram but stayed away. I wonder if Brooklyn was like “babe, don’t come.”

I have a completely different view of the Beckhams after watching David’s excellent Netflix series. Victoria and David are so family-oriented and maybe even trauma-bonded after everything they’ve been through. It’s amazing that they’re still together. I’ll say this too – I think Victoria got completely wasted at her party. She arrived at the party on crutches, and then David gave a piggyback ride to his clearly sh-tfaced wife after the party. Twelve-year-old Harper looked haunted by what she saw at the party. What she saw was a Spice Girls reunion:

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.

11 Responses to “Victoria Beckham got a piggyback ride from David after her blowout 50th b-day party”

  1. Jan says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Vanity is her name, two walking canes and 6 inch heels.

  2. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:25 am

    the beckhams are genuine good people I think. I heard drew barrymore talk about their daughter in an interview saying she was a very sweet and kind girl, i believe that they are nice, and family oriented. Whenever I see their kids try something, I want them to make it.

  3. seaflower says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:30 am

    I am impressed how family oriented they are. But stiletto’s with a broken foot? Arthritis, here she comes.

  4. Eleonor says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:41 am

    Tom Cruise was there too ????

    • Roop says:
      April 22, 2024 at 8:24 am

      Yes, I saw a picture of him (on another site) dressed in a really dapper suit and waving and smiling at the paps.

      He didn’t make his own daughter‘s 18th bday, but he made it to Victoria Beckham’s party!

  5. Barbie1 says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:56 am

    It would be so fun and amazing to party with them. Great guest list too. I love the piggyback ride, poor Victoria. David looking so good. Nice photo with their kids.

  6. Hannah says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:58 am

    I saw a few other pics of her riding David’s back and she definitely looks like she got that pain killer / champagne combo messy grin 😂 I thought it was sweet. I hope I too am carried out of my 50th birthday party one day high on life (+ too much champagne and ½ a Valium)

  7. Nubia says:
    April 22, 2024 at 7:59 am

    I recognize a drunk s**t faced smile,lol I bet she was smashed. Lol

  8. Pearl says:
    April 22, 2024 at 8:41 am

    I’m weirdly jealous of the Beckhams’ family unit. Maybe because I recently had my 50th bday party and could not invite my family because they are drama llamas.

