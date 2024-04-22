“Luke Bryan slipped on a fan’s cell phone while performing on stage” links

Luke Bryan went ass over tea kettle on stage after slipping on a fan’s cell phone. [Seriously OMG]
Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson will star in a Naked Gun remake? [OMG Blog]
David Beckham is suing Mark Wahlberg. Team Becks! [Socialite Life]
Lainey’s review of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. [LaineyGossip]
Review of the horror film Abigail (vampires!). [Pajiba]
I was actually unprepared for Usher’s “big dumb hat.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Penn Badgley films a red carpet scene for the final season of You. [Just Jared]
Who was the best-dressed of the past week? [RCFA]
What’s the latest Sister Wives drama? [Starcasm]
Looking back on Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s split. [Hollywood Life]
Life lessons people wish they’d adopted earlier. [Buzzfeed]
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article