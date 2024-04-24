“Andrew Garfield stepped out with his new witch girlfriend” links

Andrew Garfield held hands with his new girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas. She calls herself a professional witch and her bangs are absolutely cursed!! [Just Jared]

Zendaya looks absolutely gorgeous in this suit. [RCFA]

I love Dua Lipa’s hair color these days, it’s so ‘90s. [Socialite Life]

A great thinkpiece about Baby Reindeer. [LaineyGossip]

A furry collective attacked a right-wing media outlet. [OMG Blog]

French filmmaker Maïwenn discusses her awful experience working with Johnny D*pp. He sounds disgusting and unprofessional. [Pajiba]

I think the oversize trend could be cool, but designers are “oversizing” the wrong garments. Give me a huge sack dress or a ridiculously large sweater, please. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Tilly loves filming sex scenes. [Seriously OMG]

A Seeking Sister Wife family welcomed a baby girl. [Starcasm]

I can’t believe Suri Cruise is 18 years old! [Hollywood Life]

I’m enjoying this week’s “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” meme/thing. There are some great ones! [Buzzfeed]

