“Andrew Garfield stepped out with his new witch girlfriend” links

Andrew Garfield held hands with his new girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas. She calls herself a professional witch and her bangs are absolutely cursed!! [Just Jared]
Zendaya looks absolutely gorgeous in this suit. [RCFA]
I love Dua Lipa’s hair color these days, it’s so ‘90s. [Socialite Life]
A great thinkpiece about Baby Reindeer. [LaineyGossip]
A furry collective attacked a right-wing media outlet. [OMG Blog]
French filmmaker Maïwenn discusses her awful experience working with Johnny D*pp. He sounds disgusting and unprofessional. [Pajiba]
I think the oversize trend could be cool, but designers are “oversizing” the wrong garments. Give me a huge sack dress or a ridiculously large sweater, please. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Tilly loves filming sex scenes. [Seriously OMG]
A Seeking Sister Wife family welcomed a baby girl. [Starcasm]
I can’t believe Suri Cruise is 18 years old! [Hollywood Life]
I’m enjoying this week’s “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” meme/thing. There are some great ones! [Buzzfeed]
Andrew Garfield was photographed holding hands with his girlfriend, "philosopher and spiritual mentor" Dr. Kate Tomas.
Click ⬇️for all the photos: https://t.co/NjoKask9NV
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 23, 2024
Andrew Garfield looks loved-up with girlfriend 'Professional Witch' Dr. Kate Tomas as the pair put on a trendy display on low-key London walk https://t.co/9PxbMfdOGX
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 22, 2024
Maiwenn famously spoke out AGAINST the MeToo movement and called the women who spoke out complainers. Oh, how the turns table. Here she is…”complaining”. Maybe next time don’t cast a known abuser who was fired from a major franchise for being late all the time and unprofessional as the lead in your film.
Maiwenn was also famously groomed by Luc Besson when she was 15 and he was 32. She may have difficulties assessing whether a man might be abusive and toxic.
Yeah, unfortunately that’s always what I think of when she comes up.
Or I watch The Fifth Element.
At the film’s London premiere, he said she begged him to be in the film, that he didn’t see himself as the king of France, but she insisted. I’m assuming she was sitting there while he said that, so I wonder about her judgement.
No one loves a “witchy” woman more than I do, truly, but the whole bio of the woman Andrew Garfield is pictured reads so immediately, so obviously, so unabashedly: “scam” that it’s hard to imagine a response to it other than cynicism, disappointment and confusion?
Yup! Really skeptical of this and his judgment
All of this. I choked on “I am one of the most highly educated and sought after . . . ” Um, no that’s not how PR works. You describe your work and philosophy. Let the reviews praise you.
Meh, I say let the woman express how confident she is in herself. After all she is talking about the world of ‘magickal practitioners’ which few take truly serious anyway so she has to have a bit of hustle in her to attract customers. She does have a Oxford PhD in Philosophical Theology which I would assume few in the ‘magickal’ community have, so it tracks.
All I can say is that Andrew does not look anything like “loved up” in that photo – more like “Do I want 6-piece McNuggets or 10?”
I mean…back then, Maïwenn was more than happy to stand by her decision of casting him and to literally stand next to him at their movie premiere. I wonder what changed.
For once, I agree with the bangs-hate. Those are awful.
If I had those bangs, I’d be tempted to wear a wig for a while or just shave my head and start over.
RE: Suri Cruise
I can’t believe she’s 18 already!! Now that she’s of age, I’d love her to write a tell all book I’m sure Katie signed an airtight NDA, but doubt that Suri did as a child.
Has anyone seen what Roseanne Barr posted about Biden on Twitter? She is sick
Horrific.
And Sophie Kinsella has brain cancer.
So much to discuss; Wish this site covered more than just the uk royal family.
That new Ryan Gosling movie, with Hannah Waddington, she says a line (about a room looking like it’s been destroyed) “looks like Jonny Depp & Amber Heard have been in here” (paraphrased)
So like, it’s fodder. The domestic violence is fodder for most so it’s not surprising he hasn’t changed & people who thought Amber was lying regret giving him a movie role.
Ok I don’t know what’s she’s like but I love that he’s not dating some hollywood glamazon type but instead just a normal (ish) woman with bad bangs.