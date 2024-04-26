People: Zendaya & Tom Holland have talked about marriage, ‘that is a reality’

Here are some photos of Zendaya this week in New York, making the final push for Challengers (which is out today). I love this white, wide-legged jumpsuit – so chic, so flattering. Zendaya and her Challengers costars have spent the past month (or longer) zigzagging around the world, premiering and promoting the film. Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland hasn’t been around that much in the past month, mostly because he’s working on a play in London (Romeo & Juliet). He did attend the tennis tournament in Indian Wells with Zendaya last month, which was really cool. Tom and Zendaya didn’t walk any red carpets for the film though, which is fine with me – I never doubted that they were still together, and they seem to keep their work stuff separate. But I still had questions about their relationship – they’ve been together for years already, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they’re talking about their future in a real way. Well, People Mag has an exclusive.

Tom Holland and Zendaya may be envisioning a future together as husband and wife. “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source tells PEOPLE. The British actor and the Emmy-winning Euphoria star, both 27, met making their trilogy of Spider-Man movies together. Since then, they’ve kept their off-camera romance mostly private. “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” explains the source. “Both are private,” says the source, who adds that attention on them while in the public eye “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.” For, Zendaya, whose film Challengers hits theaters this weekend, and Holland, who stars in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End in May, “work is important to both and that keeps them busy now,” adds the source. Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

Aw. I hope they do get married! But only if that’s what they really want. My feeling has always been that Tom is just completely, crazy-in-love with Zendaya. And she loves him too, but she’s more reticent about it, maybe? We think of both Zendaya and Tom as so young, like they’re both just “kids” – but they’re both 27 and they’ve been together for so long. It would feel natural if they just quietly got married at some point.

