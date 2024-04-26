People: Zendaya & Tom Holland have talked about marriage, ‘that is a reality’

Here are some photos of Zendaya this week in New York, making the final push for Challengers (which is out today). I love this white, wide-legged jumpsuit – so chic, so flattering. Zendaya and her Challengers costars have spent the past month (or longer) zigzagging around the world, premiering and promoting the film. Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland hasn’t been around that much in the past month, mostly because he’s working on a play in London (Romeo & Juliet). He did attend the tennis tournament in Indian Wells with Zendaya last month, which was really cool. Tom and Zendaya didn’t walk any red carpets for the film though, which is fine with me – I never doubted that they were still together, and they seem to keep their work stuff separate. But I still had questions about their relationship – they’ve been together for years already, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they’re talking about their future in a real way. Well, People Mag has an exclusive.
Tom Holland and Zendaya may be envisioning a future together as husband and wife.
“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source tells PEOPLE.
The British actor and the Emmy-winning Euphoria star, both 27, met making their trilogy of Spider-Man movies together. Since then, they’ve kept their off-camera romance mostly private.
“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” explains the source.
“Both are private,” says the source, who adds that attention on them while in the public eye “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”
For, Zendaya, whose film Challengers hits theaters this weekend, and Holland, who stars in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End in May, “work is important to both and that keeps them busy now,” adds the source. Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
Aw. I hope they do get married! But only if that’s what they really want. My feeling has always been that Tom is just completely, crazy-in-love with Zendaya. And she loves him too, but she’s more reticent about it, maybe? We think of both Zendaya and Tom as so young, like they’re both just “kids” – but they’re both 27 and they’ve been together for so long. It would feel natural if they just quietly got married at some point.
They seem to be such a healthy loving couple!
Weird to say this about people I have never met, but I’m really rooting for them. They warm my old cynical heart.
I love the jumpsuit! So chic. Zendaya is talented but also so smart about the career moves that she is making.
In terms of her and Tom, I could see them marrying. They have been together for awhile and they clearly adore each other, support each other, and work hard at their relationship. I know that we talk about how crazy he is for her but she seems as in love with him(though more of an introvert about it), especially when you hear the way she talks about him in interviews.
I’m eager to see Challengers because it is a new type of role for her.
I’m exhausted for her after her press tour, but she was absolutely gorgeous in every photograph. (I really want to see Meghan in an outfit like that last one, just stunning). I like that they seem to have a grasp on the work/relationship balance. I would love to see her show up with a ring 💍 on her left finger. Peter Parker was always meant to be with Mary Jane Watson🥰 I wish them the best.
Im rooting for a marriage! We havent gotten any celebrity marriages since AGES. They were all having kids about 15-20 years ago: angie, gwen, gwyneth, katie holmes, jennifer garner, etc fun times.
We need a new wave!
Good for them.👏👏
They’ve been downlow together since 2017!. Coming on a decade.😯😯
I don’t see it…yet.
Both of them are goal oriented and know what they want. And I’m sure they both don’t want to sacrifice a marriage and or children to get there.
Maybe circle back around to this when they are 35. Those two have a hot hand right now and should keep it going.