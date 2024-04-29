Daily Beast: Can Prince William ‘forgive’ Prince Harry in time for his visit next week?

On Sunday, the Sussexes confirmed that they would head to Nigeria for what amounts to a state visit, at the request of the Nigerian government. And oh by the way, Harry will pop over to London for a day to attend an Invictus service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Meghan won’t be joining him. So far, the whining and crying from royalists and royal reporters has been really funny. I’m sure it will turn into something altogether unpleasant over the next week, but right now, the immediate reaction is “why isn’t Meghan coming to London???” and “how dare the Sussexes act like working royals??” And now this, from The Daily Beast’s Royalist column: “Prince Harry Is Heading Back to the U.K. Can William Forgive Him?” You guys.

Prince Harry is to return to the U.K. next week for a church service celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, his paralympic-style games event for wounded servicemen. Harry’s potential attendance at the service on May 8 has been rumored for weeks. However, it was finally confirmed Sunday morning on Invictus social media accounts.

There was no mention of Meghan Markle in the announcement, and she is not expected to join her husband, but The Daily Beast has approached the Sussexes office for clarification on the matter.

There will now be intense focus on which members of the royal family Harry will meet when in the U.K. Spokespeople for the U.K. royals did not respond to requests for comment, but Harry is understood to be on improved terms with his father King Charles, whom he raced over to see after his cancer diagnosis, and is likely to want to meet him. His father, who has recently said he will return to public duties, may well reciprocate. However, relations with Queen Camilla are still understood to be fraught following his public attacks on her, and Harry has recently chosen not to wear a Coronation medal bearing Charles and Camilla’s likeness.

Prince William is understood not to have spoken to Harry since Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. He believes Harry “sold out” the royal family by making tens of millions of dollars by revealing family secrets in Spare.

Harry’s camp have let it be known he reached out privately to the princess after her cancer diagnosis. However, Harry was not told about her diagnosis in advance of Kate’s bombshell video message, suggesting trust is strained between the two parties.

The timing of the announcement on a weekend when royal aides might have hoped the focus would be on the king’s return to work this week is likely to infuriate palace aides.

[From The Daily Beast]

“The timing of the announcement on a weekend when royal aides might have hoped the focus would be on the king’s return to work this week is likely to infuriate palace aides.” My take is that the British government – likely with a big push from Veterans Affairs minister Johnny Mercer – took it upon themselves to organize the Invictus service, and the Windsors thought it was a good idea because they love nothing more than creating events which Harry “must” attend. The biggest annoyance for the palace aides is probably that Harry didn’t confirm his attendance until now, and that within hours of the confirmation, the Nigerian government confirmed their news, that the Sussexes would visit them. But yeah, I can also see how Charles would probably be annoyed that his big “back to work” thunder was being stolen in a minor way.

As for which family members Harry might see…. I don’t know, but I’m sure those peeved palace aides will rush right out and tell us in the coming days. We’ll probably hear that Charles is “too busy” to see Harry and that William is making a point of ignoring his brother’s visit. I would imagine William will be quite peeved at being FORCED to schedule some busy work for May 8th too.

Also: Palmer’s tweet cracked me up. The despicable way she was treated, I hope she never, ever comes back.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Daily Beast: Can Prince William ‘forgive’ Prince Harry in time for his visit next week?”

  1. WiththeAmerican says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:15 am

    She’s not coming back. They lost the star and no one cares about Bill’s five year hate campaign.

    Also, I will never click on hate bait like DB royalist articles, I’ll read the take and quotes here and that’s it.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:17 am

    It is exhausting with these will he won’t he articles that will never happen. It seems the only “job” Peg has is to try and make Harry’s life miserable and he continues to fail at doing. I hope Harry does what he usually does and that is in and out real quick.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:24 am

    I remember one of those social media royal commentators was devastated when she learned Meghan wasn’t attending the coronation. She was Kate stan, talked sh*t about Meghan all the time, but since she was gonna live-talk during coronation, she knew that without Meghan, she wouldn’t get enough eyeballs. They have really never seen anyone like Meghan, who can reject breadcrumbs and put a healthy boundary. Even her haters are fans.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:24 am

    Agree that we’re about to see a lot of asinine articles about Charles being too busy to see Harry 🙄. And while Charles may be annoyed at the timing of the announcement, I’m assuming he knew bc Harry would have had to request security at least a month in advance right? And yeah, the military is involved but I still assume Harry is playing the RAVEC game bc I think he’s still appealing. He won’t want to be seen as circumventing the system within the courts even while he disagrees with it.

    Reply
  5. Grandma Susan says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:30 am

    Prince Harry is not the one owing apologies. That would be William.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:31 am

    William committed an act of domestic violence against his brother. But sure, Harry is the one who needs to apologize. For breaking the dog bowl when he hit it, I guess. The narrative around domestic violence in GB is still so archaic. This is a “family secret” which Harry revealed, making Harry the bad guy and William the victim. When it comes to dv in the UK, they are living in the upside down.

    Reply
  7. YeahRight says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:31 am

    Meghan knows to not go where you aren’t wanted. Even with security the police over there have shown with their numerous leaked text messages that they can’t be trusted to keep Meghan safe. They would totally let an “accident” happen to her.

    Reply
  8. ohwell says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Yawn. The DB is a broken record.

    Reply
  9. JMOney says:
    April 29, 2024 at 11:32 am

    At this point the “will Harry visit his family (brother/dad/stepmotoher) when he’s in the UK default/autopilot/easy article for the royal rota to write that they prob have a template where they have the date(s) Harry will be in the UK, date of the event he’s going to and name of the event he’s going to blank so that when said event occurs they just insert the update the blank fields and poof – article.

    Everyone knows the answer including the RR which is no he’s not going to spend time with his dad or brother. But writing these articles about this are such low hanging fruit with high engagement from their readers while successfully distracting them that they haven’t seen the senior royal family members that it would be foolish for the RR not to push it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment