Kim Kardashian was booed like crazy at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast

Kim Kardashian made an appearance at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast on Sunday, which I haven’t watched. I saw some of the clips – Nikki Glaser apparently killed, but everyone’s talking about all of the Gisele jokes and how Kim was booed like crazy. Here’s the clip of when Kim first came on stage:

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

That was pretty bad. You’re only supposed to boo someone at a roast when they cross the line and/or the jokes are terrible. Apparently, the crowd just hated Kim. The Swifties are celebrating this, btw, even though Tom made a joke about Taylor and Travis Kelce later in the show. Here are the jokes Kim made at Tom’s expense, or her own expense. Remember how there were rumors about Tom and Kim possibly dating? Please, they never.

Kim Kardashian is poking fun at those Tom Brady dating rumors.During an appearance at Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live special on Sunday, May 5, Kardashian, 43, shrugged off boos as she took the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. “I’m really here tonight for Tom,” the SKIMS star then said after joking about host Kevin Hart’s height. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape. I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” Kardashian continued, referencing her mom Kris Jenner’s former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, 74. “Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes.” “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” Kardashian joked, referencing her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. working as O.J. Simpson’s attorney during his infamous 1994 murder trial. When Brady, 46, later took the mic at the roast, he also poked fun at Kardashian and her marriage to Kanye West, 46. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the former NFL star told the crowd, adding: “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

Tom’s joke was good! It’s true, you know Kim worries whenever Kanye has the kids. Whoever wrote Kim’s jokes did a good job too, too bad people missed some of them because they were so busy booing her ass.

Tom Brady on Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs: “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest? It helps when your fans are 14 year old girls." pic.twitter.com/WOYqQ4kJvQ — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 6, 2024

Kim Kardashian Esq. won’t be defending any football players #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/XBaaFy2dwy — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 6, 2024