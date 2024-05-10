Prince Harry invited his father, brother & sister-in-law to the Invictus service

Buckingham Palace clearly authorized a full smear campaign on Prince Harry this week, all because Harry didn’t beg his father for a meeting AND Harry was the one who announced that there would be no meeting with his father. Those were Harry’s crimes. As it turns out, Harry wants it to be known that he extended invitations to the Invictus service to his father and brother. He even extended an invitation to the Princess of Wales, lmao.

Prince Harry extended invitations to several royal family members ahead of the Invictus Games anniversary service in London. PEOPLE understands that the Duke of Sussex invited his father, King Charles, his brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the Service of Thanksgiving commemorating a decade of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. Prince Harry’s Invictus-focused solo trip was a full-circle moment, as he hosted the first iteration of an international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in London in 2014.

[From People]

Notice anyone missing? LOL, he didn’t invite Camilla. Now, I’m sure he did extend invitations, which is another reason why the palace was on the warpath AND why they made a big show of scheduling busywork and garden parties to coincide with Harry’s visit. This has been how Harry operates with his family for a while now and it completely befuddles them – he’s straight forward, open, warm, even gracious. They always meet that openness and grace with hostility and sadism. At some point, people need to call out Charles and Camilla for that too. Speaking of, the Mail’s Richard Eden got the same palace briefing as Tom Sykes, Charlotte Griffiths and Richard Kay, all about why Charles and Camilla made a point of snubbing Harry.

Why might His Majesty have chosen not to see his younger son this week? ‘He doesn’t need the drama in his life,’ explained one of the friends. ‘Harry and Meghan have brought him, and the rest of the family, nothing but worries over the past few years.’ King Charles has long wanted to use his position to make an impact. He founded the Prince’s Trust in 1976 to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track. Later, he encouraged traditional architecture and became a passionate advocate of protecting the environment – just a few examples of his many interests. ‘In some ways, this might sound odd, but the cancer diagnosis has given His Majesty even more energy,’ another friend tells me. ‘He spent decades waiting to be King, of course, and realises that his time might be very limited. So, he’s determined to make as much difference as he can – as soon as he can. Frankly speaking, Harry and Meghan are a painful distraction that he could do without.’ It is understood that the Sussexes are yet to make an apology for their highly personal and very public criticism of the Royal Family. It is said that, in private, they continue to insist that they are the ones who deserve an apology. From everything I hear, there will be no rapprochement between the Sussexes and the royals until Harry and Meghan have said sorry for the distress that they have caused. I understand that The King finds it particularly hard to forgive the comments Harry made in his explosive memoir, Spare – in which the Duke portrayed his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as a ‘villain’ who left him as a ‘body in the street’ in her desire to rehabilitate her own image.

[From The Daily Mail]

A 75-year-old man with cancer, reflecting on what he wants from the rest of his days on this earth, decided to go all-in on smearing, exiling and destroying one of his sons. Remember this when Charles dithers and changes his mind in a few weeks and starts with the “of course he wants to see Harry” bullsh-t. “Harry and Meghan are a painful distraction that he could do without” and “He doesn’t need the drama in his life.” These people are psychos.