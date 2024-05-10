Prince Harry invited his father, brother & sister-in-law to the Invictus service

Buckingham Palace clearly authorized a full smear campaign on Prince Harry this week, all because Harry didn’t beg his father for a meeting AND Harry was the one who announced that there would be no meeting with his father. Those were Harry’s crimes. As it turns out, Harry wants it to be known that he extended invitations to the Invictus service to his father and brother. He even extended an invitation to the Princess of Wales, lmao.
Prince Harry extended invitations to several royal family members ahead of the Invictus Games anniversary service in London.
PEOPLE understands that the Duke of Sussex invited his father, King Charles, his brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the Service of Thanksgiving commemorating a decade of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. Prince Harry’s Invictus-focused solo trip was a full-circle moment, as he hosted the first iteration of an international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in London in 2014.
Notice anyone missing? LOL, he didn’t invite Camilla. Now, I’m sure he did extend invitations, which is another reason why the palace was on the warpath AND why they made a big show of scheduling busywork and garden parties to coincide with Harry’s visit. This has been how Harry operates with his family for a while now and it completely befuddles them – he’s straight forward, open, warm, even gracious. They always meet that openness and grace with hostility and sadism. At some point, people need to call out Charles and Camilla for that too. Speaking of, the Mail’s Richard Eden got the same palace briefing as Tom Sykes, Charlotte Griffiths and Richard Kay, all about why Charles and Camilla made a point of snubbing Harry.
Why might His Majesty have chosen not to see his younger son this week?
‘He doesn’t need the drama in his life,’ explained one of the friends. ‘Harry and Meghan have brought him, and the rest of the family, nothing but worries over the past few years.’
King Charles has long wanted to use his position to make an impact. He founded the Prince’s Trust in 1976 to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track. Later, he encouraged traditional architecture and became a passionate advocate of protecting the environment – just a few examples of his many interests.
‘In some ways, this might sound odd, but the cancer diagnosis has given His Majesty even more energy,’ another friend tells me. ‘He spent decades waiting to be King, of course, and realises that his time might be very limited. So, he’s determined to make as much difference as he can – as soon as he can. Frankly speaking, Harry and Meghan are a painful distraction that he could do without.’
It is understood that the Sussexes are yet to make an apology for their highly personal and very public criticism of the Royal Family. It is said that, in private, they continue to insist that they are the ones who deserve an apology.
From everything I hear, there will be no rapprochement between the Sussexes and the royals until Harry and Meghan have said sorry for the distress that they have caused. I understand that The King finds it particularly hard to forgive the comments Harry made in his explosive memoir, Spare – in which the Duke portrayed his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as a ‘villain’ who left him as a ‘body in the street’ in her desire to rehabilitate her own image.
A 75-year-old man with cancer, reflecting on what he wants from the rest of his days on this earth, decided to go all-in on smearing, exiling and destroying one of his sons. Remember this when Charles dithers and changes his mind in a few weeks and starts with the “of course he wants to see Harry” bullsh-t. “Harry and Meghan are a painful distraction that he could do without” and “He doesn’t need the drama in his life.” These people are psychos.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Nobody cares about them anymore, outside of the royal bubble. They can continue to be the main guests at their self-pity party.
KC3 has a health crisis, but it ain’t cancer.
Camilla still coming across as the one pulling the strings of everything.
#abolishthemonarchy always.
It sounds like somebody is really mad that she didn’t get an invite to reply “no” to.
He wants H&M to apologize for their public criticism of the RF he says while publicly criticizing H&M (still and again)? These people are irony-impaired. I wish it said he had only invited PW and KC because I’m sure the BM will use this to indicate how close he and Kate are.
Harry knows Unable haven’t been seen in months.
Is this becoming PEOPLE vs the BM?
Maybe Charles was even more mad because Camilla didnt get an invite. Lol
Look when the kids talk about someone being willing to “risk it all” to be with a sidepiece, I always think of Charles. He risked it all, lost quite a bit, earned some back, lost more, and continues to risk losing his son forever, all for the trim he couldn’t, no wouldn’t, get over when he married one of the loveliest and most dynamic women in the world.
Arguably, Diana would he alive and both sons would be by his side if he’d just effing committed to the marriage he made. Camilla may be doing the absolute most right now, but the way she got into the BRF will never be lost on me.
“Camilla may be doing the absolute most right now”
Um, what universe are you living in? The woman privately hosted Jeremy Clarkson days before he published his public humiliation S&M fantasy Meghan torture story
Camilla never said a word against it.
I think I’m going to like the Sussex’s having a communications spokesperson on the ground in the UK.
Right?! Damn, their comms are on point, and I am here for it.
I’ve had family turmoil and it’s not worth it. My brother hasn’t spoken to me in 20 years. At the end of your life you will come to regret some of the things you did and didn’t do. Charles needs to move on and reconcile with his son and his family before it’s too late.
Nanny Cam just undid months of previous good PR by encouraging Chuckles to go low. I’m so happy their garden party smelled like literal shit.
You know what, I wouldn’t have bothered. Yes, it’s rising above, but it’s also giving them the chance to be nasty. Keep their names out of it, Harry!
It is rising above by inviting, but it’s also defensive – if he hadn’t extended an invitation, that would be the news. Instead the news is he invited them and they can’t (won’t) come. If he weren’t in the public eye, that is one thing. But since he is, he has to be defensive in this way. And I feel horrible for him.
They were always going to be nasty, and they were. I’m sure at this stage Prince Harry knows this, he can only control his actions.
So where do they come from here? Are they going to go back to claiming that Charles is a sweet grandfather who wants to see his grandchildren? Or are they just gonna keep leaning into the villain narrative they’ve currently got going? And slightly off-topic, but do I spy Camilla wearing the Chanel beige and black shoes? Has she always had those? Iirc, Kate originally copy-keened the beige and black from Meghan. Or am I misremembering?
Can you imagine being a 75 year old man who is in the midst of or just past a cancer scare and NOT wanting to repair relationships in your life that have gone sour? Setting aside blame on all this kind of thing, wouldn’t most people just want to come together with the people they love?
Also – I’m noticing on TikTok and elsewhere that the morning shows and panelists seem to be turning a bit here. Harry was incredibly well-received in London. One video I saw had some guy pointing out how Buckingham Palace and St. Paul’s were 2.6 miles apart. Headlines blazing that the Spencers showed up to stand with Harry and Invictus. Panelists who were supporting H&M getting applause from audiences at the end of their statements. It’s just incredible to me.
Whatever love is….All those years ago, standing next to Diana, Charles really told us who he is.
The fact is, nothing he said about Camilla is wrong! They don’t like to be confronted with those facts.
Good that he did, I’m sure he knew well that they will not go and smear him but nothing better than be nice and indifferent to the people that hates you. He knew they will cry if he didn’t invite them , so he did fully knowing they will not attend. He looked unbothered and happy surrounded by the people that care for him and he cares about .
Camilla was missing an invite from Harry? Hopefully he had one sent from the Elmers Glue Factory.
I would really like him, on his deathbed, to have to answer this question: Was she,(Cam), worth it? Was she worth Diana’s life? Was she worth tossing his sons to the wind? Was she worth the diminishing monarchy?
Was it worth his loss of respect? Please tell us Was She Worth It?
This lot makes my alcoholic and mentally ill family look normal.
Keep doing you, Harry.
If I felt even a tiny bit of pity for Charles now that’s gone too.
He has become ill with jealousy over his own son because with everything he does, Harry outshines him and the whole RF.
Until Charles, William and Kate take responsibility for their actions no healing will happen. I liked this got out that Harry invited them, and the snub makes them petty. LOL for Camilla to not get invited.