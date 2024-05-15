Cannes: Greta Gerwig stuns in Saint Laurent, Meryl classes it up in Dior

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday with its first premiere, an opening ceremony, a press conference for the Cannes jury and more. Last year’s Cannes was a snooze, almost like they were trying to be controversial in the wrong direction (a Johnny Depp premiere) and trying to mute the one thing which people enjoy about Cannes: the glamour and fashion. This year, the festival put three very fashionable women on the jury: Greta Gerwig (she’s the jury president), Lily Gladstone and Eva Green. On the first night, Meryl Streep was honored and several amazing French actresses came out (Lea Seydoux, Juliette Binoche). The festival is really trying to bring eyes back to the south of France.

So, let’s get to the fashion. On opening night, Greta wore Saint Laurent – a very smart gown in a great color. Hours beforehand, Greta’s photocall look became THE topic of conversation on Fashion Twitter – she wore a Maison Margiela dress with a corset bodice and overdrawn hips. I kind of hate that dress, but I love the Saint Laurent.

Lily Gladstone wore Gucci and Eva Green wore Armani to the opening night. I imagine both women have their pick of designer frocks for the festival, and I’m excited to see what Lily brings out. This Armani on Eva is a bit different – usually she goes for goth-glam, this seems more goth-princess.

Meryl Streep looked amazing in Dior. Seriously, what a fantastic dress for her.

Juliette Binoche also wore Dior Haute Couture – I like the dress a lot and her face card is eternal. But the wet-look hair is killing me.

My least favorite look of Day 1 was Léa Seydoux in Louis Vuitton. Blah.