While the tabloids have always tried to make it sound like Jennifer Garner has beef with Jennifer Lopez, I never really believed it? I’ll buy that J.Lo is not Garner’s favorite person, but the last years of Ben Affleck and Garner’s marriage were particularly bad, and it’s not like Ben left Garner for J.Lo. Garner seems to want good things for Ben for their children’s sake. Garner wanted to see him settled, sober and able to co-parent their three children. So… do you think Garner is pleased or displeased with the recent turn of events? Ben and J.Lo are having significant marital problems and they’ve seemingly separated. How does Garner feel about it?

Jennifer Garner is showing her support for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. “Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.” The insider adds that Garner, 52, knows firsthand that being in the spotlight “can put a strain” on their relationship. Garner’s rep did not respond to Us’ request for comment. Speculation swirled that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage had hit a rough patch after the duo were not photographed together for 47 days. However, since the breakup rumors began, the twosome were spotted and photographed attending a school function for one of his kids on Thursday, May 16.

Given that Ben has seemingly moved back into the Brentwood home which is just a short distance away from Garner’s home, I bet Garner has been well aware of the situation for weeks, if not months. I would actually love to know what she really thinks, but this Us Weekly report seems to reflect her stance to Ben. You know, this is probably what she’s telling him: work it out, reconcile, talk it out with J.Lo, figure out how to compromise.