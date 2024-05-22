While the tabloids have always tried to make it sound like Jennifer Garner has beef with Jennifer Lopez, I never really believed it? I’ll buy that J.Lo is not Garner’s favorite person, but the last years of Ben Affleck and Garner’s marriage were particularly bad, and it’s not like Ben left Garner for J.Lo. Garner seems to want good things for Ben for their children’s sake. Garner wanted to see him settled, sober and able to co-parent their three children. So… do you think Garner is pleased or displeased with the recent turn of events? Ben and J.Lo are having significant marital problems and they’ve seemingly separated. How does Garner feel about it?
Jennifer Garner is showing her support for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.
“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”
The insider adds that Garner, 52, knows firsthand that being in the spotlight “can put a strain” on their relationship.
Garner’s rep did not respond to Us’ request for comment.
Speculation swirled that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage had hit a rough patch after the duo were not photographed together for 47 days. However, since the breakup rumors began, the twosome were spotted and photographed attending a school function for one of his kids on Thursday, May 16.
Given that Ben has seemingly moved back into the Brentwood home which is just a short distance away from Garner’s home, I bet Garner has been well aware of the situation for weeks, if not months. I would actually love to know what she really thinks, but this Us Weekly report seems to reflect her stance to Ben. You know, this is probably what she’s telling him: work it out, reconcile, talk it out with J.Lo, figure out how to compromise.
So he isnt staying at a 100k monthly rental like the tabloids claim?
At the moment he is J Lo’s problem, and I think Jennifer Garner would like him to stay that way.
Yes. I was coming to say exactly this. 😊
I reckon Ben would be a LOT.
Jen Garner definitely wants him to stay with JLo and far away from her.
Ding ding ding! She doesn’t need that man child on her doorstep when he’s feeling lonely. Oh man I just had an image of him in 20 years imposing on his adult children as they’re trying to live their lives. Showing up at Thanksgiving with his latest 20 year old gf, making off-color jokes to the grandkids.
How sleazy to expect an ex, any ex to manage or mediate a marriage. Vomit.
THIS!! In what world would Jennifer Garner be the appropriate person to mingle in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage?! To me, as with you, the answer is NONE.
I can see her taking an interest in her children that she shares with Ben, but not as a pseudo marriage counselor. Gross.
I wonder if Jennifer garner ever gets sick of (publicly) being the only grown up on the room?
She still has two kids under 18, one under 14, so yes, she wants him stable. I doubt she wants any repeat of the last time she had to cart him to rehab because his brother was away, it was an emergency and there was literally no one else. Never mind that if he and JLo split, her 18 -year-old daughter is her father’s legal next of kin.
I wouldn’t put too much stock in this story, it’s probably just an excuse to put Jennifer Garner on the cover of US. Jennifer Garner is always going to be popular with the older readers of magazines like People and US because she is pretty, white, and she put her career to the side after children. The Minivan Majority loves a woman who appears to know her place.
Pretty sure she wants what’s best for the kids. A breakup is probably going to be pretty disruptive for them and bring lots of tabloid scrutiny, so…if she has an opinion on the matter it probably is to wish for them to figure it out like adults.
This. She is thinking about her kids.
I cannot stand this man-child. He’s a cheater, a liar and let us remember how he manhandled Hilary Burton. Garner seems to always be so… nice to him. Lopez needs to work on self esteem, as does Garner. He gets a pass like Depp, Pitt, and many others. I thought it was white men thing, but Diddy, and Kelly proved it’s a male thing.
I won’t hold my breath waiting for the “source” to speak on Marc Anthony’s behalf.
This is so gross. I feel for Jen1.
Jen Garner is a great Mom, and she will always want what is best for the kids. Right now that means that she absolutely wants Ben in a stable, happy marriage. However, Jen Garner looks gorgeous and relaxed while JLo looks beautiful but tense. Marriage to Ben must not be easy.
Jennifer Garner seems like a classy lady and seems to put her children first. She allowed her divorce with Ben to drag out while he dried out even after Nanny-gate and a series of public humiliations to try to get him in a sober, stable place to be able to co-parent. The look on her face when she handed Ben the bag of fast food while hauling him to rehab said it all. She fought for legislation to limit paparazzi/publication of celebrity kid photos. She is probably grateful to be free from a 200 lb 50 something toddler and dreads the media intrusion. She did more than her bit and he keeps dragging her and their kids into his messy, mess.
She wants him to work it out for the kids’ sake but also deep down I think for her own sake too. When Ben is left to his own devices all by himself, she feels like she has to step in and take care of him because she feels responsible as the mother of his kids. Didn’t she drive him to rehab after he briefly dated an Insta model back in 2018 when he relapsed? And I’m not sure Jennifer should give marital advice. I know she tried and tried to make it work with Ben because she deeply loved him. Their separation/divorce dragged on for 3 years. It was frustrating to watch and that couldn’t have been healthy for her or the kids. I’ll always be a fan of Jennifer Garner (Alias was the first show I ever became part of a “fandom” as a teenager) because she is such a good person. But sometimes I wished she put herself first more often.