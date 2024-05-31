Jimmy Kimmel had to coax a trapped hawk out of his kitchen, but it was a good omen



A couple of years ago ago, I was chilling outside on my deck at night. When I came in through the sliding glass door to my bedroom, I had things in my hands and I didn’t close it right away. Mr. Rosie was brushing his teeth and called out, “Make sure you close that door so bugs don’t get in!” I rolled my eyes and was like, “Yeah, yeah, let me put this stuff down and I’ll close it. The lights are off, it’s fine for 30 seconds.” Well, those were famous last words because within those 30 seconds, a bird flew into my bedroom. I was surprised to see it flapping around in there. It was clearly surprised to be there. Mr. Rosie was exclaiming, “I TOLD YOU TO CLOSE THE DOOR!” It was a whole scene. Thankfully, we managed to get it out pretty quickly by turning on the outside lights so it could have a beacon, but not before it sh-t on my wall. I kid you not. That was not very fun to clean up.

Poor Jimmy Kimmel had to deal with not one, but two birds inside his house last weekend. The first bird was a hawk that flew into his living room while he and his son Billy were playing video games during Billy’s recovery from his third open heart surgery. The second bird was a dead mourning dove that the hawk had brought in with him “as a little welcome home gift” and dropped on their dining room floor. Jimmy showed the video of him trying to coax the hawk outside on air during his May 29 show and shared a wild story, which gave the dead mourning dove some pretty crazy context.

Jimmy Kimmel and his family had a very eventful holiday weekend. The late-night host opened up about all that went on during Wednesday night’s monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting that he spent much of the weekend at the Children’s Hospital for his 7-year-old son, Billy’s, third open heart surgery. “He’s doing very well,” Kimmel noted as the audience cheered. However, the family also had to contend with some chaos when they returned home on Monday. Kimmel said that an hour after they got home he was playing video games with Billy when the little boy noticed something was wrong. “He said, ‘Dad, there are two birds in the house!'” Kimmel shared, showing footage of himself in the kitchen with a long broom, trying to coax a hawk out the window. “It’s OK, Bill, Dad’s gonna get it out,” Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, is heard saying in the clip. But the hawk proves to be a stubborn unwanted guest, flying around the kitchen. Finally, after crashing into another part of the kitchen, sending feathers flying everywhere, the hawk flies out of the window. Kimmel noted that there was another bird they found dead in the dining room, noting that it had a special connotation for the family. “I don’t really believe in this kind of stuff, but on the day of Billy’s surgery, my wife saw a mourning dove on the ledge outside his bedroom,” Kimmel shared. “It’s apparently an omen of death, and she was very freaked out by it.” However, he added, “We get home from the hospital and the hawk flies in and it kills the mourning dove, kills the omen of death!”

[From ET Online]

Oh my goodness, I have no idea what I’d do if an actual hawk brought a dead bird into my home and then refused to leave. I have a small retention pond in my backyard and we have a pair of nesting hawks that will sit on the trees or deck overlooking it in hopes of catching something. I’ve seen them catch and fly away with their meals in their mouths. That’s plenty of up-close “the circle of life” action for me, lol. That video of Jimmy trying to coax it out of his absolutely gorgeous kitchen is a classic. He and his wife, Molly, are both so calm in the face of a bird of prey inside their home, too. At one point, Billy says something that I can’t quite make out, but Molly just goes, ”That word’s not allowed, Billy,” lol.

However, that story that Jimmy tells about his wife seeing a mourning dove on as they were leaving for Billy’s surgery and thinking that it was a bad omen, only to then tie it back to the hawk killing a mourning dove, therefore destroying the bad omen? That is awesome! Great analogy and excellent application of symbolism. I love and totally believe in that stuff. May it truly be a good omen for Billy and their family. You can watch the clip of it in the video below. I cued it up, but just in case, the home video and story start at 51 seconds in.