“Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen announced that she’s in love with a woman” links

Caitlin Clark is being hazed, big-time. [Hollywood Life]
Love that leopard suit and happy Pride Month to Jessica and her partner! Also to be fair to the youth – Baz Luhrmann has done weird things to his face and I didn’t recognize him either when he was at the Met Gala.
THIS. im a huge fan since r+j & i wouldnt be able to recognize him now. plus he hasnt had a hit movie in forvever
I always have to do a double take with Jessica because she’s so sweet-looking and sometimes I can’t believe her and Cressida are the same person. Obviously the hair and costumes play a big part in that. Anyways, love this for her!!!
I love that Cressida’s character is getting fleshed out this season and we’re seeing another side of her though. She’s becoming one of my faves and I never thought I’d say that!
Good for Jessica & Happy Pride Month! I also appreciate her Bridgerton cast supporting her.
Has anyone read the book Under the Bridge is based on? Would you recommend it? I agree with Pajiba that the show broke the “dead girl” mold and gave us a troubled, complicated teen girl who deserved every chance to grow up and find herself. But I got the sense that was the tv adaptation and the book was more focused in the boy the author had developed feelings for.
Happy Pride Month! Congrats to Jessica ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🌈🌈
The Caitlin Clark stuff is a bit crazy. I can understand why the current WNBA players feel frustrated. CC comes onto the scene and gets paid more than many, chartered flights, and a huge endorsement deal from Nike. But CC is also pulling in some significant viewership numbers which will only help the league as a whole. Instead there seems to be a lot of anger directed at CC and what looks like jealousy. I find it disappointing because there really is a missed opportunity to leverage CC’s talent and popularity for the good of all.
I joined a WNBA chat thread in preparation for our new 2025 expansion team, but I’m already about to leave it over the ugliness. I also just read Britney Griner’s memoir, which although only tangentially about the WNBA is part of this huge moment the league is having. I can’t wait to start going to games. The best way to push through the ugliness and misogyny is to support the WNBA with tickets and merch and keep expanding opportunities for talented players.
She said bisexual! OMG! Bi sister! I can’t tell you how in this day and age actually reading the word BISEXUAL filled me with so much pride and joy.
Amandla Stenberg wrote a piece about the importance of labels and bisexual in particular back when they identified as bisexual (they identify as a non-binary lesbian now iirc) and it stuck with me for years.
It’s none of my business, but I looooove it when artists come out as bisexual. Say the B word! And say it proudly! Happy Pride month! 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️