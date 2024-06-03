“Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen announced that she’s in love with a woman” links

Jessica Madsen, aka Bridgerton’s Cressida Cowper, announced on the first day of Pride Month that she is in love with a woman.[Buzzfeed]

First the street-TikTokers didn’t recognize Chloe Sevigny & now they don’t recognize Baz Luhrmann? Open the schools! [OMG Blog]

Jason Sudeikis asked Travis Kelce if he plans to marry Taylor Swift. [Just Jared]

Savannah Chrisley is MAGA. [Starcasm]

Ryan Serhant has a new reality show, Owning Manhattan. [Socialite Life]

Blake Lively is filming A Simple Favor 2 in Rome. [LaineyGossip]

People are raving about the Under the Bridge finale. [Pajiba]

Michelle Dockery is Emilia Wickstead’s muse??! [Go Fug Yourself]

The state of modern menswear really is a mixed bag. [RCFA]

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul’s fight was postponed. [Seriously OMG]

Caitlin Clark is being hazed, big-time. [Hollywood Life]