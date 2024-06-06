Prince William was asked about Kate and he said ‘she’s getting better, yeah’

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Portsmouth on June 5th for the pre-D-Day anniversary events. British WWII veterans came out and William, Charles and Camilla spent some brief one-on-one time with some of those men, most of whom are either close to 100 years old or past the century-mark. One of the older gentlemen decided to do some investigating while he was in Portsmouth. As soon as William leaned over to talk, the older man said: “I was going to ask you if your wife is getting any better?” William quickly answered: “Yes, she’s getting better, yeah.” Then William added: “She’d love to be here today.”
I think the Telegraph misquotes William – he didn’t say “she would’ve loved to be here today,” he said “she’d love to be here today.” A distinction without a difference really, but I find it odd that so many people are misquoting it. So, there you go, an update on Kate’s condition. Kate is present tense. Kate IS getting better. Kate WOULD love to be in Portsmouth. Things might be going t-ts up behind the scenes, but they gave William some lines and he happily recited them. I’m a little bit surprised that any of the veterans asked about Kate. Although… I always said, Kate is good with older folks. Seniors find her cute, and she’s more natural with seniors than she is with kids.
In the video, you can also see Camilla greeting a veteran with a lot of warmth, to her credit. You can also see that British paratroopers staged a recreation of “jumping on Normandy.” Hilariously, because of Brexit, French customs officers were waiting on the ground to check the Brits’ papers.
A weird Brexit consequence – the British paratroopers who landed in France to recreate D-Day for today's anniversary had to immediately go through customs after landing. https://t.co/00iJLvReXi
Portsmouth, UK, 05 June 2024: William, Prince of Wales sits next to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, UK.
Portsmouth, UK, 05 June 2024: William, Prince of Wales speaks at a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, UK.
Britain's Prince William, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a D-Day national commemoration event in Portsmouth, England, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
That’s what he has been saying for the last few weeks,nothing new to see here. Though I bet he gets annoyed and gets anxiety of such impending questions.
I had a weird thought. What if he did something to her? Like something permanent? Is that possible? I am getting sucked into this saga.
No one can blame you,something is definitely up. I thought that he may have wanted a divorce and she probably didnt take it to well and made threats. He probably lashed out and they are silencing her.
It sounds like even he doesn’t believe what he is say. “She is getting better yeah”? Come on Peg way to sell it.
William is the master of the sincerely insincere statement.
I try to not make too much out of what I read unless I see the body language and hear the voice infliction, but I agree with your statement. For some reason it strikes me odd that he can’t at least put an effort into some sincerity in his answer to his wife’s health. Especially when there is great probability someone will ask. It’s almost like he’s thinking, why bother???
William is a smooth and practiced liar. Anyone who can charter a Flybe jet and then get the tabloids to lie about the entire Wales family flying to Balmoral commercial will have no problem saying whatever is most convenient to make the How Is Kate? questions go away. Plus he would never give a rundown of her stats on an engagement.
Practiced liar is a good description. Just thinking about flybe makes me annoyed. What a complete d*ck. Was that done while Meghan was pregnant? I can’t remember.
Wait …what? Customs was there to check British paratroopers’ passports? It’s a very good thing that they didn’t do that in 1944. The French would be speaking German today. Also, I wonder what the paratroopers thought when instructed to pack their passports. 🤔
I don’t think soldiers are asked to see their passports when they’re storming a country during a state of war.
Joking, Amy Bee! The Germans were already there and they didn’t have passports either.
Enough British people voted for Brexit that we have to live with ALL the consequences. They wanted to stop the free flow of people between the UK and the rest of Europe and they did just that.
SarahCS, Many other countries in Europe were dying to be next (in fact some people in the NLs were screaming for a Nexit), until they were forced to see what the consequences were. Talk of the EU splitting up has sort of stopped, thanks to having the reality of Brexit there. I’m so sorry that you’re suffering because of it and hope that down the line you may return.
Technically, Normandie was occupied by the Nazis in 1944. The parachutists weren’t being asked for their passports so much as being shot.
This consequence of Brexit is somewhat amusing though. These guys had to jump with their passports to be able to go through customs upon landing. Wild!
I mean, it makes sense. They probably will spend at least a couple of days on French soil, so the administrative stuff needs to be done. And it does make for a good story!
How insulting to see those medals pinned to Willaims chest for these men honored there today. Chuck too – a life of entitlement is what they are for.
Lastly, those poor elderly out in the sun – they could not put them in the shade?????
As far as Kate, until proof – real proof is shown or Ma Middleton comes out of hiding – I don’t believe a word from the House of Windsor.
Charles and William should not be wearing medals. Insulting to real heroes.
This. It’s always offensive to see the unearned medals, but today of all days, they should have left them at home. They should be ashamed to wear them in front of men who played a part in LITERALLY SAVING THE WORLD 80 years ago.
Amen. They always look silly, but on an occasion like this they look utterly disgraceful. This is not a place or occasion for this stupidity.
Well I guess we got an update. I don’t understand how the British press is satisfied with that and not asking for an official update. Anybody who says that Meghan was protected is deluded.
Can’t keep their stories straight for even 24 hours. Yesterday it was, she’s so ill she’ll never be back in the same role. But today it’s, she’s getting better and would have loved being here (AKA her same role).
I’m really hoping the truth comes out after Trooping. Enough is enough with the daily telling of lies.
Where is Mary Pester?!? I haven’t seen her post lately. Did she change her user name? Is she okay?
I think she mentioned she’s been ill and would be taking time off. I hope she’s okay too and at least sees we’re thinking of her and missing her.
I didn’t see any message from a family member, so I hope all is well with her!!!
I missed your post below Becks1 before adding this.
We miss you Mary!
I was wondering that well. It has been a while since we have heard from her. I hope all is well. ❤️
I’m not sure if this will go through, but Mary Pester was banned a few weeks ago. Apparently she kept trying to get certain comments through and kept reposting and reposting even though they were being deleted (I’m not sure what the actual problem with the comments was.) Celebitchy made a comment…..I think in one of the other D-Day or veteran posts from a few weeks ago…..saying this.
There was a message a few weeks ago from a family member to say she had died, I’ve not been on this site for very long, but I understood that she was in poor health.
@Becks1 oh wow, thanks for the info. I definitely missed that and have been wondering where she went.
@rosa that post was a fake. CB commented at the time that it was from a new user account with a VPN and then MP messaged her after it was posted to tell her she was still alive.
That’s too bad because her posts were so fun to read and her tea was piping hot. Whatever happened with her and this site, I’m not discounting the fact that Mary was pretty clear that Kate “couldn’t think for herself.”
Well of course she’s getting better, we knew that from the errand running and early morning swimming in Norfolk!! /sarcasm
I mean at least he recited his line, but I do think there is increasing pressure on KP at this point to issue an official update, especially if she misses Trooping and Wimbledon.
Don’t forget eating crabs in downtown Baltimore. But if she were truly better, would she not hop down to DC to meet with FL Jill to talk about early development????
Baldy looks less drawn and more moisturized than he did a few months ago. Rehab’s been good for him. Where is Kate, though?
William is very cold hearted. I think he likes her not being there so he can play statesman. What is with his hair seems to be some more strands on top of his head
How funny would it be if William had been like “Kate Who? Oh, how would I know?”
In all seriousness, he’s finally been coached on a response and manages to mostly contain his irritation about being asked, so kudos to whoever did that thankless job. It still sounds as though he’s talking about a distant work acquaintance though. Next time, maybe sound as though you have seen her recently? “I just looked in on Kate before I headed out this morning and she hopes she will be well enough to visit soon” or something like that. My feeling is that this will be a prolonged absence, so he’ll have time to get better at it.
I didn’t listen to the video but I can believe he’s managed to mostly contain his irritation at being asked. It’s just funny how they’re always surprised and somewhat irritated when they’re publicly asked something unscripted. Of course people are asking about Kate and he shouldn’t be surprised. So he’s ready to give a quick and vague response now. He should get used it. It reminds of the look on Kate’s face when Andrea Mitchell dared to ask her about meeting lilibet. William has at least managed to keep that look of slow horror off his face.