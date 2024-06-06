Prince William was asked about Kate and he said ‘she’s getting better, yeah’

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Portsmouth on June 5th for the pre-D-Day anniversary events. British WWII veterans came out and William, Charles and Camilla spent some brief one-on-one time with some of those men, most of whom are either close to 100 years old or past the century-mark. One of the older gentlemen decided to do some investigating while he was in Portsmouth. As soon as William leaned over to talk, the older man said: “I was going to ask you if your wife is getting any better?” William quickly answered: “Yes, she’s getting better, yeah.” Then William added: “She’d love to be here today.”

I think the Telegraph misquotes William – he didn’t say “she would’ve loved to be here today,” he said “she’d love to be here today.” A distinction without a difference really, but I find it odd that so many people are misquoting it. So, there you go, an update on Kate’s condition. Kate is present tense. Kate IS getting better. Kate WOULD love to be in Portsmouth. Things might be going t-ts up behind the scenes, but they gave William some lines and he happily recited them. I’m a little bit surprised that any of the veterans asked about Kate. Although… I always said, Kate is good with older folks. Seniors find her cute, and she’s more natural with seniors than she is with kids.

In the video, you can also see Camilla greeting a veteran with a lot of warmth, to her credit. You can also see that British paratroopers staged a recreation of “jumping on Normandy.” Hilariously, because of Brexit, French customs officers were waiting on the ground to check the Brits’ papers.

A weird Brexit consequence – the British paratroopers who landed in France to recreate D-Day for today's anniversary had to immediately go through customs after landing. https://t.co/00iJLvReXi — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) June 5, 2024