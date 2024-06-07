Travis Kelce: ‘I’ve always been a very grounded guy, I just want to be genuine’



July 8 marks one year since the day that Travis Kelce attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, armed with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. I believe that’s Day One of Travis/Taylor lore. (Side note: What is their portmanteau? Tayvis? Traylor?) I don’t know if Travis will make an appearance at that show at Taylor’s July 9 show in Zürich, Switzerland or there will be some nod to it from Taylorland or whatever. I know it’s not the day that they met or had their first date, but Taylor’s big into fate and the Universe, so it would not surprise me if she had something in store for us on July 8 or at her July 9 Eras stop.

Either way, it’s been a really big year for Travis. I know he was rich and famous on his own, way before Taylor called that number on the friendship bracelet, but I think we can all agree that she is in another stratosphere. He always looks like the cat that ate the canary. Travis recently sat down for an interview with Good Morning America to talk about how awesome his life is right now, how grateful he is for all of it, and how he stays grounded, thanks to a good support system.

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier,” said Kelce, 34. “I’ve always been a very grounded guy,” he said. “It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves.” Asked by ABC correspondent Will Reeve to rate his life on a scale of 1-10, Kelce said “20? 100?” “I’m so fortunate, so grateful of everything that come my way in life,” he said. “I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I’m having. Living the dream, baby.” Kelce, 34, and Swift, 34, first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after Swift attended a handful of Kelce’s games. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast, Kelce previously revealed that he invited Swift to attend one of his games, teasing that he “threw the ball in her court” after seeing her perform at Arrowhead Stadium during her Eras Tour in July 2023. The two confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. A source told PEOPLE at the time the pair were still in the “super, super early days” of getting to know one another but are “having fun.” While doing press ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Kelce opened up about Swift and elaborated about what it’s like managing the extra media attention that comes from dating her. “You asked me how it is,” Kelce began. “And to be honest, I’m learning throughout this all.” He added, “I’m just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run,” as he navigates his surging fame while dating Swift.

You know, I actually do not doubt that Travis is a “very grounded guy.” I mean, I’m sure he loves the attention that he and Taylor get, but off-field, we never hear anything bad about him, behaviorwise. There’s nothing about him being rude to fans or demanding crazy riders or getting into arguments with servers in restaurants. People are always talking about how great and kind the entire Kelce family is, too. When Travis says that it’s helpful that he has good family and friends around him, I believe it. I honestly think that Travis has a leg up because he is not surrounded by “yes men” who take him out of reality. I also think you need to be grounded if you’re going to be in Taylor’s orbit, or at least have a spectacular ability to brush that dirt off your shoulder. Grounded, nice, easygoing, and okay with his girlfriend having an insane level of fame? Maybe Taylor really did find a unicorn.

.@tkelce is opening up to @reevewill about his life, sharing some updates from recent events including his acting debut, his visit to the White House and his future plans: "I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life."https://t.co/m0tmjhfEtC pic.twitter.com/iaIrTKo61d — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2024

